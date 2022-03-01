Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, March 2022

The sun in Pisces illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, making it an exciting time to interact with the public, release a project, or push forward with your professional goals!

A reward or some recognition may come your way, and a new cycle begins in your career with the new moon in Pisces on March 2. If you’ve been wanting to associate your name or even your brand with a new aesthetic, purpose, or project, this is an exciting moment to do so as the new moon finds the sun making a helpful connection with innovative Uranus in Taurus. It’s wonderful to be recognized for your unique talents, and people can celebrate what’s special about you at this time! Also during this new moon, your ruling planet Mercury meets taskmaster Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, which bodes well for making agreements and planning for the future. Long-term goals can be discussed.

Venus, Mars, and Pluto all meet in Capricorn on March 4, which might kick up conversations about money, especially themes like debts, taxes, or resources you share with your partners. Investments, whether financial or emotional, can be a focus at this time. The sun meets Jupiter in Pisces on March 5, inspiring generosity and perhaps bringing an exciting career opportunity! Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius on March 6, inspiring an adventurous, playful atmosphere—and you could be feeling quite competitive at this time, too!

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Pisces on March 9, bringing news concerning your career or perhaps finding you sharing a project with the public. The spotlight continues to shine on you, and the light may be very flattering as the sun meets Neptune in Pisces on March 13: You might feel especially glamorous at this time, and people can be wowed by your imagination and creativity! Surprising news may arrive as Mercury connects with Uranus on March 17, and a eureka moment can take place while you daydream or rest.

The full moon in Virgo arrives on March 18: Pisces season has found you squarely focused on your career, but this full moon wants you to turn your attention to your living situation. You may be moving or changing things up at home. A situation with a family member or house mater might come to a head. This is a great new moon to focus on sprucing up your home: Donate items you no longer need, ventilate your space, and create a cozy environment for yourself. You may learn something about your past, or understand things about your history from a new persecutive at this time. Also during this full moon, the sun makes a helpful connection with power planet Pluto, finding you and your partners having productive conversations about how to share responsibilities.

Venus squares off with Uranus on March 19, which might find people in a contrarian mood. The energy can be flirtatious…or a bit fickle! Take a light approach. The sun enters Aries on March 20, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart: It’s an exciting time to connect with people who share your hobbies and interests! Aries season is also a powerful moment to reflect on your hopes and dreams, and to set intensions for your future. Mercury meets Jupiter on March 21, inspiring open minds and possibly bringing intriguing opportunities or good news about your career.

Mars squares off with Uranus on March 22, which might find people short-tempered. Unexpected arguments can take place, something you had never considered to be a problem might be a big issue for someone else, or vice versa. Find healthy ways to express anger! A gentler energy flows as Mercury meets mystical Neptune on March 23: Harsh communication can be smoothed over, compromises may be found, and your understanding, diplomatic demeanor is great for your reputation at this time.

Mercury’s meeting with Neptune on March 23 might also find you intuitively tapping into a larger culture, too, perhaps inspiring your next professional move. You may connect with some powerful, influential folks on March 26 as Mercury connects with Pluto, and important conversations about money, investments, or other complicated financial matters like debts, taxes, or shared resources can take place.

Ideas move quickly as Mercury enters fire sign Aries on March 27. You’re figuring out how to put the ideas you’ve been dreaming up over the last few weeks into action! This could be a busy time in your social life, and an exciting time to network. News from your friends may be on the way. Venus and Saturn meet on March 28, finding you setting plans in stone for an important trip, or perhaps committing to a new topic of study. If you’re not traveling or in school, this alignment may manifest on a personal level as committing to a cause or exploring your values on a deeper level. In your relationships, you and your partners can discuss standards, expectations, and commitments.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in April!