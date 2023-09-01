Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, September 2023

The sun in Virgo lights up the home and family sector of your chart, and these themes may have recently weighed heavily on your mind with your ruling planet Mercury retrograde in Virgo. You could be reconnecting with the past in some significant way, maybe even feeling like you’re living in it! You might be running into people from the past or revisiting a place that was special to you. You could also be reworking a decision or plan regarding your home or personal life.

Mercury retrograde might spell communication delays and misunderstandings, but in the realms of love and money, there may be communication breakthroughs and new approaches to connection as Venus retrograde ends in Leo on September 3.

Mercury aligns with Jupiter in Taurus on September 4, inspiring an easygoing, friendly atmosphere that’s fantastic for sharing big ideas. Discussions that took place around August 9 might be revisited. Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus on September 4, too, which could mean reconnecting with your inner voice and exploring your spiritually in some significant way.

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on September 6, finding you learning or realizing something important about your home, family, or personal life. You might make a decision about where, with whom, or how you conduct private matters. The sun aligns with Jupiter on September 8, bringing a dash of luck and perhaps an emotional breakthrough. Your private life feels more expansive in some way, perhaps after a period of feeling stuck or stifled.

The new moon in Virgo takes place on September 14, marking a new cycle beginning in your home or family life. A fresh start is here, and while you might have felt stuck in the past, a new connection with the present can find you feeling comfortable and grounded. This is a great time to energetically spruce up your home by giving it a deep clean or donating items you no longer need. You can feel emotionally renewed at this time, too.

Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, and between now and September 30, when Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow, you can find miscommunications and delays clearing up. Also on September 15, the sun aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which might spell a big emotional breakthrough! You may learn something surprising about yourself as you dream or sit in meditation.

Venus squares off with Jupiter on September 17, and you could be revisiting something fun you took part in, or wanted to do, around August 22. Venus is all about pleasure and Jupiter is the planet of abundance, so this can be an especially fun and flirty time! Just be careful not to overindulge.

The sun opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 19, which might find people feeling lazy, exhausted, or sensitive. Some passive aggressive or shady behavior could be exposed. Confusion regarding what direction you want to take your career, or frustration over your work-life balance may come to a head. Fears of the unknown can frustrate you at this time; the best way to work with this energy is to take things slowly, avoid jumping to conclusions, and reflect on your boundaries.

A powerful emotional release takes place as the sun aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on September 21. You could be settling a debt or cutting ties with the past in some significant way. Endings are hard, but at this time, they can find you feeling especially powerful and in-charge. You’re ready for something new, and any goodbyes said at this time feel necessary or even healing.

Libra season begins on September 23: Happy equinox! The sun in fellow air sign Libra lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, making it a fun time to flirt with your crushes, connect with lovers, make art, and generally have fun. Good news arrives as Mercury connects with Jupiter on September 25. This alignment could find you thinking back to September 4 and August 9 as conversations that took place then are revisited. Now that Mercury is direct, the big ideas being shared can finally transform from talk to action. The mood is especially friendly and open-minded. You may have an inspiring discussion that brings satisfaction, contentment, or peace of mind.

The full moon in Aries takes place on September 29 and drama in your social life could reach a head! A passionate exchange could be made in your love life. You may be completing an art project. You may experience a realization about what’s valuable to you and how to focus your energy. Your dreams of the future are especially vivid and inspiring at this time.

Venus squares off with Uranus during this full moon, which might find you attracted to something unusual, and maybe not for the first time—this could be something that caught your interest around August 9. It’s an exciting moment to experiment and try new things! You could be surprised by what brings you joy, and Mercury aligns with Uranus on September 30, bringing some surprising news. A brilliant idea may be shared. If you’ve been feeling bored, the end of the month will bring excitement!

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in October!