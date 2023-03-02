Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, March 2023

The sun in Pisces illuminates the communication sector of your chart, making this a busy time of year for you, dear Capricorn. Between taking calls and organizing paperwork, carving out space to rest and meditate is key. Creative water sign Pisces isn’t famous for its organizational skills, but you are, so put that talent to good use! You can accomplish so much during this season, and your creativity may be off the charts as dreamy water sign Pisces inspires your imagination.

Venus meets Jupiter in Aries on March 2, boding well for your home and family life. You may be connecting with loved ones, or simply enjoying your time at home. You might be redecorating or bringing more beauty to your personal spaces. If you’re in love, you may be introducing your partner to family, or bringing them deeper into your personal life. Mercury meets your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, on March 2, which can find you reaching a firm financial agreement. Mercury also enters Pisces on March 2, perhaps bringing an inspiring message. Pisces season is a busy time for communication, and with messenger planet Mercury in Pisces, even more discussions could be taking place.

The sun connects with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus on March 6, which may bring surprising news. Unexpected fun could also be had. You may unexpectedly connect with a crush, or you and an established lover can explore and experiment with new modes of pleasure! You may also experience a creative breakthrough; your art may take an unexpected turn.

The full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo takes place on March 7, which can bring a climax to a conversation that’s been brewing. Information may be revealed and details may emerge. A journey could be coming to an end. You may accomplish a scholastic goal or publish work—or you may set it aside if it no longer aligns with your plans.

Your ruling planet Saturn enters Pisces on the day of this full moon, which can find you approaching communication with higher expectations and less flexibility. You might feel like you have no time to waste and that decisions have to be made—but don’t forget the value of a brainstorm. Remember that rushing into a decision may temporarily bring relief, but better choices can be made when you have the time to think things over. Give yourself, and the people you negotiate with, space to explore the best solutions. It’s important to set limits and boundaries, but don’t limit yourself, dear Capricorn.

Venus connects with Mars in Gemini and Mercury connects with Uranus on March 11, inspiring a cheerful, busy atmosphere, and perhaps bringing surprising information. Things feel slower and more confusing as Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces on March 14, and scheduling issues might be especially frustrating. Take time off to simply rest, if you can! A more easygoing energy flows as the sun meets Neptune on March 15. Memorable discussions take place, especially as Mercury meets Neptune on March 16. You could be exploring your spirituality in some deep and profound way. You may stumble upon something in your local neighborhood that you never noticed before, and it can inspire and delight you!

Some tension may arise on March 16 as the sun squares off with Mars and Venus squares off with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, but Venus enters Taurus, too, which can help ameliorate things. The sun’s clash with Mars inspires impatience and bickering, especially about logistics, schedules, travel, tone, and other details. Venus’s square with Pluto can find us sitting with tricky feelings like jealousy or greed, and you, dear Capricorn, might have complicated emotions about the past, and feel ready to break free from old patterns. This is a powerful time to embrace change, as great transformation can take place! Clinging to yesterday can lead to sorrow. All in all, Venus in Taurus brings some peaceful energy. Venus in Taurus is all about sensual pleasure, and sweet delights may come your way. If you’re looking for love, Venus in Taurus could help you find it, and if you’re in love, Venus in Taurus inspires a grounded, comforting atmosphere. Venus in Taurus also bodes well for creativity and simply having fun.

Mercury squares off with Mars, the sun meets Mercury, and Venus connects with Saturn, all on March 17. Mercury’s clash with Mars could whip up some disagreements, but discussions move along quickly. Important realizations take place as the sun meets Mercury and you can feel ready to make a decision, speak your mind, or gain clarity about a concern that’s been on your mind. Venus’s connection with your ruling planet Saturn bodes well for you financially, or for discussions about money, security, and comfort.

Mercury mingles with Pluto on March 18, perhaps bringing communication breakthroughs. Valuable information may come to light. Mercury enters Aries on March 19, which can find you managing paperwork regarding your living situation, or having discussions about your home, family, or personal life. Mercury in Aries might also find you reconnecting with the past in some significant way.

Your influence is especially strong as the sun mingles with Pluto on March 20. Aries season begins on March 20 and the new moon in Aries takes place on March 21, which can find you reorganizing your home, making plans to move, renovating, or clearing out the energy in your space. It’s a great time to let go of items you no longer need! You may experience a new connection with or appreciation for your past, but it’s also a powerful new moon for letting go and embracing a fresh start. You could be connecting with a family member or loved one in a new way. News about your home or family life may be shared.

Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23, which is one of the highlights of the month! Pluto has been in your zodiac sign, Capricorn, since 2008, so this can feel like a big shift. Since 2008, you’ve stepped in your power in remarkable and unexpected ways: You’ve always known you were a force to be reckoned with, but your influence and achievements feel monumental, especially with everything you’ve had to fight against. As Pluto enters Aquarius, you know your worth and your power, and you’re learning more about how to build your wealth and sense of security. Your relationship to your stuff and your money can undergo a big change. Your leadership could mean great reward, and Pluto in Aquarius will challenge you to make the most of what you’ve earned. Set aside pessimism: Pluto in Aquarius tasks you to believe in your ability to create an incredible future for yourself, and to let go of any past notions that you can’t make it happen.

Mars enters your opposite sign Cancer on March 25, which can find you connecting with some fearless and dynamic people. Your partners may be more direct in communication at this time! Mars in Cancer can find you cutting ties with some partners, but it could also be very energizing for certain partnerships. Mercury meets Jupiter on March 28, inspiring an easygoing, optimistic mood. Good news about your living situation, family, or personal life may arise. Mars connects with Saturn and Venus meets Uranus on March 30, inspiring a focused—yet fun and experimental—atmosphere. Mars’s connection with Saturn strengthens any teamwork and bodes well for negotiations, while Venus’s meeting with Uranus may bring unexpected delights!

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in April!