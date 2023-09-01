Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, September 2023

The sun in fellow earth sign Virgo illuminates an adventurous sector of your chart! You might be on an exciting journey: Perhaps you’re literally traveling the world, or intellectually diving into an engrossing subject that impacts your understanding of the world. Virgo season can also find you publishing your work or sharing an important message.

Venus retrograde ends in Leo on September 3, marking an important turning point in your finances. You might have paid off a debt or made a plan to organize your finances over the last few weeks, and as Venus moves direct, you have a new momentum with money matters. Shared resources in your relationships is also highlighted at this time, and themes like trust and intimacy were explored during the retrograde. You might have been challenged to ask for something important and face any fears of rejection. Now, a new cycle has begun and Venus’s forward motion invites progress in these themes. We might not always get what we ask for, but knowing what you want and asking for it is important to most Capricorns’ sense of integrity.

Mercury retrograde in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus on September 4, bringing a very exciting discussion! Travel plans or conversations about school or education are kicked up. In your love life, an uplifting and exciting energy flows, and there’s a feeling of opportunity and possibility in the air.

You might also be thinking back to discussions that took place around August 9. Also on September 4, Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus, and you’re focusing your energy on your most important relationships and projects. You might have a lot of options, creative work, and people to see, but Jupiter asks you to hone in on what matters most. This moment is very much about quality over quantity!

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on September 6, finding you realizing something important about your educational journey, your travel plans, or your worldview in general. A new perspective arrives. Opportunities are presented as the sun aligns with Jupiter on September 8 and you might feel especially lucky or open to new ideas at this time. The new moon in fellow earth sign Virgo takes place on September 14, finding you setting a new travel plan or exploring a new topic of interest. A new conversation begins. The intellectual connection you share with your romantic partners is revitalized and new friendships may form. You might visit a place that fills you with awe, or learn about an inspiring idea.

Mercury retrograde ends and the sun aligns with Uranus in Taurus on September 15. With Mercury retrograde’s end, conversations can finally move forward after a period of reconsideration and delays, and your focus shifts to totally new topics by the time Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on September 30. The sun’s connection with Uranus inspires an exciting, experimental atmosphere that’s fantastic for exploring new opportunities. Unexpected romance can arise! A fun celebration could take place. Surprises abound, and you’re stepping out of your usual routine.

Even more fun arrives as Venus squares off with Jupiter on September 17! You could be whisked off your feet in some splendid, romantic way. You might also be thinking back to August 22, though miscommunications or disappointments can now finally feel like they’re in the past. You’re wiser now, so if these issues are still in the ether, your new perspective helps you handle things with confidence and grace. In general, this moment is especially fun and celebratory, and romance abounds! Just be careful not to overindulge.

The sun opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 19, inspiring some laziness. If you partied too hard on September 17, you might still be recovering from the ordeal! This alignment asks you to slow down, and challenges you to stay grounded instead of getting swept up by fears or fantasies. Folks may feel especially confident and capable as the sun aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on September 21. Pluto can be all about control issues and power struggles, but the helpful connection with the sun helps us put egos aside as we contend with change. A powerful transformation can take place within you, perhaps as a result of your travels or studies.

Libra season begins on September 23, bringing your focus to your career and life in the public eye. A great achievement can be made over the coming weeks, and you may be receiving reward or recognition for your hard work! If you’re looking to gain attention for your projects, Libra season is a fantastic time to invite folks in! Big ideas are shared as Mercury connects with Jupiter on September 25, and you could be revisiting discussions that took place around September 4 and August 9. An exciting invitation or opportunity may be extended.

The full moon in Aries takes place on September 29, and Venus squares off with Uranus. The full moon’s Venus-Uranus square can also find you thinking back to August 9, and you might be tying up loose ends from then. Full moons are very much about release, and this one finds you letting go of the past in a significant way. You’re ready to shed old, perhaps family-related, expectations of your future. The full moon in Aries is an exciting, decisive time to take action: You might be making moves, and with Venus square Uranus, it could be especially enticing to try an option you hadn’t considered before.

Mercury aligns with Uranus on September 30, perhaps bringing surprising news or unexpected information! A communication breakthrough or exciting innovation can take place. Mercury is the planet of logic, and Uranus of genius, making this a powerfully creative alignment! Much of this month has been about gaining new perspectives, and Mercury and Uranus’s connection continues the themes of expansion and possibility.

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in October!