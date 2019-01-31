Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, February 2019

Welcome to Aquarius season, Gemini—this is a wonderful time for travel and exploration for you; you’re feeling inspired to embark on a journey and explore new ideas.

However, February 1 finds the vibe intense as hell—literally, as Pluto, the lord of the underworld, squares off with Mars, and tempers flare. Watch out for arguments! Something you thought was not that serious turns about to be very major, and you’re feeling like you’ve got to take action. Or, perhaps something dearly important to you absolutely needs to be addressed, and it can’t wait a moment longer. Whatever it is, the stakes are high, the energy is heated, and change is coming. Something is likely to get chopped—an intimate relationship, a friendship, a dream.

But a new day is coming: February 2 finds sweet Venus connecting with electric Uranus, bringing fantastic, inspiring, and unexpected meetings your way. You’re in the mood to try something new, and so are your partners. Lines of communication are wide open as your ruling planet Mercury mingles with generous Jupiter on February 3. Plus, Venus enters Capricorn on February 3, encouraging deep, intimate connection in your relationships—as well as sending a dash of luck your way when it comes to dealing with serious money matters like debts, taxes, and even inheritances.

On February 4, the new moon in Aquarius invites you on a new journey. Exciting travel may be taking place soon, or perhaps you will pick up a new subject of study. You’re in a philosophical mood during this new moon, and as the sun connects with lucky Jupiter on February 7, you will find yourself connecting with inspiring people you can learn a lot from.

Exciting conversations continue to take place on February 7, when Mercury connects with Mars and February 9, when Mercury connects with Uranus (some unexpected meetings arrive, too). Your ruling planet Mercury enters Pisces on February 10, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career, sparking plenty of conversation about your life in public. Unexpected drama, but an exciting new beginning, also comes on February 13 when Mars meets with Uranus—watch for what happens in the groups, clubs, and associations you belong to.

On February 14, Mars enters Taurus, winding down your energy—you may find yourself on autopilot, but if you notice yourself checking out often, make sure to get more rest, or at least try to partake in more restful activities, even if getting sleep is difficult. Mars in Taurus asks that you go inward, and this is a productive time to do some journaling, dream work, or even go to therapy—you’re cutting through some deep stuff that you may not have even realized needed to be attended to!

A creative atmosphere takes place on February 17, as Venus connects with Neptune, and your independent streak shines brightly as the sun connects with Uranus on February 18. When was the last time you went to a party alone? See what happens if you attend something by yourself—you may meet some very unusual, eccentric, and exciting people. Also on February 18, Venus meets with Saturn, which creates a very grounded and serious energy—Venus is not its usual affectionate self—but this is a brilliant time for reflecting on boundaries and making them known. While the sun and Uranus may introduce you to the strangest person at the soiree, Venus and Saturn have zero qualms about saying no to going home with them!

Also on February 18, Pisces season begins! The full moon in Virgo, which happens to be a super moon, arrives the next day, on February 19. Pisces season is major for your career, Gemini—however, this full moon demands that you focus on issues at home and concerning family. This is a very powerful time to do energetic cleansing in your space and purge old emotional patterns you developed as coping mechanisms that no longer serve you. If an issue concerning roommates or a landlord has been brewing, it may come to a boiling point. Full moons are all about balance, and this one shows whether your home and family life are in good balance with your career and life in public. This full moon also finds your ruling planet Mercury meeting with Neptune to open doors to empathic communication, and then with Saturn to create a grounding energy that is very helpful for setting boundaries.

Mercury clashes with Jupiter on February 22—an exciting time to discuss things in your relationships and a day packed with plans and negotiations. However, it’s crucial that you don’t make promises you can’t keep and remember that Jupiter is the planet of exaggerations—people may mean well, but that doesn’t mean they really know what they’re talking about! Venus meets with Pluto on February 22, forming an intense, sexy, transformative union that will push you to confront your fears and find you diving deeper into intimacy. Circle this date for an intriguing shift around finances, especially debts and taxes, or more generally, other people’s resources.

Mercury connects with Pluto on February 23, delivering some juicy insider information. The month wraps up with the sun connecting with Mars on February 27, and your brilliant imagination lights up with all kinds of exciting ideas and realizations—but only if you make time to sit, be quiet, and connect with your inner voice. You’re a social butterfly, Gemini, but you know your most valuable bud is your higher self! Good luck this month, and see you in March!