Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, October 2020

Libra season is one of the most celebratory times of year for you, Gemini, but between COVID-19 and a looming election, this is probably one of the more stressful Libra seasons you have lived through. The sun is lighting up the sector of your chart that rules joy, romance, and creativity, and while this usually finds you attending plenty of parties, making art, and being immersed in your love life, this year, you’re embracing all of those things as safely as you can, honoring one of Libra’s most important aspects: justice.

While this might be an unusual Libra season for you, it’s a pivotal one. An important climax takes place in your social life on October 1 during the full moon in Aries. Sweet, diplomatic Libra approaches things gently, but Aries rams right in and isn’t afraid of confrontation: finding a balance between these two approaches is key during this full moon. Full moons are all about release, and you may be cooling off on something you were once quite headed over. A project may be being released into the world at this time. Full moons also bring information to light, so you could be learning something important about a group you associate with.

Venus enters Virgo on October 2, inspiring you redecorate your home. Venus is the planet of values, and you’re especially appreciating your close relationships and the people you feel “at home” with. Virgo is famous for having discriminating taste, and it’s true that you are very picky about who you let into your private circle and your home, even if you are quite flexible and easygoing in every other area of your life. In your relationships, discussions about living situations may come up and in your family life, discussions about money, investments, or even real estate may occur.

Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 4, activating the sector of your chart that rules other people’s money. Conversations concerning taxes, debts, inheritances, and shared resources are coming to the fore. But so are your fears about the unknown: Prepare for the future by releasing the past. Carve out time to consciously honor what was, and gain closure. Talk to someone who understands! As a Gemini, communication is a key way to process your experiences. Your ruling planet Mercury in Scorpio opposes wildcard Uranus in Taurus on October 7, bringing unexpected news and a change in plans, so keep your schedule flexible on this day.

Mars retrograde in Aries clashes with Pluto on October 9, creating a frustrating energy as people are short-tempered, and ties are cut. You may choose to leave a friend group or decide that you don’t want to associate with people who aren’t invested in the same things you are. Think back to August 13, as similar issues may be coming up! A shift in energy arrives on October 10 as Venus connects with Uranus, creating a light, airy, and flirtatious atmosphere that finds you breezily letting go of whatever’s been on your mind. Why worry about yesterday when so many adventures can take place today? The sun clashes with Jupiter on October 11, so be careful not to over-indulge! An open-minded and generous energy flows and some interesting gifts may come your way.

October 12 brings the third and final connection between Jupiter and Neptune, which bodes especially well for your career and creativity. A glamours energy flows, and this is an exciting time to enchant the public! Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Venus on October 12, encouraging an easy, social atmosphere, but ties are cut in your social life on October 13 as Mars retrograde opposes the sun. You have big plans, and you can’t have friends in your life who don’t cheer you on or who aren’t fighting for the same causes you hold so dear! Also on October 13, Mercury begins its retrograde in Scorpio, which finds you reorganizing your schedule and picking up projects up that you had to set aside for a while. You may run into old colleagues and other people from your past at this time. Watch out for miscommunications and delays, and avoid signing contracts, making important purchases, and traveling, if you can. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and when it’s retrograde, it’s time for it to rest. Mercury is also your ruling planet, so catch up on your sleep!

The sun squares off with Pluto on October 15—watch out for shady, manipulative behavior. People may be feeling especially jealous or possessive. Don’t take it personally, but do take it seriously: Bring in a third party you help you mediate any bad behavior that’s popping up at this time. The new moon in Libra arrives on October 16, welcoming a fresh start: A new beginning in your love life and in your artistic endeavors is here! New moons can be sleepy periods, and may also find us feeling unsure about the future—everything just feels so up in the air! Release your need to be in the “know” about everything as things are just starting to develop now, and the future is in your hands. This is a lovely time to meet someone new, or to rekindle things with an established lover. A new art project is also in the works.

The sun squares off with Saturn and Venus opposes Neptune on October 18, and you may have to reject someone or face your own rejection, and the mood is low, as insecurities and issues concerning self-esteem, security, and “fitting in” come up. However, a shift in energy takes place as Mars and Venus align with Jupiter on October 19, bringing you brilliant gifts and inspiring you to take risk and experiment with something new! This part of the month brings quite a few ups and downs. Remember that Mercury is retrograde, so nothing is set in stone at this time. Also on October 19, Mercury opposes Uranus for the second time this month, bringing unexpected news, and finding you thinking back to October 7.

Venus connects with Pluto on October 21, bringing you access to something rare and valuable—perhaps a physical object, but it could also be something emotionally important to you like closure from the past, or a promise for the future. Scorpio season begins on October 22, encouraging you to get organized amidst Mercury retrograde’s reshuffling of your schedule. Take time to reflect on your daily routines and rituals and consider which habits you want to break, and what you want your daily life to look life going forward.

In your love life, you and your partners are figuring out what new routines, and at work, you might be taking on a new gig or project. Venus connects with Saturn on October 24, bringing interesting news about money and security, and helping you brainstorm ideas about the future—but remember: Mercury retrograde means decisions will likely be reconsidered in the future, so keep things flexible.

An important moment in Mercury’s retrograde journey takes place on October 25, revealing a perspective you couldn’t see before. Mercury and Venus enter Libra on October 27, finding you reconnecting with old loves and friends you used to party with, and inspiring you to revisit an art project you never finished. Venus in Libra finds you and your friends, lovers, and creative collaborators getting along easily, spoiling one another and having fun! You’re feeling popular and your social atmosphere is inspiring. That said, you may be craving time alone on October 31 with the full moon in Taurus: This is a powerful time for meditation, dream work, and your spiritual practice. The sun also opposes Uranus on this day, and you want to free yourself from any obligations.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in November!