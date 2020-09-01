Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, September 2020

Welcome to Virgo season, Gemini! The sun is illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, and you may be moving, renovating, or sprucing up your living space in some way, as well as reconnecting with loved ones and feeling nostalgic about the past. This is a great time to energetically cleanse your home: Open all your windows for some fresh air and sort through all your clutter, get organized, and donate what you no longer need. It’s a Virgo double win: You’ll clean up and be helpful to others!

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Virgo, makes a harmonious connection with power planet Pluto, in Capricorn, on September 1, bringing you intriguing information. This is also a great time to discuss feelings or topics you usually would be hesitant to bring up. A powerful energy around changing things up in your home and private life flows as you easily let go of the past. While so much of your focus during Virgo season is on your living situation, your attention turns to your career during the full moon in Pisces on September 2. A project may finally be coming to completion and you’re ready to share it with the world, or you may even receive some rewards or recognition for your hard work. Venus in Cancer also opposes Saturn in Capricorn on this day, finding you setting boundaries around finances and getting real about your relationship to money. The sun also connects with Uranus in Taurus, bringing a brilliant boost to your intuition.

Helpful energy for making and keeping commitments flows as Mercury connects with Saturn on September 3, while September 4 is one of the most playful days of the month as Venus clashes with Mars and connects with Mercury. This is a lovely time to give and receive presents, so connect with a cutie for a gift exchange! Professionally, you can also work the energy of this moment to increase your rates or talk about a raise. Mercury enters fellow air sign Libra on September 5 and Venus enters Leo on September 6, bringing plenty of love letters and party invitations your way. This is an amazing time to connect with a crush and flirt with already established partners.

The sun connects with lucky Jupiter in Capricorn on September 9, making it a lovely day to lean into your spiritual practice and focus on inner healing and growth. September 9 is one of the most significant days of the month: Mars retrograde begins in Aries, finding you rethinking your approach to your social life and reconsidering the groups you want to be associated with. Goals you’ve had for the future might not feel right anymore, and you may feel especially impatient and frustrated! Now isn’t the time to make impulsive moves: Make an effort to slow down, especially as the sun opposes Neptune on September 11. You might feel especially sensitive about the past and confused about the future at this time, so don’t put too much pressure on yourself and get some rest!

A brilliant moment for expanding out of your current situation arrives on September 12 as Jupiter ends its retrograde, which is a great time to get closure, pay off debts, and offer or accept an apology. You’re connecting with the part of yourself that fearlessly embraces change as the sun connects with Pluto on September 14. September 15 finds Venus clashing with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected news your way—some of which might be quite annoying. However, some of the conversations that take place now may open your mind to new possibilities, and a mental rut you have been stuck in may finally lead to a breakthrough!

A fresh start at home arrives with the new moon in Virgo on September 17, and you may be relocating or inviting a new member into your home. Emotionally, you’re contemplating themes like security, privacy, and boundaries, and this new moon offers a great opportunity to reflect on and state these needs and limits. Inspiring conversations take place between you and your lovers and creative collaborators as Mercury clashes with Jupiter during this new moon. Plus, the sun connects with Saturn, which bodes very well for emotional support! Though Saturn is the taskmaster of the zodiac, when it’s in good contact with the sun, the mood is all about structure and integrity.

Mercury squares off with Pluto on September 21, finding you having hard conversations about your values, as well as revealing or receiving information that was previously hidden. The sun enters fellow air sign Libra on September 22, which marks the beginning of one of the most fun, romantic, and creative seasons of the year for you. But the end of the month is also intense, so expect there to be plenty of change amidst the playful and flirty energy in the atmosphere. Mercury clashes with Saturn on September 23, finding you navigating blocks around communication. Mercury then opposes Mars on September 24, kicking up an impatient and argumentative energy. A shift in communication takes place as Mercury enters Scorpio on September 27, helping you get your to-do list organized and bringing you news about gigs and work. This is a great time to rethink your schedule.

Venus and Mars make an easy connection on September 28, which is a great moment for your social life. It’s a fantastic time to (safely) meet new people and connect with your friends and lovers on an intellectual level. Saturn ends its retrograde on September 29, and you’re feeling a heavy energy around your responsibilities. As you’re contemplating how you’ll navigate some serious issues going on in your life, remember that quick fixes are not the cure. Right now, as Mars clashes with Saturn on this day, the vibe is all about the long haul and finding long-term solutions. Think back to August 24, as similar themes or lessons are coming up.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in October!