Monthly Horoscope: Leo, April 2022

Exciting opportunities may come your way during the new moon in Aries on April 1! You could be planning an exciting journey, traveling abroad, or going on an adventure somewhere new and inspiring. This is also a powerful new moon for your goals concerning school and education: You may be applying to a new program, getting interested in a new field of study, or starting a new project. Spiritually, it’s also an energizing new moon: It’s a powerful moment to connect with yourself and explore your faith.

You may gain a totally new perspective on April 2 as the sun meets Mercury in Aries. A eureka moment might arrive, or you could be managing paperwork concerning new opportunities. April 4 finds Mars and Saturn meeting in your opposite sign Aquarius, which may bring serious conversations in your partnerships or find your partners feeling especially focused, determined, or possibly grumpy. It’s not the best day for a sexy date or to ask someone for a favor, but it can be an opportunity to set important boundaries. The energy might be pessimistic, but a more romantic, open-hearted atmosphere arrives as Venus enters Pisces on April 5. Generous gifts or opportunities may come your way—but take a lesson from Mars and Saturn, and don’t say yes to every opportunity that presents itself, or else you might take on more than you can handle. Enjoy the easygoing, generous mood, but don’t over-spend, over-indulge, or blur the lines between what’s yours and someone else’s.

Conversation move along at a quick pace as Mercury connects with Mars on April 8: Answers that were hard to get may now be easily accessed, and deep conversations can take place as Mercury squares off with Pluto on April 10. This is also a powerful time for research, and you might be making some big changes to your routine or schedule. Mercury enters Taurus on April 10, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation and kicking up conversations about these themes. There might be quite a lot of buzz about you and your work at this time!

Jupiter meets Neptune in Pisces on April 12, making for one of the most exciting and whimsical days of the year! Jupiter is the planet of opportunity and expansion, and it’s currently in Pisces, activating the sector of your chart that rules shared resources: This may find you connecting with people who are eager to invest in you, dear Leo. As Jupiter meets the planet of fantasy, Neptune, you could find that an unexpected, out-of-this-world offer arrives! But boundaries are so important here, as Neptune and Jupiter are both planets associated with limitlessness! Don’t take on more than you can handle. This may also be an especially romantic time of year for you, as a partner shares or reveals more of themself, and deep levels of intimacy can be reached. The sun connects with Saturn on this day, adding a grounding energy: Good advice from those who have “been there, done that” may be shared, or productive discussions about plans for the future might take place.

Mars enters Pisces on April 14, which may find you eager to settle a debt and take care of any business that’s still connecting you with the past. The full moon in Libra arrives on April 16, bringing a conversation that’s been building to an important climax. Information may be revealed at this time, or you might express something important to you. Libra is all about compromise, and considering all sides to a situation is a big theme during this full moon. Mercury connects with sweet Venus on April 17, helping everyone get along and boding well for your career and reputation. This could be a great time to network as people may be especially interested in investing time, energy, or resources in you.

Mercury and Venus align with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on April 18, perhaps bringing surprising news or gifts, and you might feel eager to experiment and try new things in your career. Also on April 18, the sun squares off with Pluto, bringing important changes to your routine. You may also find that control issues or power struggles arise; enlisting the help of a third party might helps.

Taurus season begins on April 19 and the sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune! Exciting rewards and recognition may be coming your way, and themes like success and legacy are on your mind. There may be some communication delays or obstacles on April 24 as Mercury squares off with Saturn, but Mercury also connects with Neptune on this day, helping you connect with your intuition, or at least keep an easygoing attitude despite any frustrations.

Mercury and Jupiter connect on April 27, possibly bringing big news your way! Exciting career opportunities may arise, and the energy is generally open-minded and optimistic. Also on April 27, Venus meets Neptune, inspiring romance and creativity. People may be feeling especially generous and it’s a powerful time for connection in your love life as intense, spiritual bonds may form. Deep, profound conversations can take place as Mercury connects with Pluto on April 28, and Pluto retrograde in Capricorn begins on April 29, which may find you rethinking your schedule or contemplating how to kick a habit.

Also on April 29, Mercury enters Gemini, inspiring a friendly atmosphere, and you may be connecting with a new community or exploring a hobby. Mercury in Gemini can also find you having intriguing conversations about your hopes and wishes for the future. In your love life, it’s a powerful time to connect on an intellectual level, and you might be meeting some of your partner’s friends. This is an exciting opportunity to expand your social circle, and connect with people who inspire you intellectually.

The solar eclipse in Taurus takes place on April 30, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career. Eclipses can have a fated feeling about them, so if you believe in destiny, you may feel like something special and “meant to be” is taking place concerning your life’s work! You can discover something important about yourself at this time.

You might be starting a new project that has a lot of meaning for you, or reconsidering moving forward with a career plan that no longer makes your heart sing. Taurus is a very creative, artistic sign, and you could feel especially eager to show the world you talents during this eclipse! That said, eclipses can also be emotional and tiring, so just be careful not to over-extend yourself. Venus meets Jupiter during this eclipse, which may find you forming some deep connections. It’s is a powerful time for emotional connection in your relationships, and a new cycle begins in how you and your partners invest time, energy, and resources in each other.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in May!