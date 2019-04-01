Monthly Horoscope: Leo, April 2019

Mercury retrograde is over, but things are still complicated and messy—especially on April 2 when Mercury meets hazy, dreamy Neptune, the planet of illusions and delusions. Mercury wants the facts, but Neptune just wants to dance. Surrender is a theme that’s coming up for you now, Leo, but it’s hard to surrender when you just want to know what your crush really thinks about you, if you’ll get the money that’s owed to you, and all sorts of other emotionally charged, pressing situations. At this time, the closest you’ll get to “figuring things out” is to step away from the text messages and go within—communication planet Mercury with psychic Neptune finds the answer through your inner voice, your inner knowledge. You may feel very emotional during this time, craving closure or an explanation. Remember that surrender isn’t about giving up (at least in this instance); it’s about stepping back and allowing yourself to be present and feel your emotions rather than finding an answer form outside of yourself. Sit back and watch what happens around you; watch the changes that are taking place. By observing, you will learn what you need to know. Think back to February 19 and March 24—similar themes (or in fact, the same conversations) may be coming up again now.

The new moon in fellow fire sign Aries lands on April 5! New moons bring new beginnings, and this one is fantastic for travel (make a vision board of where you want to go next!) and school, too. If you’re hoping to get something published, this new moon marks the beginning of a new cycle for sharing your brilliant ideas with the world. This is also a magical new moon for your spiritual endeavors—perhaps tap into your fire sign power with some candle magick. You’re in a philosophical mood—gather some friends to discuss all the new ideas you’re dreaming up.

Mercury’s retrograde in March meant that many plans and ideas were being renegotiated or put on the back burner—or delayed, miscommunicated, or straight up forgotten about. This found you feeling especially sensitive—you don’t usually get so weepy during a Mercury retrograde, but this one stirred up issues concerning intimacy, money, and grief that you either didn’t want to revisit or didn’t realize you needed to contend with. Feeling ungrounded was one of the downsides of this last retrograde—however, Mercury connects with solid, dependable Saturn on April 7, offering stability. Think back to February 19 and March 20—those themes will be revisited.

April 10 is an especially busy day, so mark your calendar: Venus meets Neptune, the sun clashes with Saturn, Jupiter retrograde begins, and Mercury connects with Pluto. There’s an interesting mix of whimsy and romance (thanks Venus and Neptune), and responsibility and discipline (the sun and Saturn’s influence) in the air—you’re eager to spend all day in bed with your lover, but it’s also not a great day to play hooky or ditch your responsibilities. You will have to find a balance, lovely Leo! Again, Mercury’s connection with Pluto asks you to think back to February 23 and March 16—secrets or important details are discussed. You’re starting to figure out what you’ve been longing to know, and a healing energy is in the air. Jupiter’s shift in direction also activates the romance and creativity sector of your chart, finding you in a playful mood—but again, it’s not the day to ditch your responsibilities!

Mercury squares off with Jupiter on April 12, so watch out for exaggerations and reflect back to February 22 and March 15. Also on April 12, Venus connects with Saturn, finding us in a no-bullshit mood when it comes to love, money, and values in general. This is the kind of day where someone tells you they love you at 3 AM—and though they might mean well, a 3 PM “I love you” might carry more weight, and is really what you are craving right now. You love to have fun and party (you’re basically the sign of celebration!), but you don’t want over-the-top tokens of appreciation from people who wouldn’t cat-sit for you if you had to leave town for an emergency.

Your ruling planet, the Sun, clashes with Pluto on April 13 and connects with Jupiter on April 14—the energy is high, and while you might have plenty of fun (and flirting!), you do have to keep your ego in check and watch out for power struggles, especially when it comes to travel, work, or school. Sweet Venus connects with Pluto on April 14 and clashes with Jupiter on April 15, stirring up a bit of drama—it’s a powerful time to connect with people on a very deep level and the emotional intensity is high!

Communication planet Mercury enters Aries on April 17, finding you in a very open-minded mood, eager to travel or break out of your usual routine. The month opened with you wanting answers, and now you may finally get them—so much information will become clear during the full moon (a blue moon!) in Libra, which lands on April 19. A conversation that’s been brewing will take place. You’re also going to clear out plenty of old thinking patterns or beliefs that no longer suit you.

Taurus season begins on April 20, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Plus, Venus enters Aries on April 20, bringing messages of love your way! The sun meets Uranus on April 22, marking the beginning of an unexpected new cycle in your career or your life in public. Uranus is the planet of innovation and rebellion, so you will certainly be up to some interesting things, Leo! Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde on April 24, asking you to reflect on your daily routines and rituals and cut some bad habits—but getting anything accomplished may feel tough as Mars clashes with Neptune on April 27. Don’t put pressure on yourself to make a big change overnight.

Mars’s clash with Neptune can find you rather lazy! That said, watch out for tension in your relationships—and dishonesty, too. If your intuition is telling you that something is off, talk to a friend or counselor about it. It’s tricky—some paranoid energy is in the air, but it’s still an important time to go within and ask yourself whether things feel right. If they don’t, get some outside perspective! Saturn retrograde begins on April 29, asking you to reflect on your workload and schedule. Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in May!