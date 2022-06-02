Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, June 2022

You may be especially focused on completing projects or managing your schedule at this time, dear Capricorn. As one of the most industrious signs in the zodiac, taking care of business is your default mode, but the sun in Gemini also calls you to connect with nature and your body. How can you make your everyday routine more supportive of your health and happiness? Gemini season inspired you to kick an old habit or you try a new wellness routine.

Creative blocks and romantic confusion starts to clear up as Mercury ends its retrograde in fellow earth sign Taurus on June 3, and your ruling planet Saturn begins its retrograde in Aquarius on June 4, finding you restructuring your budget and rethinking your financial plans. Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto, which is currently in your sign, Capricorn, on June 10, helping you learn some intriguing or valuable information! A deep conversation with a love interest or someone who greatly inspires you takes place. Venus meets Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus on June 11, perhaps bringing you some unexpected romance or a burst of creative inspiration! This is an exciting time for experimentation: Perhaps you’ll explore a fantasy with a partner or try something new in your creative practice.

Mercury enters Gemini on June 13, helping you get organized, move forward with a project, or coordinate schedules: Make sure to schedule some time off, too! The full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 14, encouraging you to take a break from your hard work and enjoy an escape from everyday life. Catch up on rest; it’s time to prioritize relaxation! Emotions you haven’t had time to sit with (or that you’ve been avoiding) bubble to the surface at this time: make room for these feelings, spend time journaling or talking to a trusted friend. This full moon can find you inspired to explore your spirituality, and it’s also a great time for meditation or exploring your psyche. Secrets may be shared, hidden places explored.

The sun connects with Saturn and squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 16, boding well for finances and productivity, but miscommunications, especially about schedules, could take place. Rejections might be issued as Venus squares off with Saturn on June 18, and budgeting may be a sore topic of conversation—but Venus connects with Neptune on June 19, turning the mood around. An inspiring conversation can take place, or a love letter could come your way. Neptune is the planet of fantasy, and as it mingles with the planet of beauty, Venus, people feel especially creative. Neptune is also the planet of transcendence and its connection with affectionate Venus inspires compassion, understanding, and open-heartedness. Folks can feel especially optimistic as Mercury connects with Jupiter on June 20, and for you, dear Capricorn, this alignment can help you problem solve issues that impact your daily routine.

Venus connects with Pluto on June 21, bringing an especially intense and passionate atmosphere in your love life and your creative pursuits: You could be making incredible art or connecting with a lover in a deep way at this time. Your focus is squarely on your relationships as Cancer season begins on June 21, making it an exciting time to connect with new people or to connect more deeply with established partners. New connections and points of view come your way.

Venus enters Gemini on June 22, finding you inspired to beautify your workspace and update your beauty routine, perhaps editing your wardrobe or upgrading the products you use. In your social life, Venus in social butterfly Gemini can mean your schedule is filled with dates (with friends or lovers!) and find you contemplating your shared routine with partners. Mars in Aries connects with your ruling planet Saturn on June 27, inspiring a productive atmosphere at home: You could feel empowered to set a boundary, raise expectations, or simply feel confident about having an important conversation about money or your sense of security.

The month wraps up on a busy note: June 28 marks the start of Neptune retrograde in Pisces, making for a day dreamy atmosphere. There may be miscommunications or a feeling of laziness in the air, but this could also be a lovely time to write poetry and simply quiet your mind. Perhaps save detailed conversations for another time. Also on June 28, the sun squares off with Jupiter, there’s a new moon in Cancer, and Venus connects with Jupiter. The sun’s alignment with Jupiter finds your home or family life expanding in someway: You could be welcoming a new housemate, moving someplace larger, or simply donating items to make your home (and by extension, your sense of calm) more spacious. But growth can mean change, and change can be hard! New opportunities are exciting, but also require you to give up old ways of being.

This new moon in Cancer marks the start of a new cycle in your relationships: You could be beginning a new partnership or creating a fresh start in a current relationship. This can take place in a romantic partnership, though there can be renewal in partnerships of all sorts during this time: in friendships, business, or any other realm. Venus’s harmonious connection with jovial Jupiter also inspires an especially generous and caring atmosphere in love, at home, or in any close relationship.

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in July!