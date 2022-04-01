Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, April 2022

New friendships may form during the new moon in Aries on April 1! This is an exciting time to join a group or community that shares your passions and goals. If you have a hobby you want to engage in more deeply, it’s a lovely new moon to find people to explore it with, and if there’s a social cause that’s dear to you, this new moon may find you connecting with folks who will work toward that goal with you! Emotionally, this new moon asks you to reflect on your hopes and wishes, and a new dream for the future may be brewing as the sun meets your ruling planet Mercury in Aries on April 2.

Mars meets Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius on April 4, which may find you having an important conversation. The energy is focused and determined, though people might also feel pessimistic or unforgiving, so it might not be the best moment to ask for a favor. People might be especially defensive about their points of view. Obstacles concerning school, travel plans, or publishing may arise, but important agreements concerning these themes may also take place. Patience is key.

Sweet Venus enters creative water sign Pisces on April 5, which may bring some reward or recognition your way! You can enjoy a boost in popularity at this time, and might be feeling artistically inspired. Mercury and Mars connect on April 8, helping communication move along quickly, and secrets are shared as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on April 10. Intense conversations may take place, especially about values or money. Also on April 10, Mercury enters Taurus, inspiring you to connect with your intuition in a profound way. You may feel eager to take some time and space to yourself. A quiet retreat from your everyday life might be just what you need!

One of the most notable days of the month is April 12, when lucky Jupiter and dreamy Neptune meet in Pisces. This day also finds the sun connecting with Saturn, bringing a grounding atmosphere to an otherwise totally whimsical day! Jupiter is the planet of growth and opportunity, and it’s currently in the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation: This bodes well for expanding your influence and gaining great rewards. As lucky Jupiter meets mystical Neptune, people may regard you with even more wonder and admiration. You might feel especially glamorous at this time. You may be releasing a project or participating in something that dazzles and surprises people!

Warrior planet Mars enters Pisces on April 14, helping you tackle your goals, especially at work. The full moon in fellow air sign Libra takes place on April 16: A situation that’s been building in your love life may reach a climax at this time! A decision may be made, and though full moons are emotional periods, you can also find yourself eager to party and let loose! You could be releasing a creative project at this time, too. The atmosphere continues to be fun, flirtatious, and social as Mercury connects with Venus on April 17.

April 18 finds Mercury and Venus aligning with Uranus and the sun squaring off with Pluto, perhaps bringing unexpected news or delightful thrills. But you may also find yourself dealing with big egos or power struggles. You may rethink who you want to invest in at this time or reconsider whose support you want to receive: If the support comes with complicated strings attached, it may not be worth it. And with electric Uranus’s influence, you’re ready to try something new and liberate yourself from limiting arrangements.

Taurus season begins on April 19, finding the sun illuminating a highly private sector of your chart: Catch up on rest and quality time alone, and explore your spirituality. After a busy Aries season spent socializing, you’re in the mood for a quiet retreat. Communication delays or obstacles may pop up as Mercury squares off with Saturn on April 24, requiring a thoughtful and mature approach to things.

Big ideas are shared and romance is in the air as Mercury mingles with Jupiter and Venus meets Neptune on April 27! Mercury’s connection with Jupiter inspires open-mindedness and creativity, and Venus’s meeting with Neptune may bring you applause and appreciation. You might be releasing a creative project that’s very important to you, or receiving recognition or a reward. There’s a dreamy and romantic energy in the atmosphere, which also bodes well for emotional connection.

Deep conversations take place as Mercury and Pluto connect on April 28, and discussions about money or research can move forward at this time. Pluto retrograde begins on April 29, which may find you focusing on paying off a debt or resolving a lingering issue. Also on this day, Mercury enters your sign, Gemini: This is likely to find you feeling quick-witted and friendly, and if you’ve been shy lately, you’re much more expressive and eager to connect!

The solar eclipse in Taurus arrives on April 30, perhaps bringing an important realization while you sleep, daydream, or meditate. This is a powerful eclipse for self-discovery, exploring your psyche, and acknowledging any feelings you’ve repressed or left unprocessed. This eclipse calls on you to carve out more time to rest: If you’ve been overworking yourself, you might feel at a point of burnout and need to work out a healthier work-life balance. Venus and Jupiter also meet on this day, bringing a dash of good luck and opportunity that bodes especially well for your popularity and professional success, and generally inspiring an open-hearted and generous energy in your relationships.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in May!