Monthly Horoscope: Leo, December 2020

As the sun moves through fellow fire sign Sagittarius, it illuminates the sector of your chart that rules romance, creativity, joy and celebration—how wonderful! This is a fun time of year for you, dear Leo: The atmosphere is flirtatious and playful. Messages of love and invitations to parties arrive as Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 1. An especially dreamy, romantic atmosphere flows as Venus in mysterious Scorpio mingles with Neptune in Pisces on December 5, creating a sweet and sensitive energy at home and in your most intimate relationships.

But watch out for low energy and confusion as the sun clashes with Neptune on December 9: What you want may not align with what someone can offer, even if they really want to give it to you. Just take things slow, and don’t jump to conclusions or have high expectations. Some fantastic opportunities to negotiate will come later this month.

Venus makes a helpful connection with power planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, on December 10, helping you transform a dynamic that needs shifting. Rapid changes are made and a boost in energy comes as the sun mingles with Mars in Aries on December 11. A productive energy flows, especially if you are traveling, in school, or publishing something. But be mindful as Mercury clashes with Neptune on December 13, as there may be misunderstandings about expectations, values, and desires.

One of the most important days this month is December 14, which brings the solar eclipse in Sagittarius. Nothing is ever the same after an eclipse, and for you, dear Leo, your love life and creative pursuits will undergo a major transformation. You’re not settling for things that doesn’t make your heart sing, and you’re realizing that letting loose and enjoying yourself is important for your happiness. There’s a fated feeling to eclipses, so if you’re in love, things may feel especially intense at this time. Eclipses also reveal things we haven’t been able to understand or perceive before, so an important new perspective may arise. You could find yourself especially exhausted or emotional, so make plenty of time to rest. A supportive energy flows at home as Venus mingles with Saturn in Capricorn on December 15, the same day Venus enters Sagittarius, bringing loads of love, pleasure, and good times!

The eclipse isn’t the only thing transforming your relationships this month: Saturn and Jupiter enter Aquarius on December 17 and 19, respectively, finding you and your partners entering new stages of commitment and responsibility. Saturn is the planet of maturity, and Jupiter the planet of wisdom: These two planets occupying the relationship sector of your chart will not only impact your romantic relationships, but may find you working one-on-one with fantastic mentors or coming into negotiations with a business partner.

Also on December 19, the sun meets Mercury, bringing a key perspective on what you need to be happy, which will be helpful regarding future negotiations. You’re reorganizing your schedule and your to-do list as Mercury enters Capricorn on December 20, and the winter solstice arrives on December 21, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your routines, day job, habits, and wellness. Also on this day, Jupiter meets Saturn, marking the beginning of a new cycle in your partnerships!

Watch out for a confrontational atmosphere on December 23 as Mars clashes with Pluto: Tempers are short and arguments that take place at this time are likely to lead to endings. Projects and plans may be canceled, so be mindful about which fights you pick. There’s a big shift in anger as Mercury and the sun connect with Uranus in Taurus on December 25 and 27, respectively, boding well for breakthroughs concerning your career, reputation, and life in public.

The month wraps up on a sensitive note: A full moon in intuitive water sign Cancer comes on December 29 and Venus clashes with Neptune on December 30. Your intuition is especially strong during this full moon, and feelings you may have repressed will come to the surface. Carve out extra time to rest, as you may need more sleep or find yourself feeling restless. Give yourself space to feel your feelings.

We’re all feeling a touch insecure as Venus squares off with Neptune, and because these two planets are activating such intimate sectors of your chart, dear Leo, it’s important to make your needs, boundaries, and expectations in your relationships clear at this time. It might be hard to stay grounded on this day—whether you’re being swept off your feet or feeling weepy, understand that the astrological energy is ripe with fantasy, illusion, and delusion, and things are likely not as extreme as they seem. That said, once you’ve digested the feelings that have come up for you, you will have a very clear understanding about what in your life you want healed, addressed, redeemed, or clarified.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in January!