Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, June 2022

The sun is in your sign, Gemini: It’s your birthday season and your solar return, meaning the sun has—or is about to—return to its placement at the time of your birth. This is a revitalizing period when you’re feeling especially creative and in touch with yourself. It’s a powerful time to take stock of your last year and think about where you want to go next. As the sun moves through Gemini, you feel radiant, magnetic, and confident! It’s an exciting time to make introductions and connect with the world.

The month may have a bit of a slow start as your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde—but that ends on June 3 as Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus! The pace can pick up soon, and new projects and conversations are on the horizon. Some restructuring in your life may still be underway as Saturn retrograde begins in Aquarius on June 4: You may be renegotiating boundaries or expectations, rethinking your commitments and responsibilities, and reworking how you organize yourself. You could be retooling plans for travel, education, or publishing.

Mercury mingles with power planet Pluto in Capricorn on June 10, which may find you having an especially profound conversation. A secret could be shared or you might be doing important research at this time. Emotionally, a powerful change can take place within yourself as you reach a deep understanding of something. Your creativity and imagination are especially potent as Venus meets electric Uranus in Taurus on June 11. You’re in the mood to experiment with something new, and may feel especially eager to take a break from work or escape your everyday routine. You might abruptly want to catch up on quality time alone…or you could suddenly decide to whisk yourself and someone you love away for a secluded getaway!

Your ruling planet Mercury enters your sign, Gemini, on June 13, helping you feel more eloquent or expressive after Mercury retrograde. You may be sharing news or receiving new information at this time. If something has been brewing between you and a partner (in love, business, or otherwise), it may reach a climax on June 14 during the full moon in your opposite sign Sagittarius. An important meeting can take place and a new perspective may arise. You might be ending a relationship at this time, or reaching a resolution or compromise!

June 16 is complicated: While solid plans and commitments about travel or education can be discussed as the sun connects with Saturn, the sun also squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces, which might stir up confusion or insecurity about your goals or career. If you find yourself feeling lost or frustrated, ground yourself by focusing on the practical skills you have: Even if you don’t know where you’re heading next, take pride in the knowledge and life experience you’ve already gained! Important decisions about what’s truly valuable to you are had as Venus squares off with Saturn on June 18, and Venus connects with Neptune on June 19, inspiring creativity and finding you feeling quite glamorous! The atmosphere may not be warm or romantic as Venus squares off with Venus, but a dreamier, sweeter energy flows as Venus mingles with Neptune.

An uplifting mood arrives on June 20 as your ruling planet Mercury connects with jovial Jupiter in Aries. This can bode especially well for your social life: Your circle of friends may be expanding, or you might be connecting with a group or community that shares your hobbies or interests. Deep emotions are explored as Venus connects with Pluto on June 21: This can be an especially powerful time to connect with a romantic partner! Or if you’re not looking for love, your artistic pursuits can benefit from any profound inner work at this time. There’s a transformative and passionate electricity in the atmosphere!

Cancer season begins on June 21, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth. You may be reorganizing your budget, increasing your rate, asking for a raise, or generally thinking about how to make your life more comfortable! Venus enters your sign, Gemini, on June 22, finding you feeling especially charming and attractive. You could be inspired to update your look or go shopping! Venus is the planet of art, and you’re feeling especially creative. Venus is also the planet of romance, and as such, you might also be feeling quite flirtatious! This can be an especially fun time in your social life and your love life.

Mars in Aries connects with Saturn on June 27, finding a group or community you’re working with making great strides toward a shared goal. This can be a great moment to strategize or set plans in motion, but you might feel wistful about the future as Neptune retrograde begins on June 28. Working on a team can be especially energizing, as going it alone right now might find you pondering what-ifs with no one to offer another perspective.

The sun squares off with Jupiter on June 28, finding you making important decisions about money or how you invest your time and energy. You may want to say yes to all the opportunities before you, but it would be wise not to add too much to your to-do list. A new cycle concerning wealth or your sense of security begins on June 28 with the new moon in Cancer: A new job or a raise could come your way, you may increase your rates, or you might simply reorganize your budget, take care of your valuables, or reflect on what wealth and comfort mean to you. Venus’s connection with Jupiter on June 28 inspires wealth and comfort: Hard work could pay off at this time, and material wealth aside, social connections can also prove beneficial!

Good luck this month, Gemini, and you in July!