Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, January 2021

While you are known as a social butterfly among astrologers, dear Gemini, Capricorn’s reputation is much gloomier: They are the business-minded, dry-witted cynics of the zodiac. It’s Capricorn season now, and in Capricorn fashion, you’re taking a cold, hard look at reality. You’re cutting off what no longer serves you and finding closure. You’re settling debts and addressing issues concerning taxes, shared resources, and even inheritances.

Helpful energy flows and wrinkles in your plans are smoothed over as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces on January 1. Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn on January 4, bringing you the inside scoop! Secrets are shared and hidden assets are revealed. You may also decide to cut off a conversation! Reflect on boundaries in your relationship: If someone is asking for details you feel uncomfortable sharing, trust your instinct.

A big shift in energy arrives on January 6 as action planet Mars enters Taurus, revving up your intuitive abilities. You may find yourself being quite a night owl at this time. You might feel frustrated that there is so much you want to do but can’t or don’t know how to take action about at this time, but Gemini, now is the time to brainstorm and experiment, not make moves. You may also feel like something is stirring behind your back—it’s a fine time to cut ties with anyone who you intuitively don’t feel is right for you.

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius on January 8, bringing news from abroad and finding your partners in an especially talkative mood. Venus enters Capricorn on January 8, finding people eager to invest in you. Just be sure you understand whether there are any string attached with gifts that come your way! The sun connects with Neptune on this day, inspiring a healing atmosphere. Creative solutions come to tricky problems.

Mercury meets Jupiter on January 11, bringing you loads of inspiration: An optimistic and open-minded energy is in the air! It’s great that people are thinking so flexibly, because Mercury clashes with Uranus in Taurus on January 12, which brings plenty of unexpected news. There may be some irritation or nervousness in the air, so avoid coffee, get plenty of rest, and set healthy boundaries between yourself and how much time you spend on social media or your phone.

There is a new moon in Capricorn on January 13, inspiring you to wipe the slate clean when it comes to debts and tricky financial issues, but there’s some tension, too. We all hit a wall on January 13 as Mars clashes with Saturn: There may be some uncontrollable energy mid-month, but Mars’s square-off with Saturn sets boundaries and slows us down. Short-term fixes won’t cut it right now—it’s all about long-term planning. Scheduling issues may be especially frustrating at this time. Venus mingles with Uranus on January 13, which brings some unexpected and novel thrills, especially if you’re open to exploring some of your hidden desires—juicy!

A shift in energy arrives as Uranus ends its retrograde on January 14, bringing you some wild and weird dreams. Again, lay off the coffee! Also on this day, the sun meets Pluto: All endings are also the beginning of something new, and you’re really feeling that vibe at this time. Important conversations or decisions concerning debts, taxes, inheritances, and shared resources are sorted through. One of the most powerful days this month is January 17, when Jupiter clashes with Uranus, finding you exploring the unknown. Perhaps you’ll be reconnecting with your spiritual practice, diving into shadow work and exploring your subconscious with a therapist, or confronting a fear or limitation you previously didn’t know how to address. This is a powerful moment for transformation and expanding into new possibilities.

Aquarius season begins on January 19, finding you focused on your travel and education plans, which are two topics that have obviously been severely impacted by COVID-19. A new journey around these themes begins, and whether you’re studying remotely or virtually connecting with people around the world, Aquarius season is sure to be enlightening as it illuminates the sector of your chart that rules growth, knowledge, and opportunity.

Mars meets Uranus on January 20, which may make it difficult for you to get rest: Carve out extra time for quiet meditation and for catching up on sleep. Mars clashes with Jupiter, Venus mingles with Neptune, and the sun meets Saturn on January 23, kicking up a flurry of conversation, as well as putting you in the spotlight as everyone is wowed by your glamour and creativity! The sun and Saturn’s meeting finds you setting new boundaries, too.

The sun clashes with Uranus on January 26, bringing surprises your way. Venus meets Pluto and the sun meets Jupiter on January 28, the same day as a revealing full moon in Leo, finding you gaining access to some hidden resources and lucky opportunities. You’re expressing your thoughts and feelings loudly and proudly—the full moon in Leo doesn’t hold back!

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Aquarius on January 30! Travel and education plans are up for review—watch out for miscommunications and delays. While this is a fine time to pick up on a project that’s been on the back burner, Mercury retrogrades are not ideal times to start new projects, sign contracts, travel, or make important purchases. Between now and February 21, many of the conversations, plans, and commitments you’ve been thinking about since January 14 will be up for reconsideration. Mercury retrograde can be frustrating, but it’s also a good time to get some quality rest. This retrograde in particular may bring you some long lost news from abroad that you’ve been waiting on. You may also find yourself rethinking or revisiting world views you’ve grown out of or philosophies you’ve forgetting about.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in February!