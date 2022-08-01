Monthly Horoscope: Leo, August 2022

Your birthday season is such a powerful time of year for you, Leo! The sun is your astrological ruler, and birthdays are when the sun returns to its placement at the time of your birth (when people say “many happy returns,” they are referring to the sun!). Having the sun, your astrological ruler, return to the spot it was when you were born can find you feeling reinvigorated, creatively inspired, passionate, and ready to take on the next year. The sun in your sign puts the spotlight exactly where you like it: on you!

Action planet Mars meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus on August 1, which can find you embarking on a radical new journey in your career. You may be making a move that’s unexpected or unprecedented in your field, and people could be describing you as a maverick or trailblazer at this time! A radical shift could occur in your career or reputation—if there was something you were previously well known for, you might be surprising everyone with what you’re about to do next! An unexpected opportunity may come your way.

Venus in Cancer can find you in an introspective mood early this month, and all the daydreaming and meditation may find you struck with brilliant creative insights, especially on August 2 as Venus connects with Uranus and Mars: A vision you’ve had may be coming to life! It’s a powerful time for making wishes come true. The energy is busy and experimental, and you’re probably not wasting any time trying new things! Messenger planet Mercury enters Virgo on August 4, kicking up conversations about money. You may be organizing paperwork concerning your finances at this time. Deep discussions about themes like security can take place.

August 7 is a complicated day, astrologically: Venus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a hugely dreamy, sensitive atmosphere. Deep spiritual connections can form and conversations about your dreams and fantasies could take place. But also on this day, Mars squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you dealing with tension with partners or teammates, perhaps in your career or your life in public. There’s an aspect which is hugely romantic and can find you experiencing a profound emotional release, but there may also be an aspect of frustration about obstacles and limitations. These themes can play out in different relationships: Perhaps one partnership will be all fun and fantasy, and another may frustrate you and find you feeling impatient. Or, perhaps one relationship will find you feeling a rollercoaster of emotions! Whatever happens, indulge in the magic of Venus’s connection with Neptune, and take the lessons learned from Mars’s clash with Saturn to help you better plan for the future. As frustrating as the energy may be, some helpful information can come to light about improving things in the future.

Venus opposes Pluto in Capricorn on August 9, which could make for a particularly intense atmosphere. People can be especially sensitive today. Relationship challenges may be put to the rest. Feelings like greed or jealousy may surface, and you’ll have to set a boundary if someone makes you feel controlled or manipulated. This can be an important turning point in your relationship with yourself, too: You may be kicking an old habit or setting a boundary about how you spend your time or energy. Venus is the planet of values, and the clearer you are on what’s important to you, the easier it will be to work with Pluto, the planet of power and transformation. Pluto can be a tricky planet to work with: Calling in the help of a qualified counselor may be helpful at this time!

The full moon in your opposite sign Aquarius takes place on August 11, along with the sun squaring off with Uranus, Venus entering your sign, Leo, and Mars connecting with Neptune! A situation that’s been brewing in your partnerships may reach a climax at this time. The sun is in your sign, Leo, encouraging all of us to connect with our heart’s desires. The full moon in Aquarius calls us to consider the needs of the group: If there’s a conflict between the individual and the communal, it may come to the fore. The sun’s square with Uranus can inspire you to try something totally new and different, and it may also find you, or the environment, feeling more unpredictable! But Venus entering your sign can also find you feeling especially charming and attractive, making it an exciting moment to make introductions and simply flirt! Mars’s connection with Neptune inspires creativity and flexibility, and could bring some help or generosity your way: People are especially inspired by your work and eager to help you.

On August 14 the sun opposes Saturn, which can find you and your partner discussing important boundaries or limitations, and Mars connects with Pluto, boding well for productivity and your career. A brilliant idea may occur to you as Mercury connects with Uranus on August 16, and Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on August 18, inspiring a fun, playful atmosphere. An exciting opportunity could come your way! The mood is expansive, you’re feeling especially lucky; your influence is particularly strong at this time. Again, with Venus in your sign, you’re feeling especially magnetic!

Mars enters Gemini on August 20, activating the friendship sector of your chart: This is an exciting time to connect with friends, old and new, and explore new groups and communities that share your passions and interests. Mars in Gemini can be a productive moment for teamwork and group projects get a big boost—but Mercury opposes Neptune on August 21, which might inspire a laid back (or simply lazy) atmosphere, finding you dealing with misunderstandings, particularly about money or responsibilities. It may be wise to stay flexible at this time and connect about who is responsible for what on a regular basis. Repeating oneself can be annoying, but it’s also part of being in a partnership, whether with one person or with a group. After Neptune’s haze, a sharper energy for communication flows as Mercury connects with Pluto on August 22. A very deep conversation can take place. Secrets may be shared or research accomplished. The sun also enters Virgo on August 22, which may bring your focus to finances.

Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus on August 24: You’ve been eager to experiment with new approaches in your career, and could be making some exceptionally novel moves at this time. But over the coming weeks, you’re refining your approach rather than taking new risks (well, you still may be in the mood to try new things, but your focus is on finishing what you have started!).

Mercury enters Libra on August 25, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication, and bringing a sweet, friendly atmosphere. The new moon in Virgo takes place on August 27, also finding Venus squaring off with Uranus and the sun squaring off with Mars. New moons inspire new beginnings, and this one focuses on your finances, belongings, or general attitude and approach to wealth and security. A new resource could become available to you, and perhaps you’ll get a raise or increase your rate.

Venus’s square to Uranus can find you making an unexpected choice, but be careful about impatience as the sun squares off with Mars. Leos are never boring, and this new moon will likely be full of surprises! As experimental as you have been, Venus opposes Saturn on August 28, which can find you eager to get back to the basics and to set boundaries. You may have to say no to something or someone today, or someone may say no to you. This may be disappointing, but this can also bring you the resolution you need.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in September!