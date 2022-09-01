Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, September 2022

The sun in Virgo illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, finding you focused on your personal life, and perhaps putting you in a nostalgic mood! It’s a lovely time to spruce up your home, entertain loved ones, connect with your spirituality, and rekindle your sense of home, safety, and comfort. You may be reconnecting with the past at this time, and it’s a lovely season to honor your ancestors.

Action planet Mars is in your sign, Gemini, and on September 1, it connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries, boding especially well for your social life, and Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter on September 2, bringing exciting social connections and inspiring conversations. Just watch out for exaggerations or double booking yourself!

One of the biggest highlights of this year is Mars retrograde in your sign, Gemini. Mars retrograde begins on October 30, but it enters its pre-retrograde shadow on September 3. During the time between, you might gain some insight into what this Mars retrograde will mean for you. The way you take action and what you’re passionate about may undergo a huge shift at this time. Finding healthy, productive ways to express your rage and anger is a theme. Mars retrograde ends on January 12, 2023, and ends its post-retrograde shadow period on March 15, 2023.

Venus enters Virgo on September 5, which can find you inspired to redecorate and beautify your home. You may be entertaining loved ones or inviting someone special deeper into your personal life. In your love life, you’re taking note of who you feel “at home” with…or even building a home with someone now!

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Libra on September 9. Think back to August 20: Discussions and plans that have been had since then may be reworked or renegotiated now as Mercury begins to move backward through those degrees of the zodiac. Astrologers usually advise against traveling, making big purchases, starting new projects, or signing contracts at this time due to miscommunications and delays, but if you take things slow and double check the details, there’s no need to worry. In fact, this can be an excellent time to revisit a project you previously had to set aside. This Mercury retrograde in Libra might find you reconnecting with a crush, running into lovers from your past, or revisiting a discussion with a current partner. You may be picking an old hobby or creative project back up. Mercury retrograde ends on October 2, and the post-shadow period ends on October 17.

The full moon in Pisces takes place on September 10, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in the public eye. An important project may be released at this time, and some recognition or reward could be coming your way! You might be reaching a great height in your career at this time, and wondering: What’s next? Sit with your success, dear Gemini, and make time to be in the present. What’s next is up to you, but don’t ignore your current success because you’re too focused on future possibilities.

The sun connects with Uranus in Taurus on September 11, which can inspire a spiritual breakthrough or find you feeling emotionally liberated! Venus squares off with Mars on September 16, bringing a fun, flirtatious atmosphere—but there may also be a sense of laziness or disappointment as the sun opposes Neptune in Pisces. This might be a moody day, so spend time with people who understand you and cut yourself slack if you’re feeing low energy.

You might be thinking back to plans and discussions that took place on September 2 as Mercury opposes Jupiter on September 18. Jupiter is all about growth, but sometimes it inspires us to take on more than we can handle. This is a great opportunity to reorganize yourself and think about what (and who!) you really want to invest your time in. The sun connects with Pluto in Capricorn on September 18, bringing a deeply transformative atmosphere: It’s a powerful moment to release the past and invite change into your life.

Venus connects with Uranus on September 20, inspiring fun and novelty, and bringing some exciting changes at home and in your personal life. The autumn equinox arrives as Libra season begins on September 22, finding the sun brightly illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart: Important realizations about these themes take place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde on September 23. Also on this day, Mercury re-enters Virgo, perhaps finding you revisiting your past, connecting with childhood friends or family, or focusing on your home and living situation.

Venus opposes Neptune on September 24, stirring up feelings of insecurity and nostalgia. You might feel annoyed that things aren’t resolved, but also like you don’t want to deal with it, either…it’s a tough spot! Connect with friends who get you, who you can laugh and cry with. Today might be moody but connecting with loved ones is exactly the anchor you need. Something you were excited about may turn out to be a flop: Neptune is the planet of fantasy, and as whimsical as its influence can be, fantasies don’t always come true. You may feel unsure about what to do next, but Mercury is retrograde, so there’s not need to rush ahead! Take your time to feel things out. New—or renewed—fun, romance, and creative inspiration are on the way with the new moon in Libra! While Venus’s alignment with Neptune felt murky, the new moon in Libra can bring the clarity and fresh start you seek.

September 26 finds Venus connecting with Pluto, Mercury retrograde meeting Venus, and the sun opposing Jupiter. Venus’s connection with Pluto inspires a deeply passionate atmosphere; intense spiritual and emotional bonds may form at this time! Mercury retrograde meeting Venus can find you having a new conversation about your home and family life, or about your relationship needs, especially when it comes to safety, privacy, security, or building a home. Mercury retrograde can find us revisiting ideas and understanding them in a new way, and as Mercury retrograde meets Venus, discussions about what’s important and valuable to you arise.

Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto on September 27, perhaps finding you thinking back to research and conversations that took place on or around August 22: New information—or information you previously missed—can come to light, or secrets shared. A conversation that finds you reversing a decision may take place. You could be connecting with someone powerful. Discussions about themes like shared resources, money, and home are had.

Mars connects with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius on September 28, finding you thinking about long-term plans, especially involving travel or school. Saturn is the taskmaster of the zodiac, and as it makes a helpful connection with Mars in your sign, you’re feeling especially in-charge, determined, and tough! But September comes to a softer, sweeter close as Venus enters Libra on September 29, inspiring beauty, romance, and connection. Venus in Libra is a lovely time to flirt with your crush, connect with your partner, make art, and generally enjoy life’s pleasures. Invitations to celebrations or social circles arrive.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in October!