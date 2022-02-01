Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, February 2022

The sun in fellow air sign Aquarius finds you in a free-spirited and adventurous mood!

The sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning, making it an exciting time to explore the world and dive deeper into your studies. The new moon in Aquarius arrives on February 1, which can mark the beginning of an exciting experience; perhaps you’ll go someplace inspiring or discover a new topic you want to learn more about. A eureka moment may arrive during this new moon, as you realize something new about the world, and it’s also an exciting moment to promote your work. This new moon might find you publishing or sharing something with the world.

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Capricorn on February 3, and you’re finally moving forward with conversations and plans regarding money, especially issues like debts, taxes, inheritances, and money or other resources you share with your partners. Capricorn is all about productivity, and now that messenger planet Mercury is moving forward in this sign, you’ll find things progressing much more smoothly! As Mars in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Pisces on February 4, exciting expansions may be taking place in your career. People can be eager to invest in you, and your creativity and imagination may be especially strong. You might also feel serious at this time, as the sun meets Saturn in Aquarius on February 4. You may be taking on a new responsibility or setting important boundaries.

Mars mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus on February 8, inspiring an especially emotionally-liberating atmosphere! Something that has felt unfinished may now feel taken care of or completed. As Mercury and Mars move through Capricorn, you can find yourself paying off debts and accepting or offering apologies…closure is a big theme at this time!

You may get to the bottom of a complicated situation as Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn on February 11. You might find yourself thinking back back to December 30, 2021, and January 28, 2022, as similar themes come up for discussion. Secrets can be shared, and it’s a powerful time to do research. An intense conversation regarding money and relationships may take place.

Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius on February 14, which may bring you messages from afar. It’s an exciting time for communication, and you could be having many deep, philosophical conversations! Communication is a major theme of the full moon in fire sign Leo on February 16: A conversation may reach a climax, or important information could be revealed. Geminis are known for being open-minded and curious, but also fickle: This full moon might find you choosing something and being loyal to it. Full moons can be emotional periods, so find a trusted friend to vent to, or spend time processing your feelings in a journal. This full moon also finds Venus, currently in Capricorn, meeting with Mars, marking the beginning of a new cycle in your relationships, especially pertaining to money or how things are shared.

Lucky Jupiter connects with wildcard Uranus on February 17, which may bring some exciting career opportunities, or may find you coming up with hugely creative, imaginative ideas. This is an exciting period of growth and experimentation! An unusual dream or idea may inspire you.

Pisces season begins on February 17, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and Mars connects with Neptune in Pisces on February 23, finding you making an exciting achievement. Venus connects with with Neptune on February 24, inspiring romance and creativity. Neptune is the planet of fantasy, and as it is activated by action planet Mars and sweet Venus, dreamy connections can be made! Money, success, and glamour are big themes at this time, as well. Your ruling planet Mercury squares off with Uranus on February 24, which can bring some unexpected news or changes to your schedule. Give yourself extra flexibility toward the end of the month.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in March!