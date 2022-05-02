Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, May 2022

The sun is in fellow earth sign Taurus, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules creativity, romance, and celebration!

Taurus season encourages you to take a break from your hard work and enjoy yourself. Indulge your senses and make pleasure your main focus! You may be connecting with a crush or enjoying a good time with an established partner. You might be embarking on a new creative project, or showing off artistic work you have created. Party invitations could be coming your way.

The mood is especially passionate on May 1 as Venus in Pisces mingles with power planet Pluto, which is currently in your sign, Capricorn! A thrilling conversation can take place. Juicy gossip could come your way. A seductive message might land in your inbox. Good vibes arrive at home as Venus enters Aries on May 2! You may feel inspired to redecorate your home or entertain loved ones. It’s a lovely time to connect with family and with your past. In your love life, you’re especially appreciative of the safety and security you feel with your partners. While Venus is in fierce fire sign Aries, partners who stand up for you are especially attractive! A transformative conversation can take place as Jupiter in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn on May 3: This is a powerful time for problem solving, and to address blocks in communication or understanding. A totally new way of thinking about something arises. This is a hugely creative moment that marks a period of significant growth, dear Capricorn!

The month opens with Mars in Pisces, inspiring a busy atmosphere for communication. Mars mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on May 4, and the sun also meets Uranus on May 5, possibly finding you receiving—or sharing—surprising news, or having a brilliant eureka moment. The planet of communication, Mercury, is in Gemini, inspiring a productive atmosphere as you go about your daily routine, and it connects with Venus on May 6, encouraging you to beautify your living and work spaces, and generally bringing a cheerful, friendly energy! The sun connects with Mars on May 7, inspiring confidence and courage. It’s an exciting time to connect with a crush or lover! But you may be rescheduling plans and redoing work as Mercury retrograde begins in Gemini on May 10.

Astrologers typically advise against traveling, signing contracts, or making big purchases or decisions during Mercury retrograde due to misunderstandings and delays, but this could be a great time to edit your work, pick up a project that’s been left on the back burner, invite more flexibility into your schedule, or simply slow down. You may also find yourself reconnecting with people.

Also on May 10, Jupiter enters Aries, activating the home and family sector of your chart. Your home life may be expanding in some way: Perhaps your family is growing, maybe you’re moving someplace larger, or perhaps you’re simply finding more space for yourself emotionally! Setting boundaries is also an important theme mid-month as the sun squares off with Saturn on May 15. Finances are on your mind, and you may be reorganizing your budget. The mood might be quite stern or even grumpy, but creativity and even serenity can be found as the sun connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. An inspiring conversation may take place, and it’s a wonderful time to connect with you inner voice through meditation, journaling, and exploring your spirituality.

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on May 16, which is major for your social life! You may be exiting friendships or communities as you find that they no longer align with your values or interests. Emotionally, you might find that you’ve outgrown an old dream or vision of the future, but you could also discover a new passion! This is a significant turning point in your life regarding how you want to invest your time.

Mars meets Neptune on May 18, which may make for a lazy atmosphere. Keep your imagination in check and watch out for paranoias. Fibs and fantasies may abound! This could, however, be a great time for creative self expression, enjoying art, and letting your mind drift. Take a break from work or sleep in, if you can. Enjoy some down time! The sun connects with Pluto on May 19, finding you feeling revitalized and tapping into your inner power. This is a potent opportunity to make changes. Also on May 19, Mercury retrograde connects with Jupiter, inspiring optimism and open-mindedness… just try not to over-commit, as your schedule may get quite full!

Gemini season begins on May 20, finding you reorganizing your schedule or workspace, and the sun meets Mercury retrograde on May 21, perhaps finding you picking up a project you previously set aside, having an important realization about your work, schedule, daily routine, habits, and your approach to wellness. A powerful conversation can take place as Mars and Pluto connect on May 22, and you may also feel a boost of courage and strength! If there’s something you’ve felt unsure or shy about sharing, you’re finally feeling focused and ready to talk about it.

Mercury retrograde re-enters Taurus on May 22, which may find you running into old friends or lovers, and inspire you to revisit places where you’ve had fun and felt happy. That said, dates and parties might be rescheduled—but if you stay flexible and patient, there’s no need for Mercury retrograde to bring you down! The sun and Jupiter connect on May 23, inspiring a cheerful atmosphere, especially at home or in your daily routine.

Also on May 23, Mercury retrograde connects with Mars, helping things move along at a faster pace or putting you in a decisive mood—but remember that Mars is retrograde, so keep things flexible and stay open-minded! A passionate conversation can take place. May 24 might find you having some intriguing discussions about the future, especially concerning money, as Venus mingles with Saturn, and Mars enters Aries, finding you tackling a problem at home or addressing an issue with family or housemates. Mars in Aries can give you the muscle to handle whatever needs to be handled in your private life!

You might find yourself thinking back to April 28 as Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto on May 25 as similar themes come up again, plans are revisited, or new information surfaces. Pluto is the planet of the underworld and it’s all about depth and intensity, while Mercury is the planet of communication: Conversations that take place at this time may be especially revealing, as Mercury retrograde helps you discover a totally new perspective. Intense feelings surface as Venus squares off with Pluto on May 27: This may be an important moment to reflect on your boundaries and make your expectations and standards clear. Themes like jealousy or greed come to the fore, and past resentments bubble to the surface. It may be wise to bring in the help of a third party to mediate an issue!

The mood shifts as Venus enters Taurus on May 28, activating the creativity and romance sector of your chart and finding you connecting with a crush, or having a wonderful time with an established partner! Venus is Taurus is peaceful and sensual and it’s a wonderful opportunity to focus on pleasure and simply enjoy yourself. You might be making or enjoying some especially beautiful art.

Mars meets Jupiter on May 29, propelling you forward in any projects you’re working on at home. You might be feeling especially confident and eager to accomplish your goals, and a new gig or project comes your way with the new moon in Gemini on May 30. This new moon can also find you updating your routine or experimenting with a new approach to wellness. This is a lovely new moon for connecting with nature: As productive at the end of the month may be, make space to unplug. Recharging is part of the process, after all!

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in June!