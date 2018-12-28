Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, January 2019

While you are often considered as a playful trickster (thanks to your ruling planet Mercury, which by the way, is not retrograde this month!), Capricorn is quite the opposite, and known for being a stoic, hard worker. While the sun’s passage through Capricorn may find you confronting uncomfortable ideas, or even your fears of the unknown, your energy is more aligned with Capricorn than you might expect. As a Mercury-ruled sign (the planet of information and details), you love being organized, tracking things, and knowing the rules—even if you choose to find loopholes so you don’t have to play by them—and Capricorn’s energy is all about that. Capricorn also has a very devilish side—this sign is ruled by the Devil card in the tarot, after all, which knows how to have just as much mischievous fun as your bud Mercury.

So, how will Capricorn season fare for you? A very serious mood is in the air on January 2, when the sun meets taskmaster Saturn—you’ll be confronting major fears. January 4 is busy: Your ruling planet Mercury connects with electric Uranus, bringing unexpected news and meetings your way. The sun also connects with Neptune, bringing a nice boost of creativity—your imagination will shine, especially in your career. Mercury also enters Capricorn on January 4, finding you probing deep questions about topics like sex and intimacy. News about taxes, debts, and inheritances may also come up for discussion.

Videos by VICE

The solar eclipse in Capricorn on January 5 is an especially emotionally intense time for you, Gemini. You approach the world very logically, but during this eclipse in this earth sign, stepping more fully into your body and feeling your feelings—even the ones you are afraid of—is so important. Moving through your emotions might sound like a strange concept, but try asking yourself these questions: How do you feel? Where do you feel it? What happens once you notice where you are feeling it—does it move, and if so, where? Keep following the feeling, observe it as it shifts and changes, grows and shrinks. Does it dissipate? Will it teach you something new? During this eclipse, you may feel fearful and in the dark—but you aren’t. Your body has so much information for you, if only you would stop and listen…or, rather, feel. You already do a lot of listening (and even more talking!). This eclipse may be intense, but the slate is being wiped clean—even if you can’t tell right now. A fresh start in your intimate relationships is here, and even in those tricky financial situations like taxes, debts, and inheritances.

Uranus ends its retrograde on January 6, bringing big shifts to your social life (and by the way—all planets will be direct from this date until Mercury begins its retrograde in March!). You may be running into unusual people at this time, and some exciting ideas are sure to be shared. While unexpected drama in your friend group and within the groups and organizations you associate with may pop up, you might also have a sense that things are really going to shift soon, and that the future is almost here. The sun clashes with Uranus on January 18, and then with Mercury on January 23, bringing especially exciting news your way. However, it will also find you eager to cut yourself free from any suffocating, uninspiring relationships. You’ve always valued free thinking, but now, you’re especially repelled by anyone who can’t think outside of the box. You want to be surrounded by people who share your values—and who will give you space to do your own thing.

Venus enters Sagittarius on January 7, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart. This is a lovely time to connect with others, not just in romance, but in everyday life at work and in your social life, too. Even your enemies might warm up to you! There’s an easygoing, generous, curious, and kind vibe in the air. Mercury squares off with Mars on January 8, creating a confrontational energy—people are in an impulsive mood. Deep, emotional transformations take place on January 11, when the sun meets with Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth—this is also major for your sex life, since passionate intimacy is in the air (maybe even some kinky activities!).

A serious mood arrives on January 13, as Mercury and Saturn meet. You may feel some disappointment, or like you’re stuck and afraid of change, which is quite unlike you, Gemini! Remember, you’re at the beginning of a very deep personal transformation, so it’s natural to feel in the dark about what comes next… but you’ll see your path soon. Distracting yourself with work is never a good long-term plan, but rounding up all the junk in your home and tossing it out is a great idea. A block in communication is likely to come up—use this time to think rather than talk. Other obstacles pop up, especially around connecting with people or working out issues concerning money as Mars squares off with Saturn on January 21. Things flow more easily when Mars connects with Jupiter on January 25—this will also be an exciting time for your relationships, since the energy is generous and proactive.

Jupiter clashes with Neptune on January 13 for the first of three times this year: getting real about your relationships and figuring out how it all fits in with your career plans will be crucial. If something sounds too good to be true, this is not the time to just “go for it.” You might feel some disappointment, or even paranoia, about where things are headed, but you have to find ways to stay grounded. Jupiter exaggerates and Neptune is the planet of fantasy. While this is fab for your creativity, it also means that many of your worries, plans, fears, or promises, are just your imagination running wild. You’re forming many deep connections with people this year—stay grounded, especially when it comes to what you think they may offer you professionally.

Mercury connects with Neptune on January 14, and your imagination flourishes. January 18 is a brilliant time to meet people, go on dates, or plan a meeting, thanks to the connection between Venus and Mars. Venus meets Jupiter on January 22, bringing an absolutely lovely vibe to your relationships—your partners are in an affectionate and generous mood! Intense and intimate secrets are shared when Mercury meets Pluto on January 18.

The sun enters fellow air sign Aquarius on January 20, the same day that Venus squares off with Neptune—this is a dreamy start to an exciting season! Aquarius season is all about travel and higher learning for you, Gemini, so fantastic things are sure to take place at school and any trips abroad. Mercury will also enter Aquarius on January 24, bringing news from faraway places and inspiring you to share your brilliant ideas with the world. The sun and Mercury meet on January 29, bringing an important perspective or invitation your way. Just watch out for know-it-alls!

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Venus and Neptune’s clash on January 20 could spell confusion in your relationships, especially regarding your career or life in public. However, as always with astrology, the archetypes of the planets can express themselves in many ways, so this might be a wildly romantic and creative time for you, where you don’t get much work done, but you create memories that will inspire your future work!

The super moon lunar eclipse in Leo lands on January 21, bringing a massive climax to a conversation that’s been building in your life. The results of this conversation, or of the information which comes your way during this eclipse will be life-changing. Eclipses are emotional and exhausting but they serve a purpose: to put us on our proper path. Do you believe in destiny? If so, then know that eclipses are all about making sure you’re on the right path toward yours. On a mundane level, big shifts will be take place in your neighborhood, and you might be saying goodbye to one of your regular spots. Big news concerning your siblings is likely to come your way as well.

The month wraps up with Saturn connecting with Neptune on January 31, making for a supportive yet sensitive vibe, and creativity is in the air. Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in February!