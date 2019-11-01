Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, November 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The month opens with sweet Venus moving into fire sign Sagittarius on November 1, illuminating a very private sector of your chart and finding you especially turned on by secrets and mystery. At the same time, you will also likely crave more privacy and time alone. You’re especially valuing the intuitive connection you share with people—especially when they know not to bother you.

Videos by VICE

November 5 is certainly a day you don’t want to be pestered as Mars in Libra clashes with Pluto, which is currently in your sign. An agitated, confrontational energy flows, and it’s important to avoid arguments and approach people gently. Mars is the planet of war, but Pluto is the planet of destruction; as they clash, something will come to its end, but that doesn’t have to mean all-out drama. Find healthy ways to express your anger.

Release any pent-up frustrations and anger through a high-intensity workout class near you.

Chill out with a soak in a CBD-infused bath.

If you find yourself in the middle of a heated argument, this breathing exercise can help calm you down.

November 8 brings a shift as the sun, Saturn (in your sign!), and Neptune in Pisces align, making for a supportive energy in your social life as empathetic communication flows. That said, communication is tricky this month, due to Mercury retrograde in Scorpio. You’re likely running into many friends from your past. A crucial change is taking place in your career, so keep your cool, because eyes are on you!



On November 9, a key insight from October 19 will be revisited as Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto. Watch out for who you run into on November 11 as the sun meets Mercury: An important perspective arrives, so pay attention to the messages you receive around this day.

The full moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus on November 12, bringing an important climax to your love life and creative endeavors. Full moons are emotionally heightened times, and this one is especially energized and optimistic: Go-getter Mars connects with lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius during this full moon. Expect a big boost in your intuition—this is a great full moon for intuitive development and dream journaling. While drama may pop up in your social life, and a great passionate release may take place, your inner voice will be as strong as ever— its messages will be just as important as the commotion taking place at this time. Although you’ve been called cold and unfeeling by astrologers—it’s true that you’re stoic and can put on a brave face—you’re just as full of emotions as anyone, and this full moon in sensual Taurus is a brilliant time to dive deeply into the feelings that are coming up for you.

Keep your dream journal on your nightstand so you’re ready to write as soon as you wake up.

Tap into your inner emotions with regular meditation practice.

A lunar-inspired necklace to wear during the full moon.

You’re thinking back to October 14 and 15 as communication planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn and dreamy Neptune on November 13. Rules and commitments, fantasies and whimsies that were discussed then are coming up for reconsideration now, and you’re running into old friends. Also on November 13, the sun connects with power planet Pluto, so expect the people you connect with to have intriguing insight or influence. This is also a potent time for contributing to a cause you are passionate about. And on November 14, darling Venus and dreamy Neptune clash, stirring up a hugely romantic atmosphere. This is a wonderful time for healing, empathetic communication, and generally getting lost in a liaison, as well as for sharing creative and imaginative ideas.



Action planet Mars enters Scorpio on November 19, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, the groups and communities you belong to, and your hopes and dreams for the future. This is a brilliant time for you to network and participate in work as an activist. November 20 marks the end of Mercury retrograde, which means you can expect to finally stop running into so many people from your past, and the delays and miscommunications will finally begin clearing up between this day and December 7, when Mercury finally finishes retracing the degrees of Scorpio it moved through during the retrograde (i.e. when Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow).

Sagittarius season begins on November 22, finding the sun lighting up the sector of your chart that rules solitude and sleep. Don’t expect to be bored, though—sweet Venus meets lucky Jupiter while warrior planet Mars opposes electric Uranus on November 24. Venus and Jupiter’s tryst signals an expanding of your intuition and imagination, while Mars’s opposition to Uranus creates a push-pull energy in your social and love life that will lead to some unexpected surprises. A breakup is possible, but so is a breakthrough. Sexy Venus enters your sign, Capricorn, on November 25, and you’re feeling especially attractive! Venus in your sign finds you feeling magnetic, sensual, and eager to enjoy the finer things in life. You’re a practical person, Capricorn, but you don’t work hard for no reason—you enjoy your luxuries!

Ditch the boring dinner and movie dates and, instead, plan something around an adventure you’ve always wanted to have.

Have a high-quality weekender bag ready to go for all the spontaneous trips you take this month.

Indulge in some decadent cosmic-inspired truffles—you deserve it!

The new moon in Sagittarius is on November 26, encouraging you to get more rest and connect deeply with your inner knowing through journaling (including dream journaling again—the symbols of your subconscious are worth investigating!), meditation, and therapy. Catch up on extra quality time alone. The planet of fantasy, Neptune, ends its retrograded on November 27, finding you in a deeply imaginative, introspective, intuitive, and sentimental mood. Watch out for messages, especially through poems, love letters, winks, and coincidences.



Communication planet Mercury connects with Neptune again on November 28, finding you thinking back to November 13. You’re revisiting a fantastical idea and indulging in some unexpected fun as Venus also connects with Uranus that day. Sweet Venus’s connection with electric Uranus is brilliant for experimenting with love, fashion, and whatever else you like to do for fun. Mercury connects with the planet of structure, Saturn, on November 30, again finding you recalling November 13, and helping you solidify some plans that have been in the works—and reworked—for weeks. Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in December!