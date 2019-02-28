Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, March 2019

Pisces is a deeply intuitive sign, and during this season, the sun lights up the communication sector of your chart, bringing plenty of information your way, as well as opportunities to express yourself. This year, things won’t be so simple with a Mercury retrograde coming up this month!

But first: Venus squares off with Uranus on March 1, bringing surprises your way. Venus is the planet of love and money, so this certainly could manifest in your love life or in your finances. However, your home and family situations are also very likely to be stoked by this electric clash of planetary energy. You know what’s important to you, Capricorn, but the bottom line at the start of this month is that things can and do change, and with those changes, your boundaries and needs shift, too. Also on March 1, Venus enters Aquarius, bringing blessings to your bank account and boosting your self-esteem—nice! Venus in Aquarius values intelligence and ingenuity—you’re ready to try new things, which is perfect because this month is heavy on change.

Videos by VICE

We tend to think of time as linear, but that’s not the vibe this month: Mercury retrograde begins on March 5, finding us looking back—it’s time to rewind and review, to slow down and reflect. Yes, Uranus will enter Taurus on March 6 (more on that later) which brings tremendous change, but there’s no fast forwarding to the future. Life is not a cassette tape that can be paused and rewound. Life is happening now, and Venus finds you shifting your values, Uranus is shaking things up in your love life and creative pursuits, and Mercury retrograde asks you to reconsider many of the conversations and plans that were put in place since February 19.

Mercury retrograde is famous for delays and miscommunications. This is a tough time to travel, an ill-advised time to sign contracts and make big purchases—Mercury doesn’t just rule communication; it rules commerce, too. While mistranslations abound during this time, a message that was previously lost may finally arrive. Watch out for misplacing your belongings—but also keep a look out for things you misplaced in the past, as they may pop up now. Running into people from your past is also very likely!

March 6 is a major day this month, so mark your calendar, Capricorn: Uranus enters fellow earth sign Taurus, there’s a new moon in Pisces, and the sun meets Neptune. Uranus’s entry into Taurus will bring a whirlwind of change. Fresh ideas flow in your creative projects and exciting new developments in your love life arrive, too. Thank back to May through November of 2018—issues that came up during that time will come up now for you to work while Uranus is in Taurus. The new moon in Pisces asks that you sit still and listen as messages—from people and from your own intuition—are on the way. A fresh start arrives in communication, even though Mercury retrograde finds you reflecting on the past. The sun’s meeting with Neptune is a healing one, encouraging you to dive into your spiritual practice. A heart-opening connection is made, so make time to spend with your loved ones. Reach out to your siblings; this is a beautiful time to connect.

The sun connects with Saturn on March 9, creating a very grounding energy in the midst of all this change. Mercury retrograde is not a great time to make solid plans; however, this connection between the sun and Saturn will be one of the more supportive times to make a tentative plan during the retrograde. Creative energy flows as Mars connects with Neptune on March 10. You’re stepping into a place of power and tapping into your intuition on March 13 as the sun connects with Pluto and clashes with Jupiter. March 14 brings a key perspective during Mercury’s retrograde journey as Mercury meets with the sun, plus Mars connects with Saturn, making for a very productive vibe. Remember: Mercury retrograde is the time to slow down, not plow ahead. If you have to work on something, it’s better to pick up a project that was left on the back burner rather than forcing something new off the ground.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Mercury is busy mid-month, and the connections it makes find you thinking back to February 19 through February 23. Big conversations take place, but you have to be savvy and see through the bullshit as Mercury clashes with Jupiter on March 15, connects with Pluto on March 16, and connects with Mars on March 17. Mars connects with Pluto on March 20, making for a powerful time to strategize and boosting passion in your sex life! Mercury connects with Saturn on March 20, again finding you thinking back to February 19—plans will be reconsidered.

The spring equinox arrives on March 20 as the sun enters Aries, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. However, your focus will also be on your career and reputation thanks to the full moon in Libra, which will bring a major climax to a goal you’ve been working toward. Make time to reflect on the line between your public and private life during this full moon. It’s a busy start to Aries season with plenty of opportunities to socialize as Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with Jupiter on March 21—give yourself a little break, if you can. You work so hard, Capricorn! Lovely messages come your way as Venus enters Pisces on March 26. The energy is fantastically flirtatious as Venus connects with Uranus on March 27, bringing lots of thrills your way.

Mercury ends its retrograde on March 28, so expect things to begin moving forward—Mercury finally leaves its post-retrograde shadow on April 16, at which point we will be out of the retrograde zone. Action planet Mars enters quick-witted Gemini on March 31, finding you very busy at work. This is an effective time to slay to your to-do list and land more gigs! If you’re making a change to your routine, Mars in Gemini will bring you plenty of energy, and this is a powerful time to make changes to your daily habits. Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in April!