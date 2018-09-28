Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, October 2018

Libra season is here, Capricorn! The sun is shining in the fame and fortune sector of your chart, and Libra carries a special lesson for you: getting along with others is your key to worldly success. Yes, you may be the hardest worker of the zodiac, but if you suck to be around, who will want to hire you, work with you, buy from you, or believe in you? If you’ve got charm and diplomacy, Libra season will bring plenty of popularity and blessings to your public life and career—but if not, well, you’ve got some work to do, dearest sea goat! Challenging discussions come up around these themes on October 2, when communication planet Mercury squares off with power planet Pluto—control issues flare up! But, some juicy insider information may be shared, too. Watch for these themes again as the sun squares off with Pluto on October 12, inflating huge egos.

Arguably the most important thing happening this month is the Venus retrograde that begins on October 5, in Scorpio. Venus rules love and money, but on a deeper level, Venus is all about values—what’s important to us, and why. When Venus is retrograde, it’s a chance to reflect on these themes, as we will find ourselves letting go of old cravings—or, realizing just how badly we want something. Sweet, lovely Venus is a charming, easygoing energy, but in Scorpio, Venus’s lace is traded for leather, studs, and stilettos. Scorpio is sexy and mysterious, more of a dominatrix than a debutante. Venus typically wants to snuggle, but Venus in Scorpio? She wants to consume your soul like a dementor, and that’s just on the first date!

Venus in Scorpio is passionate, but also doesn’t put up with any bullshit. Reflect back on autumn 2010—that was the last time Venus was retrograde in Scorpio, and themes from then are likely to repeat now. Venus entered its pre-retrograde shadow period on September 3, so think back on what’s taken place over the last month or so, because that’s also sure to come back around for you examine.

Venus retrograde in Scorpio is big for you when it comes to reconsidering your friendships and social connections—who you want to be associated with and why. Your involvement in communities and associations, and around activism or politics, will also be reexamined—perhaps you’ll want to make some big changes to the crowds you are involved with, or maybe you want to start something of your own! Whatever you do, the big theme for you this month, between Venus retrograde in Scorpio and the sun in Libra, is to try not to go it alone—teamwork is needed! So if you start your own group, don’t just let your friends and colleagues help you out (even though you can do it all on your own, Capricorn), insist that they do! Scorpio is a sign that’s all about intimacy, and the abundance that can take place when people blend their energies. Alchemical magic takes place with Scorpio. Venus retrograde is annoying as hell because you are sure to run into some exes; however, some unexplored powers—especially around connecting with people and communities you care about—will also be tapped into.

A new moon in Libra arrives on October 8, starting a new cycle in your career or public life. You might be very frustrated at this time that you’re unable to see what comes next, and as much as I know you love planning, it’s okay that you can’t see the whole big picture just yet. Instead of focusing on what will come, ask yourself what you want to come, and even more crucially, who do you want to partner with through it all? Networking and sharing ideas with friends, colleagues, and your community, are helped by communication planet Mercury when it enters Scorpio on October 9. Just watch out for a touch of unexpected drama, especially in your social life, creative life, or love life, on October 10, when Mercury opposes wildcard Uranus. Venus also clashes with Mars on October 10, stirring up issues around cash and self-worth. Mercury connects with your ruling planet, Saturn, on October 12, which will create a supportive energy around communication. It’s a great time to connect with a mentor or someone you look up to.

Scorpio season begins on October 23! The sun also opposes Uranus, which is sure to bring some shocks, especially in your social life and romantic life. You don’t care about fitting in at this time, which brings you a strong sense of freedom. Independence is a huge theme for you at the start of Scorpio season—but, again, Capricorn, this doesn’t mean not accepting the help of your friends. The full moon in fellow earth sign Taurus arrives on October 24, and with it comes a huge emotional release, which may manifest as some brilliant artwork; a rush of creative inspiration is likely to burst forth. This is definitely a passionate time for your sex life, too! Working too much? This full moon is a fantastic excuse to celebrate and just have a good time—you deserve it! Taurus is the sign of sensual pleasure, so indulge.

The sun connects with your planetary ruler, Saturn, on October 27, creating a grounding, supportive energy in your social life, and especially around any community organizing or activism you’re a part of. Saturn symbolizes authority, and when it’s in harmony with the sun, the atmosphere is responsible, helpful, and honest.

Mercury, the planet of the mind, enters philosophical Sagittarius on October 31, finding you doing some deep thinking in the next few weeks, Capricorn. Watch out for the messages that arrive in your dreams—I know you’re not usually the woo-woo type, but your psychic ability is as strong as anyone’s, and Mercury in Sagittarius amps up a very intuitive sector of your chart. Sagittarius is known for having a huge mouth, but you’re likely to find yourself in a more private, less chatty mood—the flip side of this being, you may open your mouth when you really shouldn’t, so be careful what you talk about and with whom!

The sun meets Venus on October 26, delivering an important insight about your social life and what’s truly important to you. Another important date to watch out for during this month of Venus retrograde is October 31, when Venus will oppose Uranus and then enter Libra. Unexpected drama in your love life and creative life is sure to bubble to the surface, and you’re itching for freedom—not just creative freedom, but romantic freedom, too. If your friends don’t like who you’re hooking up with on Halloween, it’s likely you’ll ditch them. And if you don’t like your date? You might be surprised to find that you just want to hang out with your friends. The bottom line is: whatever you thought you wanted is evolving during Venus retrograde, and to make things even more confusing, Venus’s opposition to wildcard Uranus finds you even more surprised by your wants and wishes!

You’re eager to experiment with some strange or unusual looks this Halloween, but keep in mind that Venus retrograde is a bad time for a makeover, so don’t do anything permanent. Your focus will shift from your social life to grander themes like your reputation, career, and legacy, as Venus reenters Libra on its retrograde journey. Perhaps the people you’ve been running around with in Halloween costumes aren’t who you want to be photographed with on social media for your boss to see. Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in November!