Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, November 2018

The veil is thin, but your patience is thinner: Venus, the planet of love, beauty, money, and values, is retrograde in Libra, the sign of balance, finding you realizing some crucial needs you have regarding your career, professional goals, and reputation. With the sun in Scorpio, opportunities to network will come your way, and the new moon in Scorpio on November 7 will start a new cycle in your social life. All this takes place just after the sun connects with dreamy Neptune on November 6, bringing you news of healing, connection, and inspiration. Also on this day, electric Uranus reenters Aries, stirring up changes in your home and family life and finding you revisiting issues you thought you moved on from late last spring.

Jupiter enters fire sign Sagittarius on November 8, where it will stay until December 2, 2019, at which point Jupiter will enter your sign, Capricorn. This is the first time Jupiter will be in Sag since 2007: What was happening in your life at that time? Expect similar themes to resurface now, but remember that you are older and wiser, so you’ll be able to work with the energy in a new way! Some advice? Jupiter in Sagittarius is a key time to develop your intuitive abilities and immerse yourself in dream work. A lot of deep inner exploration will take place during this time.

The sun in Scorpio connects with Pluto, currently in your sign, on November 11, finding you connecting with important people—intriguing ideas will be shared! Important conversations take place as Mars enters Pisces on November 15, revving up the communication sector of your chart. On a mundane level, this is a powerful time to plow through paperwork, and emotionally, this is again a potent time to get in touch with your intuitive abilities and develop a deeper connection with your inner voice. Mars is the planet of war, so some anger may bubble to the surface, and as Mars in Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart, understanding your own feelings will help you voice your needs in a productive way, rather than arguing with people and getting into frustrating situations where conversations go in circles—as they sometimes can when Pisces energy is in the air. Watch for what conversations arise as Mars and Jupiter clash on November 19.

Speaking of communication, Mercury, the planet of the mind, begins its retrograde in Sagittarius on November 16, which happens to be the same day Venus retrograde ends! Mercury retrograde can be brutal when it comes to miscommunications—this one is especially so for you, dear sea goat. Mercury retrograde is always a great time to slow down and focus on projects you previously had to put on the back burner; however, this particular Mercury retrograde is urging you to totally take time off, catch up on sleep, and give yourself a chance to really reboot.

Mercury is the planet of the mind, but our minds have to rest sometimes, and that’s exactly what Mercury retrograde has us do! Let yourself sleep in, and give yourself some slack to take off from work. Avoid signing contracts if you can—which might be frustrating for you, Capricorn, because you love taking care of business, especially since Venus retrograde’s end will find you moving forward with issues concerning your career that you’ve been hoping to advance. Be mindful as you travel, too, since Mercury retrograde is famous for delays and not a fantastic time to make big purchases, as you may change your mind later. Sagittarius is a sign that loves to travel and usually has a fantastic inner compass; however, be sure that your phone is charged and bring an extra paper map with you just in case you’re someplace new and you lose reception! Mercury retrograde is also known as a time when we run into people from our past, and this one in particular, Capricorn, will not only find you running into friends (and lovers) from long ago, but also rediscovering or reexamining buried secrets.

The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, and the full moon in Gemini follows on November 23, which will bring a situation concerning your day job, your wellness habits, or your daily routine to a climax. Ways you have been shooting yourself in the foot will become apparent. Important changes to your schedule may arrive now, and new information comes to light that helps you figure out how to live a life that makes more sense—just don’t be shocked if Mercury retrograde means it takes a moment to implement any changes you want to make!

Neptune ends its retrograde in Pisces on November 24, again boosting your intuitive abilities. A healing heart-to-heart takes place. Is this a great time to make commitments or important decisions? No. But it’s a wonderful time to paint, tell jokes, and have a late night conversation about your feelings with a friend and have some big laughs. Breaking out your tarot deck or journal is also a wonderful idea.

Action planet Mars connects with your ruling planet Saturn on November 27, creating a wonderfully productive energy at the end of the month. Mars in Pisces can be a scattered energy…or even kind of lazy! Mars is the planet of war, but Pisces is more about peace and love. With Saturn’s grounded support and guidance, this energy can be used effectively! This is a good time to set boundaries and discuss commitments; but again, remember that Mercury is retrograde, so the terms may change down the line. Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in December!