Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, April 2019

After a mind-melting Mercury retrograde in March, action planet Mars is in your sign, Gemini—but, don’t expect things to go at full speed just yet! Your ruling planet Mercury meets Neptune on April 2, creating a daydreamy vibe. This isn’t a great time for major planning and problem solving, but it is a wonderful one for creativity. Think back to February 19 and March 24; similar themes are coming up now, especially in your career.

The energy begins to shift under the new moon in fire sign Aries, which lands on April 5, starting a new journey in your social life and inspiring you to reflect on your hopes and dreams for the future. This is a great time to connect with a new group or organization that shares your goals and values. Let’s be honest: Geminis thrive in a clique! And a new crew is forming around you.

Pushing plans forward, especially at work, was difficult last month. Most astrologers agree: Mercury retrograde is not a great time to sign deals or make important decisions, but the retrograde is over now, and you are starting to think about your long-term plans, goals, and commitments—especially as Mercury connects with Saturn on April 7, which finds you revisiting many of the same themes and conversations from February 19 and March 20.

You are winning people over with your charm (especially at work!) on April 10 as sweet Venus connects with magical Neptune. This is an especially creative energy, and also one that helps you smooth awkward things over—which you may need to do as the sun also clashes with Saturn on April 10, which finds people in a pessimistic mood. Luckily, you are there to enchant them! Don’t try too hard to win people over; just do your thing and let the magic happen. Trying to bend someone to your will, will only make them resist you more—and make you seem untrustworthy. Just do your job (Saturn demands it at this time), keep your promises, and let your natural creativity and charm flow!

That’s not all for April 10: Jupiter retrograde begins, bringing your focus to your relationships—how much have they grown? And where would you like to see them go next? Tour ruling planet Mercury connects with Pluto on this day, finding you having some very deep conversations, sharing secrets, and probing sensitive topics from sex, to death, or even taxes. Issues from the pre-retrograde and retrograde period—specifically February 23 and March 16—come back up. You are reconsidering more topics from the retrograde as Mercury squares off with Jupiter on April 12—again, think back to February 22 and March 15. This time, you’re sorting out truth from exaggeration, wishful thinking from the presently doable.

Venus connects with Saturn on April 12, inspiring a proactive and helpful energy—but watch out for big egos as the sun clashes with Pluto on April 13 and connects with Jupiter on April 14, and Venus connects with Pluto on April 14 and clashes with Jupiter on April 15. On one hand, this is a tremendously awesome time to connect with people on a deep level—you will weed out the fake friends from the gems, and relationships (romantic and otherwise) you want to grow will get a boost. But on the other hand, power struggles are in the air, and you could see someone’s not-so-pleasant side. Just stay present—believe that people are showing you (not telling you—words are only worth so much) who they are. The energy is transformative, but with change, people’s control issues come out full force. Keep that in mind, Gemini.

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Aries on April 17, finding you even more active in your social life—this is a brilliant time to network and meet people. It also finds you eager to connect on an intellectual level with your partners—a big conversation is coming… A full moon (a blue moon!) in fellow air sign Libra lands on April 19, which brings drama your way. A situation that’s been brewing in your love life or your artistic endeavors will reach a climax. Have you been wanting to know how someone feels about you? This full moon in relationship-oriented Libra will have all sorts of reveals. The energy is high! And your intuition is sharp, thanks to the sun entering Taurus on April 20, lighting up a very private, sensitive, and psychic sector of your chart. You’ll find yourself craving more down time and rest—but you won’t be any less in the mood to socialize! Venus enters Aries on April 20, inspiring you to schmooze all over town. Venus in Aries is a confident and fierce energy, so expect to meet exciting people.

The sun meets Uranus on April 22: Excitement abounds, and you can hardly get any rest! Expect the unexpected is a weak line for a horoscope, but hey, that’s exactly what any good astrologer should tell you when Uranus comes to play. Whatever happens, we know it will probably be something you never saw coming. You are itching to break out of your old routines, and your intuitive abilities are especially activated, so spend time in meditation connecting with you inner voice, and attempt to explore your dreams through journaling or placing a lepidolite stone by your bedside (or some smoky quartz, if you have been feeling ungrounded, which is quite possible during this time).

Pluto begins its retrograde on April 24, stirring up very complicated emotions. If you are in therapy, this is an especially potent time to time deep into the themes you are working on, Gemini. This is also an especially intense time in your sex life. Financially, issues concerning debts and taxes are highlighted. Mars clashes with Neptune on April 27, creating tension—watch out for tricksters or sly people, especially at work. Don’t be lazy or tell lies, and don’t tolerate anyone who will do that for you. Saturn retrograde begins on April 29, so if you’ve been irresponsible, expect the taskmaster planet to be wise to your ways. Powerful restructuring is taking place for you emotionally, so stay present with yourself, Gemini. Good luck this month and see you in May!