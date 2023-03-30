Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, April 2023

The sun in Aries lights up the friendship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to connect with friends, explore new social circles, and enjoy your hobbies. You might become involved in a group or community that’s working toward a cause you’re passionate about, and it’s also a productive time for teamwork. As an air sign, you know the value of communication and the value of community: When people come together, they can achieve great things, and Aries season is a spectacular time for your interpersonal skills to shine! Aries season is also exciting for your love life, as you and your partners may reconnect on an intellectual level. Great things could also be stirring in your career, and you could find that people are interested in networking or aligning themselves with you and your work.

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Taurus and squares off with power planet Pluto in fellow air sign Aquarius on April 3. Geminis are very logical, but you also have strong intuitions, and Mercury in Taurus can find you connecting with your inner voice in a deep and significant way. Secrets may be shared, and as Mercury squares off with Pluto, some intriguing information could come to light. A revealing discussion about people’s worldviews takes place. Notice whether there are people in your circle trying to boss others around regarding how they should think about things. Productivity flows, especially in your career, as Mercury connects with Saturn in Pisces on April 5: Creative ideas and long-term plans emerge. A collaborative energy flows, and people in power may notice your talents.

The full moon in fellow air sign Libra takes place on April 6, which can be an especially exciting time in your love life! You and a crush may take things to the next level, or you and an established partner could enjoy a romantic day. Full moons are about release, so you might be sharing your feelings and getting something off your chest, but it’s also possible you’re saying goodbye to someone or something that no longer suits you. The full moon in Libra calls you to get clear on what you really love, and to make time for those passions. You might be completing an art project at this time or enjoying a creative breakthrough.

Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces on April 7, which can find you feeling especially glamorous! You may be receiving applause for your creative talents. Something magical and unexpected could take place in your career. Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow on April 7, which means that some of the discussions and plans explored between now and the retrograde’s beginning on April 21 could be revisited or reworked. Conversations, perhaps especially about money, zip along quickly as Mercury connects with Mars in Cancer on April 8.

Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius on April 11, inspiring a hugely exciting and passionate atmosphere! Venus in your sign may find you feeling charming and attractive. This could be a fun time for a makeover, and you may be falling in love—or back in love—with fashion. An easygoing, friendly energy flows, and your witty banter can win you plenty of admirers! Venus in Gemini is a fantastic time to flirt with crushes and connect with lovers. Venus’s alignment with Pluto may find you having deep discussions and bonding with someone in a profound way.

Also on April 11, the sun meets Jupiter in Aries, and you might feel especially lucky! An exciting new dream for the future may be motivating you at this time. Creative inspiration flows, confidence is high, and excitement abounds in your social life. Your influence is growing, and your social circle could also be expanding. The sun’s connection with Jupiter may find you excitedly saying yes to opportunities that come your way, but you might have to issue some no’s as Venus squares off with Saturn on April 14. Unfortunately, you can’t make time for everything in your schedule, even if you’d like to! You could also be thinking about your career or reputation, feeling like certain activities or associations aren’t what you want attached to your name as you stand in the public eye.

The solar eclipse in Aries takes place on April 20, which could bring a radical change in your social life. The circles you run in might start to look very different: Ideas that had inspired you may have lost their sparkle, and you’re looking for new communities and people to connect with. You may be meeting a new friend, or reconnecting with someone, and the interaction could have a fated feeling about it. The sun also enters Taurus on this day, so while plenty of socializing can take place, you could also feel called to catch up on quality time alone to rest. The sun squares off with Pluto, too, which could find you having a powerful discussion that alters your worldview in some way. A breakthrough could take place if you’re doing any shadow work.

Mercury retrograde begins in Taurus on April 21, which can find you moving at a slower pace than usual. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and when it’s retrograde, it’s time to step away from screens, decision making, or intense discussions, and simply take a break. This month’s retrograde could find you discovering details you previously missed, which can find you reimagining plans, discussions, and ideas you’d been considering over the last few weeks. A recurring dream might capture your attention and you may learn something intriguing about yourself by reflecting on the symbols that show up. Secrets may be shared. Hidden or lost things could be recovered. Mercury retrograde will end on May 14, at which point conversations begin moving forward, and it clears its post-shadow period on June 1, when your focus will likely be on new topics and interests!

Mercury retrograde connects with Mars on April 23, which might find you revisiting a discussion that took place around April 8, perhaps concerning themes like money, security, or your belongings. A little patience can go a long way at this time, and your maturity and forbearance may be rewarded or recognized as the sun mingles with Saturn on April 25. This is an exciting moment in your career, and you could be connecting with someone you look up to or exploring new leadership opportunities. Mars connects with Uranus in Taurus on April 29, bringing a big boost of motivation, and perhaps finding you acquiring something special and unexpected…

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in May!