Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, September 2021

The sun in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning, creating an expansive and adventurous atmosphere. This is a great time to focus on your studies, plan a trip, or publish something. Exciting opportunities are opening up!

On September 2, action planet Mars, currently in Virgo, opposes Neptune in Pisces, which may manifest as a confusing schedule, miscommunications, or delays. Luckily, a much more solid energy for communication flows on September 4 as Mercury in Libra connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius.

Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on September 5, which could find you contending with some power struggles or manipulations at work or in your public life. Take note of who might be envious of your success or attempting to ride your coattails. If someone can’t be genuinely happy for and supportive of your success, they’re not the right person for you to be involved with.

Mars connects with Pluto on September 6, giving you the confidence to say goodbye to any relationship that isn’t right for you. You’re ready to explore new possibilities, and a highly transformative energy is in the air. September 6 is one of the busiest days of the month! Good luck flows, especially when it comes your popularity, career, and finances, as Venus mingles with Jupiter! Mercury begins its pre-retrograde shadow period, which means many of the conversations that begin now will be revisited during Mercury retrograde, which begins on September 27. There’s also a new moon in Virgo on this day, which finds you embarking on a new adventure: You might be traveling, taking on a new course of study, or considering exciting new opportunities. You’re ready to take a risk as the sun connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. This also finds you connecting with unexpected and even eccentric people!

Venus enters Scorpio on September 10, bringing a boost to your social life! It’s a fantastic time to connect with friends or join groups or organizations that share your interests and hobbies, as Venus in Scorpio finds you feeling especially charming and in the mood to connect with people intellectually. In your partnerships, it’s an exciting time to meet each other’s friends and enjoy your social lives together. This is also a great opportunity to discuss your shared values and wishes for the future. Mars enters Libra on September 14, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career. Capricorns are famously industrious, but with Mars in Libra, you’re even more driven to meet your goals, and exciting achievements and rewards may arrive!

The sun connects with Pluto on September 16, bringing a philosophical breakthrough. If you’re traveling, studying, or publishing something, a special moment may arise. Venus clashes with Saturn on September 17, which may bring a grumpy atmosphere, but the mood perks up—especially when it comes to your money, security, or popularity—as Mercury connects with Jupiter in Aquarius on September 20. Also on September 20, there’s a full moon in Pisces, bringing an important conversation to a climax. Crucial information may be revealed or a new perspective might arrive. Secrets are exposed and hidden details surface as Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 22. This is a powerful time to research, change your patterns or habits, and speak your mind. People are in a diplomatic mood as Libra season begins with the equinox on September 22.

Sweet Venus opposes wildcard Uranus on September 23, making it an exciting day in your social life and your love life! An unexpected turn may be taken, a surprising invitation could arrive, or you might find that you’ve grown out of some desires or interests. You’re in the mood for novelty! Relationships that don’t offer space, flexibility, and experimentation may be strained at this time. If you’ve been dealing with an artistic block, it may be overcome at this time! Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn on September 25, creating an anchoring atmosphere that bodes well for wealth and security.

Mercury retrograde in Libra begins on September 27 and ends on October 18, which could find you slowing down some of the movement in your career—while this might be stressful, it’s an excellent time to review your work, finish projects that have been put on the back burner, and revisit any loose ends before moving forward. Astrologers say Mercury retrograde isn’t a great time to sign contracts, travel, or make big purchases, but it is a good time to slow down and take a break, so cut yourself from slack, Capricorn!

The sun connects with Saturn on September 29, boosting your confidence and creating a powerful atmosphere for achieving worldly success! The sun’s harmonious connection with Saturn inspires a grounding, focused atmosphere—but Venus clashes with Jupiter on September 30, inspiring you to party! Try not to over-indulge, especially when it comes to spending. That said, it is a fun time to spoil your loved ones and yourself, and to enjoy the fruits of your hard work! This is an exciting moment in your social life, and you may be meeting some charming people!

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in October!