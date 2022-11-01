Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, November 2022

The sun may be brooding in mysterious water sign Scorpio, but your social life is quite lively at this time! You can meet some intriguing acquaintances as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, but some drama may pop up in your social circle. Unexpected changes in alliances or values might cause a stir. Capricorns are famously cautious and enjoy keeping with tradition, but at this time, you’re especially eager to indulge in novelty and shake up your usual routine!

One of the highlights of this month is the lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8. The sun also meets Mercury in Scorpio, and Mercury opposes Uranus, on this day. Eclipses bring radical change and this one activates the sector of your chart that rules creativity and romance: Incredible artistic breakthroughs or a shift in your love life can take place. Eclipses are exhausting and emotionally turbulent, but the changes they bring often feel fated.

Things might feel like they are out of our control, but it’s a profound time to “let go” and surrender to fate… if you believe in such a thing! A situation that’s been building in your love life may come to a remarkable climax and you can learn something about yourself, your lovers, or your values that you never knew before. Information is revealed. A creative project may come to completion. You might interact with some art that feels life-changing. There could be celebration or party that changes your ideas about fun and revelry forever. A breakthrough in understanding may tale place in a friendship or your social life as the sun meets Mercury, and unexpected news might be shared as Mercury opposes wildcard Uranus.

The sun opposes Uranus on November 9 and people are in a freedom-seeking mood—the same-old way of doing things may not work for you anymore! You can be breaking away from “the pack” at this time as you find yourself in opposition to the status quo. While Capricorns value tradition, they’re not blind followers to whatever the masses like. Capricorn is a cardinal sign, meaning it heralds a season (winter, in Capricorn’s case), and is a natural leader and innovator. The stance you’re taking now can be quite “new” to many people!

Mercury squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius, and Venus connects with Neptune in Pisces on November 10, finding you navigating blocks or difficulty in communication, especially regarding money. However, communication flows quite easily in other parts of your life, and love letters or messages of understanding, peace, or inspiration arrive. The mood is quite romantic, so long as stress in your social life or finances doesn’t skew your focus. Boundaries are set as the sun squares off with Saturn on November 11, and Mercury connects with Neptune on November 12, helping communication flow. Mercury is the planet of logic and information, while Neptune is more concerned with fantasy, the abstract, and the unreal: Their harmonious alignment bodes well for writing poetry, talking about your feelings, and discussing wishes and fantasies.

Venus connects with Pluto, which is currently in your sign, on November 13, creating a powerfully passionate atmosphere that’s fantastic for building deep connections. Mercury mingles with Pluto on November 14, finding you connecting with powerful people and having meaningful discussions. Also on this day, the sun aligns with Neptune, bringing an inspiring conversation. A whimsical, magical energy flows! This is a fun moment to connect with people who share your interests and hobbies. Venus connects with lucky Jupiter in Pisces on November 15, inspiring a collaborative atmosphere that’s ideal for networking and sharing ideas. This can be an especially lovely time to connect with your romantic partners on an intellectual level, and socialize with each other’s friend groups.

Venus enters Sagittarius and Mercury connects with Jupiter on November 16. Venus in Sagittarius can find you feeling more shy in love than usual. Sagittarius may be a boisterous fire sign, but as Venus moves through the archer, you’re less inclined toward public displays of affection. You like to enjoy the fruits of your labor, but Capricorns aren’t typically flashy, and you might feel less comfortable showing off at this time. While Venus is in Sagittarius, the relationships you have with people with whom you can enjoy comfortable silences, share secrets, and let your guard down are especially important. Mercury’s alignment with Jupiter inspires a productive energy for communication, and people feel especially open-minded, curious, and invested in moving discussions forward.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17, finding you connecting with your inner voice on a deeper level. Meditation and journaling can be especially productive at this time. Mercury in Sagittarius is a fantastic opportunity to explore your psyche, examine your dreams, and perhaps work with a therapist who can help you understand hidden parts of yourself. An especially transformative atmosphere flows as the sun connects with power planet Pluto on November 18: You could be connecting with a group or doing teamwork that furthers your goals. You may interact with people who really “get” what you’re about, and who appreciate your gifts and talents.

Mars retrograde in Gemini squares off with Neptune on November 19, and you might be thinking back to discussions or actions initiated on October 12. Mars retrograde in Gemini marks a period of change in your life, as you get clearer on the best uses of your time and energy. Your schedule and day-to-day life can look quite different by the time Mars retrograde ends on January 12, 2023. As Mars squares off with Neptune, confusion concerning schedules, laziness, fibs, passive aggression, misunderstandings, or wishy washy behavior may frustrate you. Mars retrograde, in general, is a powerful time to learn more about your motivations, passions, and frustrations: Capricorns are often highly motivated people, but as Mars retrograde clashes with Neptune, you can discover that not everything is worth your effort.

The vibe is hopeful and open-minded as the sun connects with Jupiter on November 20, and it’s a fun moment in your social life! Mercury and Venus meet on November 21, inspiring a sweet, friendly atmosphere, and this is also a lovely opportunity to pause your busy schedule, rest, enjoy a book, or spend quality time with yourself in whatever way you like. The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, finding you eager to go on a private retreat. This can be a good moment to take time off from work and prioritize rest. The new moon in Sagittarius on November 23 finds you connecting with your spirituality in some deep way, and also bodes well for examining your dreams or exploring your subconscious. Sleep may be a big theme at this time, so carve out more time for rest. Jupiter retrograde also ends in Pisces on this day, bringing a deep and meaningful conversation.

Mars retrograde mingles with your ruling planet Saturn on November 28, which might find you re-strategizing plans that were discussed on or around September 28. Money and security are highlighted themes at this time, and you’re reworking how you manage your work schedule, considering how to get the most value from your time and energy. Mercury opposes Mars retrograde and connects with Saturn on November 29, perhaps bringing some bickering or some frustration as you accommodate last minute requests—but you may find yourself tapping into a renewed sense of confidence and clarity as you set boundaries. It can be hard to say no, but it can also be thrilling! Say no to your heart’s content, dear Capricorn! Venus opposes Mars retrograde on November 30, stirring up desire and passion. Compromise may be an important theme at this time.

Good luck this month, and see you in December, when it will be nearly Capricorn season!