Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, July 2023

The sun in Cancer illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time of year to connect with new people and grow the relationships you’re already nurturing. Cancer energy is all about care, protection, and emotional support, so Cancer season can be a very comforting, healing period in your relationships! Of course, Cancer the crab also has a tough shell and sharp pincers, so if there’s anyone you don’t want to partner with, Cancer season can also be an effective opportunity for you to set boundaries!

The sun meets Mercury in Cancer, and Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter in Taurus, on July 1, which could find your partners with intriguing news to share. A new conversation may begin. Exciting introductions take place. A fun, flirtatious energy flows! A thrilling invitation arrives. Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus on July 2, perhaps bringing an unexpected gift or shaking things up in your personal life. If you’re feeling bored in a relationship or tired of a creative project, you’re ready to drop it. You’re looking for thrills, and the people and projects you want to focus on need to be exciting and open to experimentation!

The full moon in your sign, Capricorn, takes place on July 3, bringing a climax to a situation that has’d brewing within your relationships. A big emotional release may take place. Astrologers usually describe your zodiac sign as serious or even cold, but you have feelings just like everyone else, and those feelings are big at this time! This full moon can find you having a cathartic cry, expressing your emotions, and letting go of the emotional weight you’ve been carrying. Full moons are all about release, and you’re shedding outgrown parts of yourself at this time, and the deep inner work taking place within you can also have a great impact on your relationships. You may be leaving a partnership, deepening your connection with someone, or seeing yourself and your relationship needs in a new way.

Surprising news and invitations arrive as Mercury aligns with Uranus on July 7, and a sweet, sentimental discussion takes place as Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 9. Inspiration abounds, and romance is in the air! You’re also feeling more adventurous as Mars enters fellow earth sign Virgo on July 10. This transit is marked by bravery for you, dear Capricorn. You’re exploring an opportunity that you’d typically be too cautious to try. Exciting travel plans might come together, and you can be making great strides toward your educational goals.

An intense discussion may take place as Mercury opposes Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, on July 10. Secrets come to light, and manipulations revealed. Pluto is the planet of hidden things, but Mercury is all about information, so their opposition brings intriguing information to the surface. Mercury enters Leo on July 11, kicking up discussions about money, especially themes like debts, taxes, inheritances, or money you share with romantic or business partners. Unexpected fun and chance meetings take place as the sun aligns with Uranus on July 14.

Mercury squares off with Jupiter and there’s a new moon in Cancer on July 17, inspiring a busy atmosphere around communication and bringing an energy of renewal to your relationships. The full moon in Capricorn inspired a deep emotional release that precipitated big changes in your partnerships. With the new moon in Cancer, a fresh start is now taking place. You might meet someone new, partner with new people, or reconnect with someone special. You could be realizing something important about your relationship needs, too. Mercury’s clash with Jupiter keeps communication flowing; the notifications on your phone could feel unending! Exciting discussions take place, but do be mindful of exaggerations, as even the best intentioned people could get carried away at this time.

The sun connects with Neptune on July 20, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere in your relationships, but Mars opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, slowing down communications. If you feel someone is being lazy or irresponsible, you might address the issue now. Lax approaches to communication might really get under your skin. That said, the sun and Neptune’s alignment can help smooth over any issues that pop up in your relationships.

A clash of wills and egos takes place as the sun opposes Pluto on July 21. If you’re contending with someone controlling or manipulative, this might be when you put your foot down and confront the issue. If you don’t have any characters like that in your life, perhaps this day will mark a big change in your relationships; a powerful transformation can take place as the past is released and new paradigms are embraced.

Venus retrograde begins in Leo, plus Leo season begins, on July 22. Leo season finds you firmly focused on finances, and reflecting on themes like trust and intimacy in your relationships. Venus retrograde in Leo may also find you focused on money, taking care of debts, approaching your taxes in a new way, managing an inheritance, or handling money with a partner. In your love life, Venus in Leo asks what you’re looking for in a relationship: You may find that you’ve outgrown what used to be important, and looking for something new. Think back to the summer of 2015, which was the last time Venus was retrograde in Leo: How have you and your values changed since then?

Surprising news, requests, and invites arrive as Mercury squares off with Uranus on July 23. Mercury meets Venus retrograde on July 27, inspiring a helpful atmosphere as new resources become available to you. Mercury enters Virgo on July 28, bringing you a message from afar or finding you making new plans for travel or school. It’s easy to get details organized at this time. A new topic of study can capture your interest or you could be working on publishing your ideas. People are inspired by what you have to say!

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in August!