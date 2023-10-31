Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, November 2023

Scorpio season has revolved around work and health as the sun transits a habitual and accountable sector of your chart. Some reward or recognition for your dedication arrives as the sun faces off with optimistic Jupiter on November 3. This can also find you reckoning with tension between privacy and commitments. Your role and title are wobbly as Venus faces off with Neptune, the planet of distortion, across your chart’s axis of legacy and origin. Your job title, description, and experience might feel like one emo, psychedelic swirl.

Saturn, the planet of limits and regulations, ends its retrograde on in your chart’s house of career and public reputation on November 4. Delays caused by bureaucratic contingencies are emphasized before you can move forward with more resolution. Your experience from failure or trial and error can give you authority and wisdom. And silence is always an option when patience runs thin! Also on November 4, your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, which can be inconvenient. You might need to rearrange priorities and schedules because “something came up.”

The planet of love and harmony, Venus, harmonizes with power planet Pluto on November 6, which can transform your understanding of relationships. Relationships that you witnessed in your childhood shape your psychology, and your awareness of these patterns allows you to transcend or integrate them to your interpersonal dynamics. Since Pluto is the planet of taboos, trust, jealousy, and love triangles may come up for you to process. Bonds are deepened. Empathetic conversations flow as Mercury harmonizes with Neptune that same day, November 6. It’s not a time to get the facts straight, but rather to share your feelings and listen with an open mind.

Venus enters fellow air sign Libra, bringing harmony to your social and creative lives from November 8. This is a time to nurture your relationship to your inner child, get creative, and indulge in life’s cerebrally stimulating pleasures. Social harmony flows. You’re playing detective when it comes to matters of work and health as Mercury connects with Pluto, also on November 8. A third party to help you investigate, or a trustworthy fact-checker, can bring you peace of mind.

Mercury changes signs on November 10, starting a new chapter in your relationships and interpersonal life. New conversations begin, and events in partners’ or outsiders’ lives might affect you directly. A collaborator or partner can help address the elephant in the room as Mercury clashes with Saturn that same day, November 10. A serious conversation is taking place, but not without comedic relief. Limits and closed doors are interpreted with an optimistic mindset. After all, our own perception of what is possible is limited!

Your steady dedication and daily grind have a stand-off with the absurd as Mars opposes Uranus on November 11. Unexpected circumstances or curveballs can jolt you to think fast, on your feet. Having the right tools to deal with stress and pressure is necessary at this time—how do you cool yourself down?

You’re recognizing a need to lash out and do something totally different from what everyone wants or expects as the sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. You have to reckon with a desire to experiment or break the mold versus sticking to your promises. Perhaps you’re making new commitments or going through a work shift. The responsibilities that you take on for others are renewed during the new moon on November 13. New habits and lifestyles are initiated, and you’re eager to try something fresh. As the new moon meets with Mars and faces off with Uranus, carefully consider your main motivating factors. Look out for impulsivity and petty resentments.

Connections with friends and lovers flow effortlessly as Mercury harmonizes with Venus on November 15. This is a positive day for social and creative activities. The ways that you express your feelings and creativity are well received.

Confusion with your work and career clears up as the sun and Mars harmonize with nebulous Neptune on November 17. Your ability to go with the flow and improvise works to your advantage. Understanding what employers or crowds want from you, and stepping into that role like a Hollywood superstar, helps you cover a lot of ground and smooth over any rough edges. It’s a forgiving aspect.

A new cycle begins in your work and health as the sun meets with action planet Mars on November 18. There’s a renewal in your motivation and will to sustain a certain lifestyle or job. This can be a time to reroute your efforts or figure out a new way to see them. Consider something long-term that you’d like to dedicate yourself to, little by little, each day. Trade secrets can be revealed as the sun connects with Pluto on November 20, showing you how the sausage is made. This might be a clue into what funds or shortcuts are available. Determination is strong as Mars connects with Pluto on November 21. Find your co-conspirators, your crowd, and your patrons.

The sun enters your chart’s house of relationships on November 22. This is also an active place in your chart that represents initiation and change. Consider what you want to wrap up this year by looking to others for inspiration. Use this time of joy and festivity to take an honest look at your relationships, and better understand how you can make more time and space to let them grow, breathe, and succeed. You might need to address how you are living up to your responsibilities, or ask for patience, as the sun clashes with Saturn on November 23, issuing a reality check.

Action planet Mars enters your relationships sector on November 24 and motivation comes from your relationships. You can find other people a little pushy or high and mighty, but they can still motivate you to chase after your long-term goals. Sustained energy is necessary as Mars clashes with Saturn on November 25. Challenges in relationships can lead to a change that sticks.

Look out for miscommunications as Mercury clashes with Neptune on November 27, stirring confusion. Double check that you’re getting all the information right! Also on November 27, there’s a full moon in your sign, showing you how your relationships affect you personally. This is a time to evaluate how you’re feeling about others, and what you want, realistically. Conversations might get heated as the full moon faces off with passionate Mars. It can be amusing to watch self-righteous people show their asses, but if they’re bothering you, just let them argue with themselves.

Good luck Gemini and see you in December!