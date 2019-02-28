Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, March 2019

The sun is lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and public life, and this is an exciting time to stand in the spotlight! Venus squares off with electric Uranus on March 1, which will be major for your social life—you’ll be networking with some unusual people. You’re itching to get out of your comfort zone and connect with people with new and exciting ideas—the same old weekend plans are just not cutting it for you. Venus enters fellow air sign Aquarius on March 1, inspiring you to travel and bringing you good news from faraway places.

This year has been going at a quick pace thanks to all planets moving direct—however, your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde on March 5 in Pisces. Mercury entered its pre-retrograde shadow period on February 19, so you can expect many of the conversations and decisions that were made since then to be reworked at this time, especially in the realm of your career and reputation. Watch out for miscommunications and delays, and put off making important purchases. People from your past will reenter your life—it’s a great time to show off how far you have come!

March 6 is a major day this month: Uranus enters Taurus, bringing a previously unimagined boost to your intuitive abilities, so pick up some books on intuitive development. You might find yourself sleeping less because you are abuzz with ideas. It’s important that you find ways to relax and unwind, because the downside of this exciting experience is that it may leave you fried. Think back to last year—issues that came up between May and November of 2018 will come back up now. There is also a new moon in Pisces which finds the sun meeting with Neptune on March 6—what a truly magical time in your career! Yes, Mercury retrogrades means there may be delays and confusion, but this is a brilliant time to manifest your fantasies. You’re in a hugely creative zone and a fresh start in your career has arrived!

The sun connects with Saturn on March 9 to offer support, so tap mentors and leaders for help if you need it. Action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune on March 10, inspiring plenty of creativity and bringing you some interesting dreams, so take note in your dream journal. A top secret project may also be in the works! The sun connects with Pluto and squares off with Jupiter on March 13, which is big for your relationships—you’re diving deep into issues concerning intimacy. Mars connects with Saturn and the sun meets Mercury on March 14, making for a productive day—this is also going to be a crucial point during mercury retrograde, so watch out for what information comes your way!

Mid-March is super busy for Mercury retrograde, as it will clash with Jupiter on March 15 (bringing exaggerations!), connect with Pluto on March 16 (revealing secrets!), and connect with Mars on March 17 (igniting your intuition)! All the cosmic events taking place now bring you back to February 19 through 23—things are being reworked, reconsidered, and seen from a new point of view. You have to take it seriously, Gemini, because so much of what’s happening now has a heavy impact on the way that you’re seen by the world—again, this is a big month for you professionally and in the spotlight! A question to ask yourself this month: Are you still passionate about what you do? You’re feeling a lot of creative inspiration, but are also eager to revisit old projects and thinking about pivoting your direction. Revisit your old projects and let creativity flow—but don’t make any firm decisions about the future yet. Wait until after the retrograde!

Mars connects with Pluto on March 20, stirring up deep, powerful, and private emotions—but this a brilliant time to work through your feelings in therapy or through embodiment practices. Mars and Pluto are the planets of war, but when they work together, we can harness the energy to purge and clear our lives of what no longer serves us. Mercury connects with Saturn on March 20, again finding you thinking back to February 19 and commitments that came up at that time.

March 20 is also the spring equinox! The sun enters Aries, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and plenty of drama arrives with the full moon in Libra on this day, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. A big climax is taking place in your love life, or in your artistic endeavors. The mood is especially social and intimate connections are formed as Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with Jupiter on March 21. You’re seeing a different side to people, and you’re feeling relieved as baggage from past hookups are cleared out from your life.

Creativity continues to flow as Mercury meets Neptune on March 24 (again, think back to February 19—so much is being revisited this month), and Venus enters Pisces on March 26, bringing blessings, rewards, and recognitions your way, especially in your career. Venus connects with Uranus on March 27, bringing you a eureka moment. Mercury ends its retrograde on March 28, so expect conversations to begin moving forward. Mercury leaves its post-retrograde shadow period on April 16, so between now and then, many of the issues that were being reworked by this retrograde will smooth over.

March is a busy month, but things are not smooth with the retrograde, plus, Uranus in Taurus has found your sleep schedule out of whack—this is not helpful when so much is taking place in your career! But action planet Mars enters your sign, Gemini, on March 31, waking you right up. You’ll have all the energy you need to get things done—you might even surprise yourself by being more confrontational that usual. Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in April!