Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, September 2022

The sun in fellow earth sign Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules adventure and opportunity, making it an exciting, expansive time of year. You may be focused on your studies and learning about new and inspiring ideas, or perhaps planning travels at this time. You could be sharing a big message with the world soon, even publishing something!

Action planet Mars is currently in Gemini, inspiring a productive, busy atmosphere, and on September 1, Mars connects with Jupiter in Aries, finding you getting a lot done at home. You may be reorganizing your space in a significant way or there could be forward motion on an issue you’re working on with a housemate, family member, or someone close. On September 2, Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter, finding you having exciting discussions about your future. The mood is open-minded and optimistic, but watch out for exaggerations or for double booking your schedule.

Mars retrograde begins next month on October 30, but Mars enters its pre-retrograde shadow period on September 3: Between now and when the retrograde begins, you might notice which projects and habits you’ll be reorganizing or releasing during the retrograde period, which ends on January 12. Mars ends its post-retrograde shadow period on March 15, 2023, giving you plenty of time to restructure your daily habits, dear Capricorn! During this period, you can take a new approach to productivity, as well as to how you manage your health and wellness.

Good news from abroad may arrive on September 5 as Venus enters fellow earth sign Virgo! You could be traveling with a lover at this time or exploring someplace that makes your heart sing. The energy is expansive and exciting opportunities could be coming your way. The intellectual spark between you and your partners is especially strong while Venus moves through cerebral Virgo. You’re especially appreciative of the people in your life who are full of curiosity and who embrace adventure, and you could be connecting with people who inspire you at this time.

Mercury retrograde begins on September 9 in Libra, finding you revisiting discussions at work, picking up projects that had been delayed, and generally rethinking what you want from your career. Mercury entered its pre-retrograde shadow on August 20: Discussions that began then may be reworked and reorganized now until Mercury goes direct on October 2, and these themes continue to be a focus as you roll out a new way of doing things until the post-retrograde shadow period ends on October 17. Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications, delays, and mixups, which is why astrologers usually advise against signing contracts, starting new projects, traveling, or making big purchases, but if you can go slow, double check your itinerary, and be patient, Mercury retrograde doesn’t have to be a mess! Messages that previously got lost and credit you’ve been waiting for may finally arrive.

A conversation might reach an important climax during the full moon in Pisces on September 10. Full moons symbolize release, and indeed, some intriguing information could be revealed at this time! Pisces is a highly sensitive, intuitive zodiac sign, and this full moon calls you to connect with your own intuition. You might find that you’ve grown out of an old pattern of thinking or of communication, and this full moon could also bring news—or find you sharing news—that changes the way that you, or others, view the world.

Unexpected fun arises as the sun mingles with Uranus in Taurus on September 11: This can be an especially exciting moment in your love life or your creative process as novel enjoyments come your way. An exciting change in your routine may take place on September 16 as Venus squares off with Mars, but miscommunications, disappointments, or a touch of laziness may pop up as the sun opposes Neptune. Important conversations would be best saved for another time! Being realistic, but not pessimistic or self-deprecating, about things is the best way to work with the energy. If you need your spirit lifted, reach out to friends who understand you and engage with something that makes you laugh.

You may be thinking back to conversations that took place on or around September 2 as Mercury retrograde opposes Jupiter on September 18: You might be editing down paperwork or rethinking which plans you want to take on at home or at work. Also on September 18, the sun connects with Pluto, which is currently in your sign, Capricorn. A life changing opportunity may arise, or you might find yourself having a philosophical breakthrough that changes your outlook! Venus mingles with Uranus on September 20, inspiring unexpected fun, romance, and creativity, and Libra season begins on September 22, marking the autumn equinox and finding the sun brightly illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in the public eye. This is a busy season for you professionally, and an important realization about your goals and achievements can take place as Mercury meets the sun on its retrograde journey on September 23. Also on this day, Mercury re-enters Virgo, perhaps finding you revisiting or reworking travel or education plans.

Venus opposes Neptune on September 24, which can find you running into communication difficulties. You might find that your past expectations don’t match how things actually turned out; this could be for the best if you have been worried about something! But if a fantasy was dashed, it may be quite disappointing. At this time, it’s best not to jump to conclusions, and to approach things lightly. Connect with trusted friends to discuss your feelings and have some laugh; find ways to lighten the mood during what may be an otherwise mopey or confusing day.

The new moon in Libra arrives on September 25, which can find you embarking on a new career goal or project, or winning recognition for something new. New moons symbolize the start of a new journey, and for you, Capricorn, this could mean a new beginning in your career or your life in the public eye. Teamwork and new approaches to communication are themes at this time.

September 26 finds Venus connecting with Pluto, Mercury retrograde meeting Venus, and the sun opposite Jupiter, making for a busy atmosphere. Venus’s connection with Pluto inspires an intensely passionate atmosphere, and Mercury retrograde meeting Venus brings deep conversation. You could be examining an old idea from a new perspective, gaining deep, valuable insight. The sun opposing Jupiter inspires a fun atmosphere—but be careful not to over-indulge. Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto on September 27, and you might be thinking back to August 22: New information regarding conversations or research that took place then may be revealed now. You might revisit a place or idea and discover something you never noticed before. Intense conversations can take place at this time.

Mars connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, on September 28, inspiring a productive atmosphere regarding your finances and negotiations. This can be an excellent time for strategizing and long-term planning! Venus enters Libra on September 29, bringing blessings to the sector of your chart that rules your career, and finding you feeling especially popular and successful! Rewards and recognition may come your way. In your love life, you’re stepping out publicly with a partner, or sharing some news regarding your relationship with the world. In relationships, you’re especially appreciative of the people who support your goals and who support you in building your legacy.

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in October!