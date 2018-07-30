Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, August 2018

Welcome to Leo season, Gemini! This is usually a very busy and social time of year for you, but with Mercury retrograde in the sign of the lion, you’ve been playing catch-up instead of plowing ahead. You’re running into people from your past, organizing and filing paperwork from long ago, and reconsidering many of the decisions and conversations you’ve had over the last few weeks. Mercury retrograde is a drag with its miscommunications and delays—but it offers us a chance to slow down and see things in a different light…something you always appreciate, Gemini. This is a big, intense, and powerful summer: With the many retrogrades and eclipses, you’ll be seeing plenty of things in a new way, and information you couldn’t previously access will come to light. By the time August is through, you’ll have a greater understanding of everything.

Mars, which is retrograde in fellow air sign Aquarius, will square off with Uranus on August 1, creating a big shake-up—something you thought you understood takes on a whole new meaning. Your beliefs and intuition will be tested. Do you trust your gut, Gemini? The answers aren’t always found in books; sometimes the truth can only be delivered by your inner voice.

Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus on August 7, which will invite you to truly connect with your inner knowledge on a very deep level. You might find that sleeping is a little difficult or your dreams (even your day dreams!) are very active—pay attention to the messages that they bring you. If you haven’t read up on psychic development in a while, now is a great time to do so.

Venus enters fellow air sign Libra on August 6, bringing plenty of fun and flirtatious energy your way! This is a breath of fresh air after such a heavy and intense summer. Creativity is flowing, romance is in the air, and you’re getting invitations to celebrations. Venus makes a harmonious connection with Mars on August 7, bringing adventure your way.

Watch out for a bit of information that arrives on August 8 when the Sun meets Mercury retrograde—keep in mind that the Sun and Mercury will be meeting in Leo, a sign that’s royalty, so everyone is going to think that they’re right. Sit and listen to the news that arrives today, but don’t try to convince people of anything. As for frustration: be mindful of August 9, when Venus squares off with taskmaster Saturn, creating an atmosphere of rejection—nothing is going to be good enough and people will be moody.

The solar eclipse in Leo arrives on August 11, and it will bring major, life-changing news your way. Be sure to check in with your sisters or brothers (if you have any), as this eclipse will activate the sector of your chart that rules your siblings and family. A big change to your local neighborhood may arrive as well! Exciting paperwork may come your way, but remember: Mercury is retrograde, so read the fine print, get advice from people in the know, and wait until after Mercury retrograde to put anything in writing.

Spiritually, this August 11 eclipse will find you rethinking how you communicate, which is a huge deal for you Gemini, because you’re ruled by chatty Mercury. Secrets may come to the surface now, and unexpected news is sure to surprise you. Eclipses are generally very emotional, and in Leo, they’re destined to be dramatic. Don’t overbook yourself right now—keep things flexible! And allow yourself to get as much rest as possible because your mind will be working overtime.

This is going to be a noisy eclipse—your phone will buzz constantly, people will stop you in the street to talk to you, and you will also have plenty to say! This is due to Mercury squaring off with Jupiter on August 11: people will have big ideas, but realize that everyone’s hyped because of the eclipse, and Jupiter’s optimistic vibe can lead people to exaggerate. (These same topics will come up for discussion again on August 28 when Mercury clashes with Jupiter once more.)

Mars reenters Capricorn on August 12, which means some uncomfortable issues will likely resurface. Watch your temper! Passions may flare as topics concerning sex and money come up again for you to resolve. Issues from the spring that you thought you left behind may come up again. On a deeper level, Mars’s reentry into Capricorn asks you to examine how you sit with grief, and your anger towards the past. An easier energy flows around communication on August 18, when Mercury mingles with Venus to create a helpful and social energy just before it ends its retrograde on August 19—finally bringing an end to the miscommunications and delays.

Lucky Jupiter and dreamy Neptune connect on August 19, bringing a lovely burst of creativity and inspiration your way, especially at work! This is a marvelous time to network and show off the incredible work you do. If you’re suffering from a creative block, you can expect Jupiter and Neptune’s expansive and imaginative energy to turn things around. This is also a powerful time for creative visualization and manifestation, if you believe in that kind of thing, of course!

Virgo season arrives on August 23, finding the Sun illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. On an emotional level, this tells us that you will be reflecting on your sense of safety and security. Spiritually, this is a fab time to energetically cleanse your home. A eureka moment around an emotionally charged situation may arrive in a dream or during a meditation on August 25, when the Sun connects with Uranus. A grounding energy will be in the air, too, helping you take control and be responsible during this time of change as the Sun connects with Saturn, also on August 25.

The full moon in Pisces arrives on August 26, bringing your attention to your work and public life. A climax concerning your career is likely to take place. New information comes to light about how the public sees you, which is exciting! However, complicated emotions are sure to come up in your private life, too, as Venus squares off with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, on August 26 as well. This is a critical time to consider how power struggles get in the way of your creative expression or make things muddy in your love life. Of course, with Venus and Pluto, some very kinky sex may even be on the menu!

Mars retrograde ends on August 27—a transformation will take place that leads you to inspiring new adventures. Good luck this month, Gemini and see you in September!