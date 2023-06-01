Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, June 2023

It’s Gemini season, which can mean you’re feeling energized, full of confidence, and ready to have fun! The sun in your sign is an excellent time for celebration, and indeed, you may feel relieved and eager to party as Mercury finishes its post-retrograde shadow period on June 1!

Last month, Mercury was retrograde, which might have put you in a sluggish mood, or confused and delayed your conversations. Things have cleared up over the last few weeks while Mercury moved through its post-retrograde shadow period, and now that the shadow is officially over, clear communication can finally reign! A feeling of emotional clarity could arise. Your dreams at night may finally become less weird, and you could be reconnecting with your intuition or inner voice in some significant way.

Venus in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Neptune in Pisces on June 2, which can bode well for your career or popularity. You may find yourself feeling very popular and attractive. Your fans can’t get enough of you! Financial success could arrive. Special gifts might be exchanged.

The full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 3, activating the relationship sector of your chart, dear Gemini! A confrontation could take place, but a very important compromise or collaboration can also result. You may end a relationship, or grow closer to someone. It’s a “make it or break it” kind of mood, and themes like fair give-and-take, communication, and flexibility are highlighted. You can learn a lot about someone else’s point of view. You could learn how someone really feels about something.

Mercury and Uranus meet in Taurus on June 4, which could bring unexpected news. You may learn a surprising secret! Venus enters Leo and opposes Pluto in Aquarius on June 5, which could find you having a deep and intense discussion. In general, Venus in Leo typically brings you good news and finds you and your partners connecting on an intellectual level. Venus in Leo is usually light and glamorous, but we might experience a more sensitive side to Venus in Leo as it opposes Pluto in Aquarius. If you and a partner don’t feel safe being vulnerable with each other, issues concerning your inability to connect could come to a head at this time.

Pluto reenters Capricorn on June 11, which can find you tying up loose ends, especially concerning money like debts, taxes, inheritances, or resources you share with partners. Power struggles concerning these themes may be addressed! Mercury connects with Pluto before it enters Gemini on this day, too, which can inspire a profound emotional breakthrough. Your ruling planet Mercury entering your zodiac sign can also find you very much in your element. Communication flows easily and things feel like they just “click.” Also on June 11, Venus squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, stirring up plenty of fun! Just be careful not to overindulge. Juicy information could be shared, but be mindful of rumors and exaggerations!

Mercury squares off with Saturn in Pisces on June 15, which might find you setting some boundaries, especially at work or with the public. You may have to issue a rejection at this time, or let people know you won’t be available for things. It can be hard to say no to opportunities, but it’s also important to protect your time and peace of mind! Mercury mingles with Venus and Saturn retrograde begins on June 17, which can find you in a generally easygoing mood as you reorganize yourself at work. You could be rethinking which responsibilities you want to take on. Good news may arrive.

A new moon in your zodiac sign, Gemini, takes place on June 18: A fresh start is beginning in your life. On a mundane level, this could be a wonderful time for a makeover: Go shopping, try out a new hairstyle, explore new trends, and update your look! On a deeper level, this new moon can find you feeling transformed in your relationships: You may be presenting yourself in a new way when introduced to others, or approaching your partnerships with a new attitude. This is also a powerful time to simply reconnect with yourself and your emotions.

The sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 18, which could find you daydreaming the day away! Some fantasy is OK, but find ways to stay grounded. You might feel deflated if the visions you have don’t turn out to be real. Jupiter connects with Saturn on June 19, inspiring a supportive atmosphere: This alignment can bode well for your career, as your creative vision manifests in an impressive and successful way. There’s an atmosphere of opportunity and growth, and supportive, reliable mentors may be available to guide you. If you’ve been stuck in a creative rut, a bit of rest can find you feeling revitalized.

Cancer season starts on June 21: Happy summer solstice! The sun in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules comfort and wealth, so this time of year can find you in exciting negotiations, raising your rates, receiving money or other resources, and generally cultivating a sense of abundance in your life. Your relationship to money can undergo an evolution.

Also on June 21, your ruling planet Mercury connects with Mars in Leo, which might find conversations moving at a quick pace—but they may slow down or get confused as Mercury squares off with Neptune on June 25. You could receive rapid fire information one day, then nonsense or nothing the next. Things will eventually even out, but for now, accomplish what you can and give yourself a break once things slow down.

Unexpected changes in plans could arise as Mars squares off with Uranus on June 26: People might feel impulsive at this time, too! Also on this day, Mercury enters Cancer, kicking up discussions about money. Future plans can be discussed as the sun connects with Saturn on June 28, and you could become comfortable in a leadership position at this time! Recognition for your hard work may arrive.

June 30 finds Mercury mingling with Saturn, which bodes well for discussing commitments and logistics. Neptune also starts its retrograde on this day and people may feel especially sensitive at this time. You might feel sensitive about your career and which direction you want to take things. Or maybe you’re feeling sensitive about how you and your work are perceived. Get an outside perspective and don’t let your imagination run away from you! You can gain interesting insight about fame or glamour at this time, and a brilliant creative breakthrough may also take place!

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in July!