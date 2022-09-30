Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, October 2022

October opens with the sun in fellow air sign Libra, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules passion, celebration, and the heart. This is a powerful time of year for connecting with what’s important to you… and simply having fun!

Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1, making for an especially fun, revelous atmosphere. You could attend an exciting party, go on a romantic date, or find yourself having a creative breakthrough—inspiration abounds! Just be careful not to over indulge: Venus is all about pleasure and feeling good, but Jupiter can also be the planet of excess.

Mercury retrograde in Virgo ends on October 2, which can find you moving forward with plans regarding your home, family life, or living situation. Mercury is your ruling planet, so moments when it changes direction, like the end of a retrograde, can be pivotal for you: At this time, you may gain more clarity regarding discussions and decisions concerning your personal life, especially as Mercury connects with Pluto in Capricorn on October 6. This alignment could find you receiving insightful information! You may also be revisiting discussions that took place on August 22 and September 27.

Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 8, which can find you taking notice of power dynamics in your relationships, especially in regards to money. You could be cutting loose from agreements that came with strings attached, and independence is a big theme during October 9’s full moon in Aries. Full moons are periods of release and change, and this one can also bring big shifts to your social life. Drama may bubble to the surface! Alliances might shift, and you’re seeking community in spaces with people who respect your free-spiritedness and encourage your unique point of view. A wish may be coming into fruition at this time, and new dreams for the future could be entering your heart.

Mercury reenters Libra on October 10, which can find you reconnecting with a crush or enjoying the intellectual connection you share with established partners. Discussions about your creative pursuits can take place, and invitations to parties and celebrations may arrive. The mood is light and easygoing, and you feel a strong sense of support from your community on October 11 as the sun makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius. Travel, education, or publishing plans can be firmed up at this time.

Geminis are famously detail-oriented, but you may feel a bit all-over-the-place on October 12 as Mars in your sign, Gemini, squares off with hazy, dreamy Neptune in Pisces. The mood could be lazy, but you could find yourself packing your schedule with responsibilities… Gemini, think deeply about what you want to commit to, because this sloppy energy isn’t the best for attempting to be an overachiever, and you might find yourself feeling upset about the way you are received by others if you can’t finish everything you said you were going to do (especially if other people are counting on you). Undersell and overdeliver rather than make promises you can’t keep. This may be hard to do as your ruling planet Mercury also opposes Jupiter on this day, finding you in a very optimistic mood. But this alignment could find you missing important details. Slow down and take in the information around you. You may also find yourself revisiting discussions that took place on September 2 and September 18.

Venus connects with Saturn on October 14, creating an especially connected, supportive atmosphere in your love life! If you’re looking for love, you might connect with someone responsible who is very clear on their wants and values. If you’re not in the mood for love, this is still a supportive atmosphere for creating art or embarking on an adventure! Boosting your confidence is the sun’s connection with Mars on October 17: The energy can be especially passionate! October 18 continues to be fun and flirtatious as Venus connects with Mars; it’s a wonderful time to connect with others and have fun!

Things may be more intense as the sun squares off with Pluto on October 19 and Venus squares off with Pluto on October 20. You could be making important decisions about how you manage your money and who you go into business with. You and partners in business or romance may decide to reorganize how you manage things, and bringing a third party to help mediate any issues would be wise.

An important realization about what makes your heart happy takes place on October 22 as the sun meets Venus. A new beginning can be unfolding in your love life, or you may be starting a new art project. You’re feeling especially aligned with your purpose. Also on this day, your ruling planet Mercury connects with Saturn, boding well for making plans and agreements and discussing expectations and standards. Future plans can be worked out.

October 23 marks the end of Saturn retrograde in Aquarius, which could find you making an important realization about the world. Themes like responsibility and credibility are on your mind, and the importance of the truth and accountability are topics of discussion. You’re reflecting on how your influence can have a positive impact on the world!

Also on October 23, Venus and the sun enter Scorpio, marking the start of Scorpio season! This is a busy time of year for you in regards to work, getting reorganized, and perhaps focusing on your personal wellness. The solar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on October 25, which can find you drastically updating your daily routine. Eclipses have a fated feeling about them, and often, life looks very different after an eclipse takes place. If you’ve been wanting to make a radical change to your schedule, this could be exactly the time to make it happen! A new gig or project may begin, and you may be changing your daily personal habits in a significant way.

Communications move along at a quick pace as Mercury connects with Mars on October 26, and intense discussions occur as Mercury squares off with Pluto on October 27. After spending time in fire sign Aries, lucky Jupiter reenters Pisces on October 28, activating the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune! This can be an exciting, expansive moment in your career, when your reputation grows and new opportunities are explored. There might have been an opportunity you had your eye on many months ago that you can finally pursue now! Mercury enters Scorpio on October 29, finding you organizing your schedule and boosting communication about your regular gigs, projects, and duties.

Mars retrograde begins in your zodiac sign, Gemini, on October 30, which can find you focused on your passions, your anger, and your sense of willpower in some significant way. Your relationship to these intense themes and your methods of taking action can undergo a significant evolution in the coming months! Finding healthy, productive ways to express your anger is a focus.You can gain some insight into how others perceive you, especially when you’re in Mars-mode (when you’re activated by any intense feeling, especially when you’re arguing, taking action, or pursuing a partner). This self awareness can inspire a deep transformation within yourself.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in November!