Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, January 2024

It’s a transformative time as Capricorn season activates your chart’s house of death and rebirth. Relationships become more serious as you learn more about what other people need or expect.

Relationship hurdles come as love planet Venus clashes with serious Saturn on January 1—something needs to change in order for your partnerships to mature. Conversations about interpersonal dynamics seem to be repeating and staying still, as your planetary ruler, Mercury, ends its retrograde on January 1.

Adaptability is a source of strength as Mars enters Capricorn on January 4. The pressure to contribute to a shared pot motivates you to dedicate yourself to your work, health, and other goals.

You might be distracted as Mercury clashes with hazy Neptune on January 9 for the third time (think back to November 27 and December 27). Miscommunications and misunderstandings are coming back for you to address. It might be hard to separate your line of thinking from someone else’s as psychic Neptune blurs lines.

On January 9 surprise gifts—or bills—may be discovered as the sun harmonizes with Uranus. January 9 is not a typical day: Also on this day, Mars connects with Saturn, showing progress, perseverance, and assistance when it comes to carrying your burdens.

The new moon falls on January 11, which can align with a reset in your life. You can be feeling eager to radically reinvent yourself, since this new moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. Who is more influential and powerful than someone who feels like they have nothing to lose?

Extra motivation to transcend is available to you as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter on January 12. This can push you past any limits—level up! You might be ready to talk about these changes taking place, or have a better time expressing them, as Mercury returns to Capricorn on January 13, where it was on December 1. This helps you tally up accounts and pay off debts. It might also bring news about awards and loans.

Boundaries are blurred and intimacy deepened as the sun connects with Neptune on January 15. This can bring two people closer together to form a close, empathetic bond. You can lose yourself in a magical, spiritual moment, but dissolving your ego might be what calls you.

You’re able to approach serious or mature topics with mental strength and well-rounded knowledge as Mercury connects with Saturn for the third time on January 18 (think back to December 2 and 21). You can invest yourself, your time, or your money into something that will outlive you.

Spiritual or academic wisdom flows as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter for the third time (think back to December 7 and 18) on January 19. You may have a strong gut feeling about things, or be privy to something in a way that no one else realizes.

Also on January 19, Venus clashes with Neptune, which can find you confronting illusions in relationships. What myths have you bought into, and how do they hold up to your actual feelings? Venus clashes with Saturn on January 1, then Neptune on January 19, forcing you to confront your feelings about keeping up with high standards, or confronting the drive to live up to other people’s impression of you.

Whatever is changing, even if it seems microscopic, is felt on a collective level as the sun meets with generational planet Pluto on January 20: When you clear one pipe, the entire system flows more effectively. You’re getting a look behind the curtain, and what you see can alter your perspective for good.

Also on January 20, the sun enters fellow air sign Aquarius, lightening the mood and broadening your horizons as the sun transits your chart’s house of distant travel, spirituality, and higher learning. Pluto enters Aquarius, where it hasn’t been since the 18th century! Your intellectual powers are beefing up, and you might not recognize your beliefs and worldview when Pluto leaves Aquarius in 2043.

Any conversations or exchanges that have been dragging along can finally be wrapped up on January 20, when Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow. Now that your ruling planet enters a new section of the sky, it signifies fresh ideas from here on out!

The realistic beauty of relationships can be felt as Venus enters Capricorn on January 23. During this period, intimacy and trust between yourself and another can deepen. Sharing, giving, and financial harmony are necessary for relationships to move forward. Money isn’t the sexiest or most polite topic, but it’s something to address in long-term partnerships.

You can feel like an open book during the full moon in Leo on January 25, illuminating your chart’s house of communication. You’ve learned and experienced so much, and are glad to share your special philosophies and insights as this full moon squares off with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy and spiritual wisdom. Channel and record your voice for prosperity, whether physically or digitally.

Your worldview is elevated when confronted with secret knowledge as the sun clashes with philosophical Jupiter on January 27. This can align with some sort of enlightenment or education.

Be mindful of your nervous system and take extra care when it comes to sleep hygiene as Uranus ends its retrograde and Mercury meets with Mars, also on January 27. This can manifest as an overactive mind with a strong, but unordinary way of channeling your intuition. Sharing your thoughts may be extra therapeutic, revolutionizing your way of understanding yourself and how you can be of service to humanity.

Relationships are changing for the better as Venus harmoniously connects with Saturn, the planet of structures, and hopeful Jupiter on January 28. Trust, dignity, and longevity are prioritized in interpersonal dynamics. Creative collaborations and romantic connections are progressing with high standards and high hopes.

You speak from a unique and inventive perspective as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus on January 28 and Mars with Uranus on January 29. You find unconventional solutions to mysterious problems or inconvenient situations that you find yourself in. These unique situations allow you to glean insights that can put you in a role to heal or more compassionately assist others.

Good luck Gemini, see you in February!