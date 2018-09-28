Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, October 2018

The sun is in fellow air sign Libra at the start of this month, and the season is generally all about love and romance—for you, it’s also about fun and creativity! Libra’s energy is light and easy, but this month is still going to be intense, dear Gemini. It all starts with your ruling planet Mercury squaring off with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, on October 2—hammering out details is always complicated, but when it’s with people you don’t totally trust, it’s even harder. Get everything in writing…but don’t commit to a decision yet if you don’t have a good feeling about it in your gut.

An amazing and important breakthrough in your intimate relationships may take place this month, and if you’re an artist, a fantastic shift in your process will arrive. There are so many ways this potent energy can manifest: If you’ve been hoping to “cut to the chase” in a situation, it may happen now, and if you’ve been hoping to cut someone off, now’s a fantastic time, too. Again, just watch out for people you don’t totally trust—Pluto is shady and Mercury is a trickster, so when they square off, it’s important that you don’t fall for anyone’s games. People call you two-faced, Gemini, but we all know that anyone is capable of that kind of behavior!

Venus begins its retrograde in Scorpio on October 5, which will be a sensitive time for everyone, but for you, it’s especially important to make extra time for self-care and not to over-burden yourself. Of course, there are some tasks and chores that you can’t avoid, but if you find yourself saying yes to events or helping out when you don’t really have the time or energy, it’s time to pause. Are you doing it out of guilt, or are you just afraid to be rude? Whatever it is, Venus retrograde in Scorpio is asking you to dig deep around these issues. Venus rules love and money, so while it’s retrograde, you can expect shifts in your relationships (especially around your schedules and habits within relationships), and in your day job. But Venus also rules beauty, so don’t decide on a whim to get a makeover—salon blunders abound during Venus retrograde! Wait until after Venus retrograde ends on November 16.

Think back over the last month: Venus entered its pre-retrograde shadow period on September 3, so issues that came up then will continue to be worked out during this time. Sweet Venus is charming and gentle, but it has a special edge in Scorpio, a sign that comes equipped with a stinger. Keep this in mind as you navigate issues concerning money, love, and beauty. Scorpio hates small talk, and is all about deep meaning—Venus retrograde in Scorpio asks you to figure out what’s really important to you, and to stick up for yourself when it comes to getting what you want. Don’t be nice for the sake of being nice. Be kind, but maintain boundaries, and stand up for your needs. Don’t be afraid to say no! Also think back to autumn 2010, the last time Venus was retrograde in Scorpio—history need not repeat itself, but you might find similar themes coming up for you to work with, or similar lessons reentering your consciousness.

The new moon in Libra arrives on October 8, which will start a new cycle around romance and creativity—a relief! But it might feel a little confusing, too, especially if you feel disconnected from your inner-voice. You’re a very logical person, little twin, but connecting with your psychic powers can be hard for you since you second-guess yourself. You can overcome this obstacle! Make time for silent meditation. If sitting still is hard for you, a quiet walk with no distractions also works great. New moons require you to tune in to your inner-world, so make space for yourself to do just that, Gemini.

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Scorpio on October 9, finding you busy getting work done; however, some unexpected obstacles screw with your schedule on October 10, when Mercury opposes Uranus. A more grounded energy arrives as Mercury connects with Saturn on October 12, and special insight into what this Venus retrograde means for you comes as Mercury meets Venus on October 15. A creative energy flows as Mercury connects with Neptune on October 19—this bodes especially well for your career if you’re working on any creative projects, or if you’re looking to charm the public! Mercury clashes with Mars on October 19, so watch out for some argumentative energy then. Mercury connects with Pluto on October 22, bringing juicy information!

Scorpio season starts on October 23, and big surprises come with it as the sun also opposes Uranus. Huge shifts to your schedule will take place! Wellness is also an important theme now, and you’ll reflect on how you manage self-care and your daily habits. This is a very busy month for you, Gemini, but the full moon in Taurus on October 24 is a critical time for you to step back, unwind, catch up on time alone, and rest. Big emotions you’ve been stifling in order to get your daily tasks completed will come to the surface. There’s no more stuffing it down, or explaining it away, whatever it may be. Definitely keep your schedule flexible so you can catch up on rest! Key realizations about what’s important to you arrive when the sun meets Venus retrograde on October 26. Life is full of hard choices…but when you know what’s really important to you, they’re a little easier. This knowledge will come soon.

Mercury meets lucky planet Jupiter on October 29—don’t overbook yourself, dear Gemini! And if you hear something that sounds too good to be true, trust your gut. That said, enjoy the jovial atmosphere; people are exaggerating, but it’s not really malicious, they’re just thinking big and feeling optimistic. Halloween is very busy: Mercury enters your opposite sign Sagittarius, Venus opposes Uranus and reenters Libra. Mercury in Sagittarius will boost the communication between you and your partners, and Venus opposite Uranus is sure to find you doing something totally unexpected to celebrate Halloween. Uranus is very active this month, which means that everyone is itching for freedom, and this is especially true on Halloween. Venus reentering Libra will be quite interesting for your romantic life, as you may run into past lovers and find yourself reevaluating what’s important in your intimate relationships. This can play out in your creative endeavors, too. Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in November!