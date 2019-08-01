Monthly Horoscope: Leo, August 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Happy birthday, dear Leo! Your sign is all about celebrating life 24/7, but birthdays are an especially exciting time: The sun re-enters your sign, revitalizing you after a sleepy Cancer season. While July was especially exhausting, thanks to two eclipses and a Mercury retrograde, you’re ready to return to your rightful place on stage now.

August opens on an especially intriguing note as Venus—the planet of love, money, and beauty—in Leo squares off with electric Uranus in Taurus on August 2. You may find yourself eager to change the way you present to the world, such as through an unexpected makeover or a surprising announcement about your career or life plans. Either way, you’re hungry for more independence and eager to experiment! You’ve spent too much of your life worrying about fitting in. Now, you’re finding that you don’t care about conformity at all!

Positive energy flows on August 7 when the sun makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Sagittarius, a fellow fire sign. The next day, Venus—the planet of love and creativity—will do the same, meaning that this is a magical time for spiritual development. As you find yourself at peace with yourself and the life around you, it may feel like you’re being led by a divine guidance.

Inspiration is in the air as Jupiter ends its retrograde on August 11, activating the sector of your chart that rules fun, romance, fertility, and artistic pursuits. When Mercury enters Leo on the same day, you’ll be inspired to say what’s on your mind as you experience a boost in your mental acuity.

Uranus also begins its retrograde in Taurus on August 11, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Watch out for the creative collaborators or lovers you may meet this month, and if you’re already working with someone or in a relationship, this will be an especially lovely time to connect! And introverts, fear not: The sun meets Venus on August 14, which means you’ll find yourself being especially charming around this time.

But before you dive into something new, make sure to take the time to reflect upon your values. It might be tempting to take advantage of the abundance that Venus offers by spending money, but this is a powerful time to re-align with your priorities—you may find a new perspective on something that’s important to you, dear Leo.

Speaking of new perspectives, a full moon in Aquarius arrives on August 15, the same day Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow. You may find that conversations are finally moving forward as you gain confidence on the issues and ideas you reconsidered during the retrograde period. But keep in mind that repressed emotions may surface and lead to climaxes in your partnerships due to the full moon, which illuminates the relationship sector of your chart. Since full moons are all about release, you might find yourself considering whether there is enough give-and-take in your partnerships. During this time, it’s a good idea to let go of the old patterns that dictate the way you relate to others and give yourself space to detach and observe. While you’re usually the center of attention, Leo, relieve yourself of this pressure and step back into an audience role at this time.

As you embrace the spirit of change, Mercury—the planet of communication—clashes with Uranus on August 18, bringing brilliant, eureka moments. You might even say unexpected things! But do watch out for communication-related frustrations on this day: Uranus is the planet of surprises, so things won’t always go as planned. Make sure to keep an open mind and open schedule on August 18.

While Virgo season officially begins on August 23, you’ll feel the shift earlier in the month. Warrior planet Mars enters Virgo on August 18, energizing the financial sector of your chart and inspiring you to create a plan around your budget or tackle problems concerning your financial security. Three days later, Venus also enters earth sign Virgo, inviting you to tap into your senses. Physical delights are especially appealing at this time, and you might feel in the mood to spoil yourself and others, so don’t be shy about treating yourself to a massage, delicious meal, or a weekend in nature. Regardless of what you choose to do, Venus in Virgo finds you appreciating the little things— including the people in your life who you can trust to be there when they say they will.

Communication planet Mercury also connects with Jupiter, the planet of luck, on August 21, bringing inspiring news. This is a wonderful time to connect with a crush! But when Venus meets Mars on August 24, starting a new cycle in your life, it’s a good time to clarify what your financial goals are—especially if you find yourself feeling conflicted about something concerning money.

Later, on August 26, unexpected blessings—in the form of a new job, or a change that makes your current work situation feel more rewarding—could arrive as Venus connects with Uranus. Two days later, Mars mingles with Uranus, creating an inventive atmosphere and bringing exciting shifts to your career and finances. When communication planet Mercury enters Virgo on August 29, you’ll also receive news related to your finances. That same day, the sun connects with Uranus, which may result in your unexpected return to the spotlight. This is an exciting time for your career and for previously unimagined upgrades to arrive!

As Leo is the sign of royalty, some astrologers might misinterpret you for being a snob who doesn’t know what hard work means, but this characterization couldn’t be further from the truth. Your work ethic is very important to you, and this month brings an exciting turning point in how you engage with your career and manage your finances, especially thanks to the new moon in Virgo, which arrives on August 30 and offers you a fresh start. If you’re in a witchy mood, this is a brilliant time to work some magic around abundance. Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in September!