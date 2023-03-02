Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, March 2023

The sun in Pisces illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in the public eye, making it an exciting time to work toward your professional goals, connect with the public, and generally reflect on what you want your legacy to be. Your creativity and wit are on full display! And your popularity gets a massive boost as Venus meets Jupiter in Aries on March 2. Your social life could be especially exciting at this time, and group efforts move along easily. The intellectual connection you share with a romantic partner can be especially strong, and you might meet some valuable friends.

Your ruling planet Mercury meets Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius on March 2, which may find you firming up travel or education plans. A serious, focused energy flows, and discussions about your career pick up as Mercury enters Pisces, also on March 2. If you’re looking to spread the word about something, Mercury in Pisces is on your side! The sun mingles with Uranus in Taurus on March 6, which could bring some surprises and find you exploring something unexpected. Intuitive insights can arise from seemingly nowhere and greatly inspire you.

The full moon in Virgo takes place on March 7, bringing your focus to your home and family life. A situation that’s been brewing at home could come to a climax. You might be moving, renovating, or thinking about how you can make improvements at home. All the details of your space that you hadn’t noticed could suddenly become very clear. Success in your career—or in regard to your success and popularity—can find you reimagining what you want your personal life to look like during this full moon.

Details about the past may also come to light, and you can feel especially nostalgic or eager to reconnect with old friends or revisit old haunts during this time. A reconnection could take place! This full moon also finds Saturn entering Pisces, and you may be stepping into a powerful leadership role over the next two years or so. You could be setting important boundaries at work or in regard to the public’s access to you. You may master a craft or become an authority in some way. Dreams you’ve had for the future might be synthesizing, and if you’re unsure about what direction you want to head, Saturn in Pisces can help whittle down your best options.

Venus connects with Mars in your sign, Gemini, and Mercury connects with Uranus on March 11, inspiring a fun, free-spirited atmosphere. This is a great time to network and meet new friends, and your love life could also be particularly exciting. Creative breakthroughs may take place while you sleep or day dream. Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces on March 14, which can find you working through confusing feelings about how to take action, especially in your career, life in the public eye, or when it comes to your future and legacy. It might feel frustrating to be indecisive, but give yourself a break and see how things unfold! Inspiration could strike as the sun meets Neptune on March 15. Great success in creative endeavors can take place! You might feel especially popular at this time, too.

March 16 is busy: Your ruling planet Mercury meets Neptune, the sun squares off with Mars and Venus with Pluto, and Venus enters Taurus. Mercury’s meeting with Neptune can find you connecting with your intuition in some deep way; your hunches could pay off, perhaps even benefiting your career!

The sun’s square off with Mars may inspire impatience and put people in the mood to bicker, and uncomfortable feelings like envy or greed could pop up as Venus squares off with Pluto. It’s an important time to slow down and set boundaries. Be clear on your values, and don’t put up with manipulators or shady people. While these two alignments can be stressful, Venus could bring a soothing atmosphere: Venus in Taurus inspires a luxurious, decadent energy, encouraging you to take it easy, rest, and take a break from your busy to-do list. You may develop a secret crush, or you and a lover could share a delightful secret at this time. A retreat someplace serene and private may be just what you’re craving!

March 17 is also busy, with Mercury squaring off with Mars, the sun meeting Mercury, and Venus connecting with Saturn. Mercury’s clash with Mars may inspire bickering and harsh words, but an important realization can take place as the sun meets Mercury. Venus and Saturn’s connection inspires a cooler, more detached atmosphere, and could find you navigating an agreement, figuring out standards and expectations.

Mercury and Pluto connect on March 18, which can find you learning valuable inside information or doing some exciting research. You could make great progress with any writing; its depth can be striking to all who read it! The conversations you have might be especially profound.

Mercury enters Aries on March 19, creating a very busy atmosphere in your social life. Mercury in Aries thinks fast and talks often, making this a fun and dynamic time for you, Gemini. The sun mingles with Pluto on March 20, finding you connecting with people with a lot of power and influence. March 20 also marks the start of Aries season, and the new moon in Aries takes place on March 21, perhaps finding you connecting with a new social circle or reconnecting with friends. A new wish or dream for the future could enter your heart, and this may be a new moon that brings you a deep sense of possibility and hope. You could also be taking up a new hobby or connecting with a group that shares your passions and interests.

One of the highlights of the month comes on March 23 as Pluto enters Aquarius. This is a big astrological shift, as Pluto was in Capricorn since 2008! Over the last decade plus, you may have been tying up loose ends, confronting your fears of the unknown, settling debts, and learning about forgiveness. It might have been a heavy period, but a transformative one nonetheless. A huge change is taking place as Pluto enters fellow air sign Aquarius: The world can feel like it’s opening up, and new opportunities abound! Transformation is still a theme. You may have learned a lot about letting go of the past, and these lessons will help you make the most of Pluto in Aquarius, as you may be invited on adventures that transport you, physically or intellectually, someplace different. Important journeys around the world could take place. You may be diving into an important field of study. You might be publishing work that’s very meaningful.

Mars enters Cancer on March 25, activating the financial sector of your chart: You may feel strong as you move about your negotiations, and exciting developments concerning money, security, and your general comfort could take place. Mars in Cancer is cautious but fierce; it’s a protective energy, and it can inspire you to build more stability and material wealth in your life.

Big news and exciting ideas could be shared as Mercury meets Jupiter on March 28; the general mood is optimistic, open-minded, and humorous. Exciting innovations could be dreamt up. This may also be another great day for networking. Mars connects with Saturn on March 30, inspiring a productive atmosphere that bodes well for your work or finances. March 30 also finds Venus meeting Uranus, which could bring an unexpected gift, and may find you and your romantic partners eager to experiment with novel pleasures!

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in April!