Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, June 2019

Virgo is often considered the most organized sign of the zodiac—however, dear Capricorn, I would argue that you’re more tidy and efficient! You love your planners and notebooks, you have an eye for detail, you’re all about functionality and sustainability (like Virgo! I will give them their credit!) and since you’re ruled by curmudgeonly Saturn, nearly nothing sparks enough joy for you to keep it around and tidy up later. (What does spark joy for a Capricorn? Hot sex, solid friendships, and killing it in their career; all things that can’t be organized in a filing cabinet.) However, dear Capricorn, I must warn you: Things won’t be so organized this month…they’ll get messy, but creativity flows, and as long as you can retire your inner control freak for a while, you can have a very productive month brainstorming and brewing up plans.

The month opens on a transformative and sexy note, as sweet, sensual, and delicious Venus in Taurus makes a harmonious connection with Pluto, which is currently in your sign, on June 2. This is a magical time for your love life, as deep bonding takes place. This is also an intensely creative time for you, so expect your writer’s block to be broken. The energy is intense yet intriguing—you’re feeling pulled toward something, magnetized rather than repulsed, which is often an issue with Pluto, the planet that rules the underworld. In perfumery, scents that don’t smell good or even smell repulsive turn into something completely enchanting when mixed with the right substance, which is big Venus/Pluto energy! Don’t be surprised if something unexpected turns you on artistically or otherwise.

There’s a new moon in Gemini on June 3, activating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. This is a lovely time to kick a habit! A fresh start is also here in your day job. That said, things won’t feel so immediately clear, so don’t expect the new moon to come and square everything away. Take it slow, Capricorn; this whole month brings reorganization, some confusion, and a touch of fantasy. Mercury enters your opposite sign Cancer on June 4, boosting communication between you and your partners, and surprising news and a-ha moments arrive as Mercury connects with Uranus in Taurus on June 7.

Venus enters Gemini on June 8, helping you whistle while you work—easygoing energy flows at work and you’re running into cuties as you do your errands. This is a fantastic time for a spa treat (DIY or otherwise), too. The sun squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces on June 9 and opposes Jupiter in Sagittarius on June 10—confusion is in the air, so be very careful not to overbook yourself because you need your rest! You take pride in how busy you keep, but major burnout could take place if you’re not smart about expending your energy at this time.

Mars in Cancer connects with dreamy Neptune and opposes taskmaster Saturn on June 14, and Mercury does the same on June 16, creating a complicated dance around connecting and communication. You have a lot of boundaries to assert while trying to be flexible and empathic to other people’s needs. It’s a tough balance to strike! Complicating matters—or helping you check out of the situation entirely, depending on how you look at it—is Jupiter squaring off with Neptune on June 16. You’re in a hazy, sleepy mood, and your mind needs rest. This is frustrating if you’re trying to get organized and push conversations forward, but it’s fantastic for unplugging, resting, meditating, and letting your imagination run free…just not too free, because we don’t want you to get caught up in paranoia. Neptune rules fantasy, but it also rules delusion, and Jupiter is all about expansion, sometimes making things seem bigger than they really are. Some general advice for this planetary influence, and for this month in general, is that “I don’t know right now, I’m figuring it out” is a valid response.

There’s a full moon in Sagittarius on June 17, illuminating parts of yourself you’ve forgotten, hidden, or didn’t know were there. Full moons are emotionally sensitive periods, and if you’ve been bottling up your emotions, expect them to come pouring out during this fiery full moon. Let the tears flow—what you’re processing might not make total sense to you, but your body is wise, so allow it to move through your emotions as necessary. Over-intellectualizing things won’t help, even though there’s a desire to make sense of things at this time, to make plans and sort things out. Let things be a little messy and come into place. You’re releasing a lot right now, and you’re feeling tender as the light of Sagittarius’s fire illuminates secrets and spaces you usually don’t spend time in. Watch out for messages that arrive in your dreams, and make extra time for journaling and meditation. Your intuition is especially activated during this full moon!

Saturn makes a helpful connection with Neptune and Mercury meets Mars June 18, and the atmosphere is supportive and creative as you and your partners push conversations forward. Just watch out for power struggles and bad tempers as Mercury and Mars oppose Pluto on June 19. This is a smart time to bring in an unbiased third party to mediate an issue that could bring out you and your partner’s worst sides, like jealousy, possessiveness, and shady behavior. If you’ve been arguing with someone, it may come to a head now. People are often on their best behavior when a crowd is watching. It’s easier to send a rude text than to say something to someone’s face. Keep that in mind as you navigate difficult people and situations during this time.

Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow on June 20, so pay close attention to the ideas, conversations, and plans discussed between then and the beginning on the retrograde on July 7. These themes will be reworked or delayed during the retrograde, which ends on July 31. This Mercury retrograde is major for your relationships and will also touch on finances, specifically complicated money matters like debts, taxes, and inheritances. Neptune retrograde begins on June 21, which is majorly frustrating for communication… hat is, unless you’re able to quiet down and listen. Trusting your intuition, taking it slow, and using the energy for play and creativity rather than detailed planning is the best way to go! Also on June 21, Cancer season begin, finding you squarely focused on your relationships. Keep a gentle approach to communication and partnering at this time, Capricorn.

Venus opposes Jupiter on June 23 and squares off with Neptune on June 24, bringing some sweet messages your way—but again, this isn’t the month for clarity, so if you’re feeling confused, don’t let it get to you, dear Capricorn. This is a lovely time to play things by ear, try something out, and generally experiment. Don’t make any promises you can’t keep! That said, a lovely energy is in the atmosphere. On June 26, Mercury enters Leo, the sign that rules the heart, asking you to speak from yours. Complicated matters will be discussed now, and keep in mind that they’ll also be reconsidered when Mercury retrograde begins on July 7. Surprises are also in store at the end of this month as the sun connects with Uranus on June 27—this is a fantastic time for adventure! Unexpected thrills arrive. Good luck this month, dear sea goat, and see you in July!