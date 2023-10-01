Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, October 2023

The sun in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules fame and success, making it an exciting time of year to stand in the spotlight! Rewards and recognition come your way. New career opportunities could arise, and you’re taking on new leadership roles.

Libra is all about partnership, and Libra season could be a time when you assess which professional relationships you want to keep, and which to end. Romantic relationships could be on your mind as you ponder how partnership fits into your long-term goals, and if the person you’re romantically involved with supports your work. Many Capricorns fantasize about being in a power couple: Are you teamed up with someone you admire?

Videos by VICE

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on October 2, which could make for a confusing moment for communication. Details might get confused, paperwork may need to be redone, something can get lost in translation. But communication quickly improves as Mercury connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, on October 3 and Mercury enters Libra on October 4. After some communication hiccups, things are straightened out, and some hidden information surfaces! Mercury’s alignment with Capricorn finds you having a deep, transformative discussion. News from afar may arrive. The inner workings of something you’ve been focused on could become clear. Mercury entering Libra bodes well for communication in your career, and in general, finds people speaking with tact and clarity.

Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto, and Venus enters Virgo, on October 8. Mars’s clash with Pluto puts people in an intense mood. Tempers are short and bickering could take place. If you’re feeling fed up with something, you might pull the plug, and do it much more dramatically than people typically expect from a cool, collected Capricorn!

Something that’s long overdue could also be taken care of at this time, especially if you’ve been dragging your feet, lacking confidence, feeling shy, or simply unsure. Venus entering Virgo brings some support your way at this time. Something sweet could land in your lap. New opportunities may arise. Communication in your relationships (in love or business) gets a big boost. The mood may not be very romantic on October 10 as Venus opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, but it could still be an excellent time to set boundaries, state your expectations, and do what you must. Is this a mushy, sweet, romantic alignment? No, but sometimes we have to take care of business!

Also on October 12, Pluto ends its retrograde in your zodiac sign, finding you exploring a new direction. This could be a transformative moment for you as you shed old skin and embrace a new way of moving in the world. You may be introducing yourself to people in a new way, or approaching relationships from a different perspective.

Mars enters Scorpio on October 12, revving up the friendship sector of your chart and finding your social calendar becoming busy—but on a deeper level, Mars in Scorpio can spell great momentum in any teamwork. A collective goal may be reached in the coming weeks! Mars aligns with Saturn on October 13, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication, strategizing, and putting big plans into action. Tangible progress can be made toward long-term goals.

A solar eclipse in Libra takes place on October 14, marking a pivotal moment in your career! You might achieve a goal you’ve long been working toward. You could receive some attention or recognition for your talents and there may be a shift in your career; perhaps you’re leaving a profession behind or taking on new challenges and leadership opportunities.

Eclipses can be emotional and confusing because the future may feel especially unclear. Capricorn is a zodiac sign that’s known to have a five-year plan. Or even a one hundred-year plan: You’re focused on creating something that will last long beyond your years! During this eclipse, that plan might feel a little confusing. So much could be up in the air, and with new opportunities on the way and your interests changing, you might not know what you want the future to look like, and that could be bumming you out. All you can do, Capricorn, is stay present, and enjoy the successes you have today. Give yourself time for the puzzle pieces of what you want for yourself in the future to come together. Capricorns know the value of going slow, so remember not to rush.

The sun meets Mercury, and Mercury squares off with Pluto, on October 20, followed by the sun squaring off with Pluto on October 21. The sun’s meeting with Mercury marks the start of a new conversation about your career. Feelings of uncertainty begin to dissipate as you gain some clarity on the direction you want to go. A difficult, intense discussion takes place as Mercury and the sun square off with Pluto, but you might also get to the bottom of a mystery at this time! A tough but important message could be shared and a clash of egos might take place! But big transformations can also take place. You might realize you’ve outgrown a mode of being and are ready for a change.

Venus aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, Mercury enters Scorpio, and Mercury connects with Saturn on October 22, making for a busy atmosphere! A hugely romantic energy flows as Venus connects with Jupiter. This could be the most exciting time for your love life this month, and even a highlight for the year! You may be swept off your feet in a big way, and connect with someone on a deep, heart-to-heart level. If you’re not looking for love, this alignment could still bring plenty of joy and celebration. Things feel like they’re clicking into place very easily. Creative inspiration abounds. Mercury in Scorpio bodes very well for communication and can also bring a boost in popularity.

Mercury’s alignment with Saturn is fantastic for discussing future plans. Scorpio season begins on October 23, marking a very busy time in your social life. You may have felt like you were constantly at work during Libra season, but Scorpio season feels like one long networking event! You might feel like you’re “in” with a social circle as the sun connects with Saturn on October 24, and this can also be a productive time for communication, future planning, and strategizing.

A lunar eclipse in Taurus takes place on October 28, marking a radical shift in your love life and creative endeavors. Eclipses can be emotional periods, and you may connect with someone who has a powerful impact on you. They could be a new love interest or a platonic friend who gets you on a deep level. You might also be reconnecting with an established partner in a profound way.

However, some endings could take place, and the changes that take place now could feel especially fated. You could be ending a romance, or more emotionally, you might be moving away from old patterns in your love life. Creatively, a project you’ve been working on could come to a close. While you might be celebrating the end of the project, it could also feel bittersweet, like the end of an era. Be gentle with yourself at this time, Capricorn, as you might be especially emotional! Mars and Mercury oppose Jupiter during this eclipse, which might add some drama as people act especially “extra,” say too much, or generally overindulge. Exciting news may be shared, but keep your boundaries firm and take a measured approach to things. Don’t get swept up by someone else’s frenzy!

Venus aligns with Uranus in Taurus on October 31, which could bring some unexpected delights your way. A party might end up being more fun than you expected. You and a lover may enjoy some novel thrills together. If you’re looking for love, you could meet someone unexpected. An a-ha moment takes place, too, something that had been troubling you may suddenly have a simple solution.

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in November!