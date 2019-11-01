Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, November 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

This is a productive season for you, Gemini—you’re getting organized and slaying your responsibilities! You’re also becoming aware of your weak spots, and though that might be stressful, it’s ultimately a good thing to know what needs work, what needs to be healed, and what needs more of your attention. This is a powerful opportunity to kick bad habits, and an invigorating season for your work life—things are coming together at the office or you might be connecting with new clients or picking up some interesting gigs.

Scorpio season is all about examining your day-to-day schedule, including your day job, your health, and your wellness, but it isn’t all about the mundane! The month is off to a flirtatious start as sweet, sexy Venus enters your opposite sign Sagittarius on November 1. Venus in fun fire sign Sagittarius is sure to bring plenty of opportunities to enjoy time with your partners—even in your non-romantic relationships, a helpful, easygoing energy flows! Warrior planet Mars is in fellow air sign Libra, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, making this an especially sexy season—but with a catch. Watch out for—and avoid instigating—arguments and power plays on November 5 as Mars clashes with the planet of destruction, Pluto, in Capricorn. A much more productive and helpful energy flows on November 8 as the sun, Saturn in Capricorn, and Neptune in Pisces align—it’s a powerful time for manifestation! Your love life is tense, but amazing opportunities are coming your way. Be honest about what you want, because if you ask for it, it might just happen!

Set your intentions in early November. You’ll want to have them thought out before miscommunications and delays take place later in the month.

November’s pace is slow despite the heat brought by Mars’s clash with Pluto, thanks to your ruling planet Mercury’s retrograde in Scorpio. Your schedule is upside down and you’re rethinking many of the plans and conversations you had last month. Don’t attempt to rush things, Gemini! You’re a fantastic multitasker, but now is the time to take it easy. If you’re feeling restless, pick up an old project that was on the back burner rather than starting a new one. As Mercury connects with Pluto on November 9, you’re thinking back to October 19—secrets are explored, information that was obscured is examined, and an awkward topic that you didn’t know how to talk about before may finally be broached. On November 11, an important moment for Mercury retrograde arrives as the communication planet meets the sun—there’s no more ignoring what needs your attention, Gemini! Whether it’s in the realm of health and wellness or your schedule and responsibilities, it’s time to turn a new leaf.



You may not be sleeping much as the full moon in Taurus arrives on November 12. Not only are full moons energetically heightened occasions, but Mars connects with Jupiter in Sagittarius on this day, too, bringing plenty of opportunities to party, create, and connect. Full moons bring emotions to the surface and are critical times of release. For you, dear Gemini, this full moon brings up many feelings that you’ve been repressing, so make time for meditation and pay attention to the messages that come in your dreams—much of the change that’s taking place within you is on a subconscious level. You pride yourself on being flexible, but this is a full moon in stubborn Taurus, so you can dig your heels in a little, especially when it comes to carving out more time for yourself to rest and relax. Finding a better work/life balance (specifically a better work/sleep balance!) is a key theme of this full moon. You may also be craving more privacy and time alone to catch up with yourself.

You’re thinking back to October 14 and 15 as Mercury connects with Saturn and Neptune on November 13—plans at your day job are reconsidered and career dreams are reimagined. The sun also connects with Pluto on this day, creating a transformative energy, helping you access the resources you need, and bringing much needed change to your daily schedule. It’s time to let something go! An air of disappointment descends on November 14 as Venus clashes with the planet of illusion, Neptune—make time to rest on this day and don’t overthink things. The atmosphere also has a lazy energy, primed for pouting and complaining. Avoid paranoid thinking, but do spend time with your paint or musical instruments—tapping into your creativity is a good use of this energy. Or, find a friend you can vent with—something you’ll need because a partnership (romantic or professional) may be letting you down at this time. Be sure to reflect on how you have been overly idealistic.



Action planet Mars enters Scorpio on November 19, and as Mercury ends its retrograde on November 20, you can expect the pace to pick up, your schedule to start getting in order, your energy and productivity to get a boost, and misunderstandings and delays to be corrected. By December 7, we will finally be clear of Mercury retrograde’s post-shadow period! With Mars in Scorpio and Mercury direct, you’re sure to get plenty of work done and feel energized toward your fitness goals.

Sagittarius season begins on November 22, and the sun shines bright on the relationship sector of your chart! Venus and Jupiter meet on November 24, bringing big blessings to your partnerships—this is a majorly great day to connect with people, and a fantastic fresh start begins in your relationships! A generous, celebratory energy flows, and even your frenemies can’t help but be charmed by you. However, November 24 also brings some endings as Mars opposes Uranus in Taurus. Perhaps you’re dropping a gig that’s been sapping your energy, or ditching a bad habit after having a eureka moment!



Love and money planet Venus enters earth sign Capricorn on November 25, encouraging you to dive deeper into intimacy, as well as highlighting themes concerning debts, taxes, and inheritances. Venus is all about attraction, and you may be able to inspire someone to invest in you as Venus moves through industrious Capricorn!

A fresh start in your relationships arrives with the new moon in Sagittarius on November 26. New moons are all about new beginnings and new relationships, or a renewed connection, may bloom during this time. Keep in mind, however, that this is a sleepy new moon, thanks to Neptune ending its retrograde on November 27. Go slow with new relationships and connections, since Neptune’s fog will find you in a haze as it changes directions. Make extra time to rest and don’t get frustrated if you’re confused about what the future holds. Now is the time for daydreaming, not planning.

The month wraps up with your ruling planet Mercury connecting with Neptune on November 28 and Saturn on November 30—you’ll find yourself thinking back to November 13 and feel a push forward in all those conversations that were delayed or confused during Mercury retrograde, especially ones concerning career and complex financial situations like debs, taxes, and shared resources. Venus also connects with Uranus on November 28, creating an atmosphere of unexpected fun—watch out for some awkward or surprising exchanges as you enjoy some unique adventures. You might be in the mood to experiment with your look, but think twice before trimming your own bangs. Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in December!