Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, September 2019

The sun is moving through the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning, and while September has plenty of adventures in store for you, there’s also a hazy, confusing energy around communication that could find you feeling lost. Your perspective and beliefs are challenged this month as you discover what’s real and what’s B.S.!

Still, the start of the month is exciting: Mercury is in fellow earth sign Virgo, and it makes a harmonious connection with Uranus in Taurus, another earth sign. The planets’ connection on September 1 promises a whirlwind of spontaneous adventure and strokes of genius. Venus in Virgo also connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Capricorn on September 1, creating a wonderfully supportive energy. This bodes especially well for connecting with leaders or authorities at school, during your travels, or even in you spiritual pursuits! A kind spiritual counselor helps you get clear on your desires and values and inspires you to open your mind to what else could be out there for you. But as you begin this spiritual journey, you’ll also need to brush up on psychic protection and beware of charlatans.

A new cycle begins as the sun meets Mars in Virgo on September 2, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine and visit new places and ideas. This is an especially energizing time if you are in school or traveling, or even if you’re publishing something! On this same day, Venus clashes with Jupiter in Sagittarius, inspiring a burst of inspiration and romance! You’re far too realistic to be considered a “dreamer,” but your wishes feel like they’re coming true. Just watch out for overindulging! Mercury, Mars, and the sun meet in Virgo on September 3, again inspiring you to branch out, explore, travel, and study.

Your first run-in with Neptune’s fog this month (there are a few, so prepare for some slippery, confusing energy) arrives on September 4, when Neptune in Pisces opposes Venus. Getting a handle on communication will not be easy, and you’re having a hard time expressing your needs. It’s unlike you not to know what you want, but right now, you may be quite confused! This is also a difficult time for understanding how others feel and what their desires and values are. There is a lazy energy in the air, making people feel weepy, so watch out for guilt trips or sleazy behavior.



Thankfully, a grounded energy arrives as Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn in your sign on September 5! Detail-minded Mercury’s connection with taskmaster Saturn helps you hammer out plans and figure out your direction. September 6 is busy: Mercury clashes with Jupiter, the sun connects with Saturn, and Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Lots of talk is taking place and your intuition gets a boost. People are trusting your leadership and you’re feeling comfortable in the positions of power you hold. In your relationships, a fantastic opportunity for deep bonding arrives, and passion is in the air.

The second confrontation with Neptune arrives on September 7 as it opposes Mercury, again bringing confusion and miscommunication. Watch out for lies and don’t believe much of anything your hear, but also be wary of overthinking things out of paranoia. Your mind may feel especially exhausted, so cut down on screen time, turn your phone off, and find other ways to unplug and relax.



September 8 is a powerful day to forge a connection with your inner voice as the sun clashes with Jupiter, while Mercury connects with Pluto, finding you sharing secrets and coming up with a master plan of some kind! Mars connects with Saturn on September 9, helping you strategize: You’re seeing your limits but figuring out how to support yourself.

The third run-in with Neptune occurs on September 10 when it opposes the sun, and you are challenged not to succumb to lies or manipulations that are aiming to wound or boost your ego. Don’t try to prove you are right today—nothing makes sense to you at this time, anyway, as you feel challenged mentally and spiritually. You may find that something you believed in before turned out not to be so reliable after all. Still, these discoveries are part of the journey that you’ve been on all year. Give yourself time to rest and don’t overbook yourself: Communication is rough, and so is commuting.

Mars clashes with Jupiter on September 12, inspiring a competitive mood. Don’t pick any fights, since you’re too tired to follow through with arguing your point anyway! Mercury meets Venus on September 13, inspiring a flirtatious, social atmosphere and bringing some levity; however, the sun connects with Pluto on that same day, providing opportunities for intense, deep bonding and spiritual development.



The full moon in Pisces lands on September 14, bringing a conversation that’s been brewing to a climax. This is an emotional full moon and Pisces is a water sign, so make time to slow down, sit with your feelings, and let the tears flow. Full moons are for release—make space for your repressed emotions to surface so you can move through them. At the same time, Mercury and Venus enter Libra during this full moon, bringing about a shift in energy and drawing attention to your career and life in public.

September 14 also brings a fourth run-in between Neptune and Mars, so you might feel very confused by other people’s intentions or actions at this time. Accept that you’re at a crossroads right now, and that you’re likely seeing the worst in people. Watch out for shady, slippery behavior, and laziness—including your own—but be realistic about what these behaviors mean for your relationships with others.



Virgo season has you learning much about the world around you (and who you can and can’t trust), and the universe is nudging you to take what you’ve learned and apply those lessons to your life. This full moon marks the beginning of the shift between thinking about what you will do and actually doing it. When Saturn’s retrograde—a powerful period of inner work for you, since Saturn is your ruling planet—ends on September 18, you’re ready to rebuild some of the most important structures in your life. You’re also feeling especially energized as action planet Mars connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto, on September 19.

Your final drama with Neptune arrives on September 21 as it clashes with Jupiter. Think back to January 13 and June 16, when the two planets last opposed (though truthfully, you may well have been feeling a similar energy all year). It’s not like you to put blind faith into something, but you may not have realized you were doing that. You might’ve taken a fact, idea, or situation for granted, and now you’re learning that things aren’t as you previously believed. Don’t beat yourself up about it. It’s possible there was truly no way you could have known, and now with this learning experience—as disappointing or even embarrassing as it may be—you know better now…unless, of course, you’re in denial! It’s time to come back to reality, dear sea goat. It’s rare that you get lost in illusions, but you’re only human.

Mercury clashes with Saturn on September 22 and a grumpy energy flows, but it’s also helping you see things from a more realistic standpoint and pushing important conversations to take place, so at least there’s that! Libra season begins on September 23, bringing you reward and recognition and inspiring you to focus on your career and public life. Mercury connects with Jupiter on September 24, inspiring a boost in optimism; while you’re still feeling burned by the B.S. that Jupiter’s square to Neptune exposed, you’re learning to trust your intuition again after recovering from the disappointments that took place.

Venus clashes with Saturn on September 25, applying pressure on you to make a decision about what you want. Watch out, as this is another grumpy day and a mood of rejection is in the air—ask for favors on another day. Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 26, which is fantastic for research and getting to the bottom of a mystery, but be cognizant of nosy behavior. Avoid an argument with a boss or authority figure, and generally be mindful about power struggles!

The month wraps up with the new moon in Libra, which lands on September 28 as Venus connects with Jupiter. A new cycle is beginning in your career, and a generous, creative atmosphere surrounds you. After a month of shady behavior, you’re ready to be around people who play fair and don’t constantly put you on the defensive. Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in October!

