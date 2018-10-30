Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, November 2018

The devil works hard, Scorpio Kris Jenner works harder, but we all know Geminis work the hardest—and it’s in Scorpio season that you cross the most items off your to-do list! You’re super busy during the first portion of this month, dear twin, tackling your chores—but it’s also important that you create time for self-care, like cooking yourself delicious meals, staying hydrated, keeping up-to-date on important gossip with your besties, and striking a healthy, happy balance between time spent at work and time spent enjoying yourself. Scheduling is everything, especially during Scorpio season.

An exceptionally creative day at work arrives on November 6, when the sun connects with imaginative Neptune, and the new moon in Scorpio on November 7 will bring a fresh start at your day job, as well as around your day-to-day routine—wiping the slate clean is a perfect metaphor for what you’ll be up to at this time, which is mainly: getting organized! This is a productive time, but understand that things may be rearranged or reconfigured over the next few weeks. This is due to your ruling planet Mercury beginning its retrograde in Sagittarius on November 16. You’ll find that this upcoming retrograde will shift things, especially in your relationships—romantic and otherwise.

Videos by VICE

Retrogrades are not great times to make commitments, sign contracts, travel, or make important purchases due to miscommunications and delays; however, you may find that this is an absolutely wonderful time to reconnect with old friends and lovers (you will likely run into a few), and work on projects you previously had to put on the back burner. This Mercury retrograde begins just as Venus retrograde in fellow air sign Libra ends, which has found you learning some big lessons about love, money, creativity, what you value, and how you like to have fun.

Many changes come this month—not only because of the retrogrades, but also because planets are changing signs: Uranus reenters Aries on November 6, Jupiter enters Sagittarius on November 8, Mars enters Pisces on November 15, and of course, Sagittarius season begins on November 22.

When Uranus, the planet of surprise and invention, reenters Aries on November 6, it activates the sector of your chart that rules your social life and the communities you work with, making this a brilliant time to network, as well as to reach out to organizations that share your vision of the future—get politically involved! Uranus is all about change, and while it’s in courageous Aries, you feel especially emboldened to gather people together. Uranus’s reentry into Aries will also spark a conversation (or confrontation) you had last spring—a sudden change was made then that is meant to be revisited now.

Lucky planet Jupiter’s entry into Sagittarius on November 8 brings blessings to your relationships (romantic, professional, and platonic) unlike that which you have seen since 2007! Between now and December 2, 2019, Jupiter in Sagittarius will find you making exciting connections and growing deep relationships. This is a very special time for you around partnering, indeed.

You’ll also feel very energized in your career as action planet Mars enters Pisces, igniting the sector of your chart that rules worldly success and your life in public. This is a fantastic time to go for a raise or promotion, and generally to make moves in the world. You have so many different talents and Mars in Pisces will help you flex them all—and bring you the attention you deserve. Just remember that Mercury’s retrograde might find things moving slowly, especially if you have to depend on or work with other people. A big burst of creative inspiration will arrive on November 24, as Neptune ends its retrograde in Pisces—however, watch for some confusion on this day, too.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Sagittarius season arrives on November 22, and the full moon in your sign, Gemini, arrives on November 23. Sagittarius season finds the sun shining its spotlight on the relationship sector of your chart, and a big climax in your relationships arrives during the full moon. This full moon is major for reconnecting with your emotions. You’re a logical person, Gemini, but that doesn’t mean you don’t feel your emotions on a very intense level, and during this full moon, you’ll be moved to share what’s in your heart. Venting your feelings to people you love and trust is a great way to use the energy of this full moon—you’re just meant to hold things in right now. Release, release, release! You pride yourself on being flexible and you hate having to make demands or give ultimatums, but a turning point in your relationships is here, and you need to make your feelings and needs known.

The end of the month is especially busy for your ruling planet Mercury, as it will square off with Mars on November 26, meet the sun on November 27, and meet with Jupiter on November 27. Remember, Mercury is retrograde, so even though so much activity is taking place, things may feel up in the air! Mercury is all about the details, but Sagittarius blows through life looking at the big picture—it’s crucial now to make sure you don’t have a big ego or make promises you can’t keep, and to watch out for impulsive behavior. Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in December!