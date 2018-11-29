Monthly Horoscope: Leo, December 2018

This is one of the most fun times of year for you, dear lion, thanks to the sun lighting up the sector of your chart that rules parties, romance, creativity, and all-around good times! Mercury is retrograde, so you’re probably arriving fashionably late (Mercury retrograde is famous for delays), and you’re likely running into people from your past.

On December 1, Mercury will reenter Scorpio, which will find you reconnecting with long lost friends, people from your early childhood, and family members, too. You may even revisit an old home or neighborhood, or come across an heirloom that you haven’t seen in some time. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio will be a nostalgic and emotional time for you.

On December 2, Venus will also enter Scorpio, which will bring pleasant energy to the home and family sector of your chart. This is a marvelous time to redecorate and make your space as cozy and inviting as possible. Again, Sagittarius season has you in the mood to party, even though Mercury retrograde is creating traffic jams—with Venus in Scorpio, you may as well stay home and invite your friends and loved ones to come over and enjoy the comfy vibe with you!

Just watch out for arguments on December 2, when the sun (your ruling planet) squares off with combative Mars—you’ve had it with a certain situation, and you can’t even bring yourself to care anymore. You’re especially numb to the bullshit on December 5, when the sun clashes with Neptune… that is, if you’re not in a total paranoid frenzy! Neptune is the planet of delusion, and things are not what they seem right now, so avoid jumping to the worst conclusions when you don’t have all the information. The unknown can be frightening, which is what’s truly bothering you. Reach out to someone who has “been there, done that” for some perspective! Issues around communication will begin to clear up as Mercury ends its retrograde on December 6, and things will really start moving along when Mercury reenters fellow fire sign Sagittarius on December 12.

A hurdle for many of us this month will be the new moon in Sagittarius on December 7—while it will bring you love, creative inspiration, and some fantastic new opportunities, it also comes with a meeting of Mars and Neptune, which will activate a very sensitive and borderline insecure sector of your chart. Leo, insecure? Not a combination of words we hear often, but even you have your weaknesses—and they will be activated. Reach out to supportive friends. This is a challenging time and you may find yourself running from facing your issues by distracting yourself with sex and parties, but these are only temporary solutions. The fact is that a major transformation is taking place, and change is hard for you. You’re a fixed sign—which means you were born in the middle of the season, but also that you’re pretty stubborn—and you’ll have to open yourself up to change and transformation. You have to show up and face the unknown, even when it’s scary. Now’s the time to reconnect with your spiritual practice, to commune with your inner voice, and connect with people you love and trust to help guide you—again, someone who has “been there, done that” will be very helpful. Cutting ties is hard, but you need to cut ties with the past now.

This is a rough time, but things get much better, and soon: Sweet Venus and Saturn, the planet of stability and responsibility, connect on December 16 to create a wonderful atmosphere for discussing commitments. Mars and Pluto connect on December 17, creating a decisive, powerful energy that helps you tackle your bad habits and do exactly what this month has been asking you to be brave enough to do: Change! You’re feeling bold. The sun connects with electric Uranus on December 20, bringing you a wild adventure. The winter solstice, December 21, is especially exciting: the sun enters Capricorn to create a grounding energy; Venus connects with Neptune to create a wonderfully romantic energy; and Mercury meets with lucky Jupiter to bring an exciting conversation, meeting, and/or invitation your way.

The next day, December 22, the full moon in Cancer illuminates a very private sector of your chart and reveals secrets—even secrets about yourself that you weren’t privy to will come to the surface. Watch out for the messages that arrive in your dreams, as your intuition is very sharp right now. Big emotions emerge, and if you haven’t had a good cry in a while, full moon will inspire you to release those feelings. A big shift in energy arrives on December 31, when Mars enters fellow fire sign Aries, energizing to go on an adventure—the fears you had about facing the unknown have transformed into excitement as your gaze toward the horizon. This is an especially exciting time for travel, school, or publishing—you’re full of momentum to learn and share information. Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in the new year!