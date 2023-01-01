Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, January 2023

The sun is in Capricorn, a zodiac sign that means business, and you, too, are focused on taking care of your responsibilities! Finances may be at the forefront of your mind, especially taxes, debts, inheritances, or resources you share with partners. You could be settling a debt, or you and a partner might be reorganizing how you share money and other belongings.

Capricorn season is all about getting reorganized and making a plan to tackle your financial goals, dear Gemini! Venus and Pluto meet in Capricorn on January 1, and you’re creating a radical new approach to managing money. A valuable resource may be shared with you—but be sure you understand the terms, commitments, and expectations of this agreement. Emotionally, this is a powerful moment for intimacy and connecting deeply with a partner: being vulnerable, feeling open to being transformed by love, and learning to share are all highlighted themes at this time.

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on January 2: Mercury, the planet of communication, is your ruling planet, and its movements can be of philosophical interest to you. Currently, Mercury is moving backward through the zodiac wheel: Do you feel like you are revisiting the past, and if so, are you doing it mindfully? Are you creating time to rest? Neptune, the planet of dreams and fantasies, calls you to slow down, connect with your intuition, and generally cut yourself slack as it connects with Mercury retrograde. An intriguing discussion about your career could take place, and people may be eager to invest in you—but take your time making decisions, and do plenty of research before committing to anything. If asking for time to think things through and gather information arouses frustration from someone else, that might be a red flag.

Venus enters fellow air sign Aquarius on January 3, which could bring you good news, perhaps from far away! Venus in Aquarius can mean having deep, meaningful conversations with your partners, reminding you of the importance of intellectual connection in your relationships. Venus in Aquarius can also find you eager to take a trip and get a break from your everyday routine. Fun and excitement pops up in your social life as Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on January 4; this is a great time to network, meet new people, and enjoy the company of those you love most. An expansive, open-hearted energy flows, and people feel especially generous and easygoing.

The full moon in Cancer arrives on January 6, which could find a financial issue coming to a head. A payment you’re waiting for may arrive, or you could be resolving a debt. You may be striking an incredible deal! You might sell or acquire something of value, or a negotiation may reach a conclusion. You might realize that you need a big change in how you manage your finances and belongings—this is a pivotal moment to get your financial situation on the right track!

Emotionally, themes like comfort, security, and abundance weigh heavily on your mind. The sun in Capricorn meets Mercury retrograde on January 7, which can bring an important realization about money, and find you and a partner (in love or business) reaching a turning point in how you manage the money and belongings you share. In your love life, you may have a powerful realization about intimacy, trust, and vulnerability. A breakthrough in communication takes place as Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 8. Surprising news may be shared.

Venus connects with Mars retrograde in your zodiac sign, Gemini, on January 9, inspiring a fun, adventurous atmosphere! The mood is flirtatious, creative, and perhaps a little competitive. Take a break from your usual routine to do something different on this day!

Mars retrograde ends on January 12: Over the last few weeks you learned a lot about your temper, passions, and motivations and now that Mars is direct, you feel a renewed sense of courage, purpose, and strength! The sun connects with Neptune on January 13, which can find you smoothing over an awkward situation. The energy is creative, productive, and open-minded and Venus squares off with Uranus on January 15, helping you break out of a rut. You’re in the mood to experiment and do something different! You could connect with someone unexpected at this time. What usually attracts you can feel boring right now, but things you usually overlook could suddenly feel intriguing.

Mercury retrograde ends and the sun meets Pluto on January 18, clearing up miscommunications, and a radical new approach to money is explored. You could be breaking out of a long cycle of debt, or breaking out of a pattern of feeling beholden to others! Passion in your intimate relationships is especially strong at this time, too.

The sun enters fellow air sign Aquarius on January 20, and the new moon in Aquarius arrives on January 21, and you’re exploring a new course of study, traveling, and generally considering new opportunities! Aquarius season may find you sharing big news and learning about an especially exciting philosophy. Your world feels like it’s expanding as new opportunities arrive!

An important agreement can be made as Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius on January 22. Travel or education plans may be finalized. Uranus retrograde ends also on January 22, finding you quite excited and perhaps unable to sleep! So, be careful of that extra cup of coffee. This is a powerful time to connect with your intuition; a breakthrough could take place while you journal or meditate, and your dreams may be especially intriguing! The sun connects with Jupiter on January 24, inspiring an expansive atmosphere… many opportunities are opening up for you, and all the possibilities in the air are emotionally uplifting! You can make some exciting social connections at this time, and your social life could be expanding in some exciting way. Great progress can also be made toward a group effort or shared goal. A club or organization may be a great source of inspiration, and it’s a productive time to work toward a collective vision.

Venus enters Pisces on January 27, perhaps bringing career opportunities, rewards, recognition, or applause. This is an exciting time to connect with the public, and your talents are appreciated and valued. You and a lover could be quite the power couple!

The sun connects with Mars on January 29, bringing a big boost of self confidence, and you’re taking a new opportunity by the horns! Astrologers don’t frequently describe Geminis as bossy, but you might be quite bossy at this time—in the best way. Your leadership skills can inspire and energize others around you. A message you wish to share may go a long way. Mercury connects with Uranus on January 30, finding you revisiting a wacky idea, that was perhaps discussed on or around January 8. Old news may resurface and you might find something you overlooked before. This is an effective time to problem solve, as Mercury rules logic and Uranus is the planet of progress and innovation.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in February!