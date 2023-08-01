Monthly Horoscope: Leo, August 2023

The sun is in your sign, which means it’s your birthday season, a time for celebration! You’re feeling revitalized and creativity reinvigorated. Your confidence gets a big boost, and exciting discussions about the year ahead can take place. This is a powerful time of year to focus on yourself and reconnect with your sense of purpose.

August 1 is busy with the full moon in Aquarius, plus Mars in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, and Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. Full moons are periods of release, and big changes are taking place within your relationships at this time. You could be ending partnerships or taking a relationship to the next level, perhaps leaving the past behind in some significant way. This is a powerful full moon for learning more about other people and their perspectives. Leo season is all about you, Leo, but the full moon in Aquarius shifts attention to your partners and you may discover something about them—or about relationships in general—that you never knew before.

Mars’s alignment with Jupiter bodes well for your career and finances and you could win an exciting reward! However, communications might move more slowly than you’d like as Mercury opposes Saturn in Pisces. An obstacle or delay could arise in your finances, and patience and maturity are key. Connecting with a mentor or elder you trust could be a smart move.

Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow on August 3, which means that some of the conversations and plans shared between now and when the retrograde begins on August 23 may be revisited and reworked. Astrologers regard this period as a time of foreshadowing before the retrograde. Mercury will be retrograde in Virgo, so for you, topics concerning money, security, worth, and comfort are highlighted.

The sun squares off with Jupiter on August 6, which could find you making a very exciting move, one that wins plenty of attention and applause! This could be a thrilling moment in your career. You may achieve something that seems so over-the-top or remarkable that people can’t stop talking about it.

Venus retrograde in your sign, Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus on August 9. Venus retrograde in your sign can find you deep in thought about what—and who—is truly important to you. As Venus squares off with Uranus, you may be surprised by what you learn about yourself. You could find that your tastes and desires have totally shifted. Perhaps you’re realizing that you’re bored and need to break out of a rut! This might be when you decide to bust out of a routine and try something radically new. Venus is the planet of love, but also the planet of money, so while this rut could be related to your love life, it’s possible that this alignment could be about your career. You may be experimenting with a new role or way of being in the public eye, one that surprises your fans and followers. Mercury in Virgo aligns with Jupiter on August 9, too, which bodes well for communication, especially regarding your finances and career. An open-minded and easygoing energy flows.

You may have an important realization about what you want to commit your heart to as the sun meets Venus retrograde on August 13. A new chapter is beginning for you at this time. Think back to the summers of 2007 and 2015: These were two recent times Venus was retrograde in Leo, and similar themes could be coming up for your reflection. You can feel ready to take a risk as the sun squares off with Uranus on August 15; your choices could shock the public, but also lead to important changes in your field.

The new moon in your sign, Leo, takes place on August 16, plus Mars connects with Uranus on this day. New moons are all about new beginnings, so this can be an exciting moment to reintroduce yourself to the world and approach life in a new way. On a more mundane level, you could be giving yourself a makeover, getting new clothes, or trying out a new look. Mars’s alignment with Uranus can bring an unexpected burst of creativity and productivity, and find you achieving something that surprises even you!

Venus retrograde squares off with Jupiter and Mars opposes Neptune in Pisces on August 22, making for a complicated astrological atmosphere! Venus’s square to Jupiter could be romantic, and also win you some attention in your career. You might feel popular at this time! Though there’s also a potential to over-do things, perhaps overbooking yourself or feeling drained if you’ve over-committed your time.

Mars’s opposition to Neptune could inspire laziness or confusion, so don’t indulge paranoid thoughts, especially about money. Instead, think about real ways to set boundaries around money or belongings, and work with the facts—not the fantasies—of any issues at hand. A person’s passive attitude might irritate you at this time: Arguments may not go anywhere while warrior Mars is lost in Neptune’s fog as you can feel like you’re yelling into the void. Honest, compassionate, and non-direct approaches—or simply taking your time—lead to a better outcome during this alignment.

The sun enters Virgo on August 23, activating the financial sector of your chart, and discussions and plans concerning money could be reworked as Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo. You may be reworking your budget or revisiting negotiations that were paused. Mercury retrograde has a bad reputation, but it can be an excellent time to pick up projects that were put on the back burner or consciously revisit the past. While current financial issues may slow down, a payment you’ve been waiting for could finally arrive! Or you might find something you previously misplaced! That said, Mercury retrograde can also mean that people are forgetful, so be sure to check that you have your phone, keys, and wallet before leaving one place for the next. Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, and the post-retrograde shadow period ends on September 30, when discussions and plans that have been reworked can begin to move forward!

Mars aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on August 24, bringing a productive and even transformative atmosphere. This can be a powerful time to end an old habit or start a new routine. A project you’re working on could reach a turning point. Your willpower can also be strong! Financial responsibilities are a big focus as the sun opposes Saturn on August 27, plus Mars enters Libra on this day, revving up the communication sector of your chart. Despite Mercury retrograde, some conversations might move along quickly, and matters of justice and harmony are top of mind. The financial aspects of these conversations may be in flux, but there’s forward momentum in figuring out the best way to proceed.

Uranus retrograde begins on August 28, which might bring some exciting—or disruptive—shake-ups to your career. If you’ve been stuck in a rut, this could mean a breakthrough, but a wildcard situation could pop up and change your plans. Something you hadn’t considered might be a big focus, but that doesn’t need to be a bad thing—this could be the very thing you’ve needed! Approaching life with an open mind and being open to experimentation are the best ways to work with this energy.

A second full moon, a blue moon, takes place on August 30 in Pisces, bringing a climax, and hopefully resolution, to a financial situation. Virgo season is all about analysis and organization, and the full moon in Pisces (which always takes place during Virgo season) encourages us to connect with our feelings about the facts and figures, and to have a big cry about it if we want. Emotions regarding all the financial discussions you’ve had this month come to a head, and it’s time to express how you feel!

A partner may share their feelings about money or how you share your lives together. Pisces is the final sign on the zodiac wheel, and you may be letting go of the past in some significant way at this time. Cool-headed, grounded Virgo season invites you to take stock of what you have and what you need, and the full moon in cosmic Pisces urges you to release what you no longer need to carry.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in September!