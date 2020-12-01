Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, December 2020

The sun in Sagittarius is brightly illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and with your ruling planet Mercury entering fire sign Sagittarius on December 1, expect communication to be kicked up as your partners share plenty of news and insights. This is a marvelous time to learn about your partner’s perspectives—they’ll be very blunt about what they think!

Creative energy flows early this month as sweet Venus in Scorpio mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on December 5, which bodes especially well for your career, boosting your glamour and popularity! However, watch out for confusion on December 9 as the sun clashes with Neptune: Expectations in your relationships and in your career may be at odds, creating frustration and exhaustion, so take it slow and don’t make any decisions at this time. Let yourself daydream, but keep yourself from veering into paranoia—Neptune is the planet of fantasy, but also of delusion. Don’t jump to conclusions, and keep good boundaries.

Videos by VICE

Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on December 10, helping you smooth some awkward situations into awesome transformations: Venus’s sweetness and Pluto’s savvy combine to help you access what you need, so be clear about asking for what you want! The sun connects with Mars in Aries on December 11, bringing a tremendous boost in energy and stirring up excitement in your social life. Messages are moving quickly, so watch out for misunderstandings in the coming days. Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Neptune on December 13, again warning you not to get swept up by delusions, assumptions, or projections. Find ways to stay grounded. If you think something is the worst or best thing ever at this time, the truth is more likely someplace in the middle.

A radical change is taking place in your relationships with the solar eclipse in Sagittarius on December 14. Nothing is the same after an eclipse: You’re understanding things from a totally new perspective, and there is no going back! Eclipses have a destined feeling about them, so whatever takes place at this time might feel like it was meant to be. Important information is revealed, power is exchanged, and a new relationship cycle is beginning for you, Gemini.

Venus connects with Saturn in Capricorn on December 15, helping you hammer out agreements and make plans for the future. Things that felt uncertain are now grounded by sweet Venus’s harmonious connection with the planet of stability and structure, Saturn. Venus also enters Sagittarius on this day, bringing sweet, loving energy to your partnerships. Your partners are in a giving and affectionate mood, and it’s a lovely time to meet new people, too.

Saturn enters fellow air sign Aquarius on December 17, followed by Jupiter doing the same on December 19. You love being a student, dear Gemini, and Saturn and Jupiter in Aquarius will find you learning great things! You may be traveling or going to school and learning about something that you’re passionate about. You could publish something during this time; you’re sharing your message far and wide! What you learn over the next two or so years, you will take with you in your career and will impact your reputation: You’re becoming an expert in something, and this moment will help you find your next steps.

Your planetary ruler Mercury enters Capricorn on December 20, finding you and your partners having serious conversations about cash, expectations, and values. You’re sorting out problems with debts, taxes, and even inheritances, as the winter solstice arrives on December 21 and the sun enters Capricorn. Also on December 21, Jupiter meets Saturn, marking the beginning of a new cycle in learning, exploring, and expanding your mind. If you’re applying to schools or thinking about traveling, insights may arrive at this time.

Watch out for arguments on December 23 as fiery Mars clashes with powerful Pluto: Fights that take place on this day could end relationships, so be mindful about picking arguments—unless you are ready to pull the plug. The energy shifts on December 25 as Mercury mingles with electric Uranus, currently in Taurus, followed by the sun doing the same on December 27: A brilliant boost in your intuitive abilities takes place, creative blocks are busted, and emotional breakthroughs arrive!

The month ends on a sensitive note with the full moon in Cancer on December 29 and Venus clashing with Neptune on December 30. This full moon brings a culmination to financial issues, and on an emotional level, finds you releasing emotions concerning comfort and security. Take some time to reflect on what safety and stability mean to you, as important insights are sure to be illuminated by the light of this full moon. You’re wondering where you fit in and how you’re seen by the world as Venus clashes with Neptune, and are feeling quite sensitive about your reputation. It could help to speak with an unbiased party who can give you some solid, grounded perspective! Everyone is feeling sensitive now, so it’s an important time to treat others how you would want to be treated.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in January!