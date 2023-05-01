Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, May 2023

The sun in gentle and serene Taurus can be a peaceful time of year for you, Gemini, so long as you don’t overbook your schedule. This period is all about rest, relaxation, and carving out room in your routine to catch up on quality time alone. You could be connecting with your intuition in some deep way, and it’s a powerful time to explore your spirituality, too. The month opens with some profound philosophical breakthroughs as Pluto retrograde in Aquarius begins on May 1. Your worldview may be altered! You could gain special insight into themes like power and change at this time.

The month also opens with your ruling planet Mercury retrograde, which cam put you in an introspective mood. Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus on May 1, and you may be realizing something important about your past, your inner life, or even your psyche. A breakthrough could occur while you meditate or journal.

The month also begins with Venus in your sign, finding you feeling especially attractive! You may be especially romantic as Venus squares off with Neptune in Pisces on May 4, though you might feel especially sensitive at this time, too. You could be whisked off your feet quite easily, but disappointment or disillusionment may also arise suddenly. The best way to work with this energy is to stay grounded! Try to have a sense of humor about things, and maybe keep a bit of emotional distance while still enjoying any creative surges or romantic cuddles.

Romance abounds and the mood is much more uplifting and easygoing as Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on May 5! This day has its intensities, too, as the lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place! Water sign Scorpio is all about transformation: There may be a big change in your schedule at this time, and it may be for the best! You could be completing a task or project that’d been lingering on your to-do list. You might also dump an old habit or adjust your daily routine. Change can be hard, but transformations that take place at this time may also feel destined in some way, even if the shifts are emotional or exhausting.

Venus enters Cancer on May 7, which may find you exchanging gifts with someone special. Venus in Cancer bodes especially well for your finances; perhaps money will find you and negotiations go your way! The sun meets Uranus in Taurus on May 9, finding you having unusual dreams and hatching some unexpected plans and ideas while you go about your day.

Mercury retrograde connects with Saturn in Pisces and with Venus on May 12, and you’re reworking plans and logistics, and perhaps reconnecting with friends. A discussion about your career or money could be revisited. Venus connects with Saturn on May 13, which—despite Mercury retrograde creating a slow-down—can bode well for future planning and brainstorming about commitments. This alignment can help you financially or professionally, and there’s a supportive atmosphere around teamwork.

Mercury retrograde ends on May 14, which can find miscommunications and delays clearing up between now and the end of the post-shadow period on June 1. Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune on May 15, and you’re feeling especially glamorous and attractive. You can feel like every move you make is graceful! Getting what you want, perhaps regarding your career or money, may come easily to you at this time.

Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16, which can find you connecting with your inner voice or exploring your spirituality. Jupiter in Taurus also calls you to take a break from your busy routine: Schedule time to luxuriate and rest! Creative and emotional breakthroughs may take place at this time. It’s a powerful time for inner growth! But if you avoid sitting with yourself and you cram your schedule with ways to stay busy, you’ll find yourself feeling stretched thin. Make time to do a lot of nothing! Jupiter squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on May 17, perhaps bringing a profound philosophical realization. Your outlook on life and the world may be deeply changed! A journey you’re on could take an important turn, one that transforms you forever.

The sun connects with Neptune on May 18, inspiring creativity and finding you feeling confident as you sparkle in the spotlight! Your artistic talents can win you plenty of attention and adoration at this time. May 19 finds Mercury mingling with Saturn, plus there’s a new moon in Taurus. Mercury and Saturn’s alignment bodes well for productivity and discussing future plans, but the new moon in Taurus continues the theme of rest and relaxation and how important it is for you to slow down, Gemini. Find the balance between getting your work done and making time for yourself. Perhaps go on a secluded retreat or have a cozy staycation!

Mars enters Leo and opposes Pluto on May 20, bringing a conversation to an intense climax! Research may yield important information at this time. Tempers might be short and confrontations could arise, but key information could be revealed, and a discussion might transform everything may. Mars in Leo inspires courage in communication, and its opposition to power planet Pluto inspires bravery to say what needs to be said.

The sun enters your sign, Gemini, and connects with Pluto on May 21, which can revitalize you with energy, and find you feeling capable and comfortable navigating any power struggles or control issues as Mars opposes Pluto. Truth and transparency are themes at this time.

The sun connects with Mars on May 22, inspiring confidence and courage, and pushing conversations along quickly. Mars squares off with Jupiter on May 23, which might put some people in an impatient mood, but the energy can also be quite productive. People could be especially showy, flashy, or dramatic at this time, but great progress might be made if you choose your battles wisely. Put your energy toward something you really care about, and great movement can take place!

Novel thrills arrive as Venus connects with Uranus on May 26, and the sun squares off with Saturn on May 28, which can find us setting important boundaries. For you, Gemini, responsibility, leadership, and boundaries are themes you’re considering at this time. This could be an effective opportunity to state what you can—and can’t—commit to as a leader.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in June!