Monthly Horoscope: Leo, December 2023

Your planetary ruler, the sun, is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, illuminating a fun-loving and social sector of your chart. Your powers of creative self-expression shine!

The planet of communication, Mercury, enters your chart’s house of health and work on December 1, where it will retrograde later this month. This is a period to investigate your habits and daily work, to make your commitments more stable and worthwhile.

Mercury connects with serious Saturn for the first time on December 2 then on December 21, with one final pass in January. These three alignments offer you multiple opportunities to perform the task perfectly. You’re proving yourself as someone who is reliable and skilled. Dedication is within reach!

Love planet Venus clashes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, on December 3, stirring power dynamics in relationships. Emotions that have been hidden can be revealed and ready for discussion. You’re confronting patterns and habits that are tough to break.

Your relationship to your family and home life is emphasized on December 4 when Venus enters purifying Scorpio. This is a time for you to connect with your roots. Where you are, and where you have been, makes you who you are. Venus harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of binding commitments, on December 5, encouraging stability and longevity in relationships. Being comfortable with endings means you can move forward, emotionally. This could resolve transformations at home, too.

The planet of spirituality, Neptune, ends its retrograde on December 6, stirring feelings of wonder or confusion! Other people and their abilities can defy your expectations and perhaps provide a sense of magic or synchronicity.

Learning and teaching flow as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy, for the first time on December 7, then on December 18, with one final pass in January. This repeating aspect gives you multiple chances to reach a point of wisdom and understanding. Through your work and lifestyle, you grow to understand your purpose and how you can work toward your vocation day by day.

Look out for big feelings as Venus faces off with Jupiter on December 9. There’s plenty of love to go around. Emotional, tender conversations flow as Venus connects with Mercury on December 11. This aspect is personable, and you’re able to share private feelings in a way that’s palatable and friendly.

The new moon in Sagittarius falls on December 12, starting and ending a cycle in your chart’s house of leisure and pleasure. This can be the beginnings of a new relationship to your creative life, if you’re an artist, or your relationship to children or child rearing. The seeds for new social connections and artworks are planted.

Mercury retrograde begins on December 13 in your chart’s house of work and routine, which can bring up delays or misunderstandings in your day-to-day life. What can you do? Use these glitches as moments to get in tune. Rescheduling might be a blessing in disguise. The sun clashes with Neptune on December 16, waking us up from a dream! You might realize that people are under false impressions, and you need to confront them in order to make sure that everyone is on the same page.

Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on December 18 for the second time—wisdom is a process of trial and error. This is a moment to reroute, correct your mistakes, or adjust your expectations. Maybe you’re having second thoughts, and need to take time to reflect on your commitments and interpersonal responsibilities.

Venus faces off with Uranus, shaking up relationships on December 21. This might be an erratic vibe, bringing some spontaneity to your regularly expected programming. Maybe you’re in the mood to hang out with random people that you normally wouldn’t.

Serious conversations are repeated as Mercury connects with Saturn again on December 21; this is a chance to reconsider what is being sacrificed or invested in order to keep your daily commitments steady. Final changes are being initiated as Capricorn season begins on December 21. This is a busy time for you as you look at the tasks you need to tackle as you welcome in the new year. What changes do you want to make in order to sustain your health or desired lifestyle?

A new cycle of knowledge begins as Mercury meets with the sun on December 22. Make note of your ideal daily schedule. What do you want to get done in a day, how do you want your work or habits to look?

Look out for enthusiastic language and generalizations as Mercury retrogrades back into Sagittarius on December 23. Past friends or flings can come back up, especially as the holiday season makes people sentimental for old connections. Maybe this is a time to pick up an old game that you used to love, or an art project you put down.

You’re able to consider what other people don’t have as the sun connects with Saturn on December 24. This can find you in the mood to do charity or connect with those who are less fortunate. Healing, forgiving vibes flow as Venus harmonizes with Neptune on December 25. This aspect helps you to be comfortable with the unknown. Letting go, allowing hard feelings to dissolve, is easier with this aspect.

The full moon in Cancer lands on December 27, illuminating a spiritual, hidden sector of your chart. Secrets or hidden wisdom can be revealed. Also on December 27, Mercury clashes with Neptune, rehashing confusing topics that were discussed around November 27 of this year. You might be confronting other people’s delusions and need to adjust the way you express yourself in order to make more sense to them.

Goodwill flows as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter, creating a jolly vibe, on December 27. You can feel satisfied with your work and like you’re moving in the right direction. You might want to be careful with things said in jest as Mercury meets with Mars on December 27. This also could correspond with cutting off communication, avoiding aggressive language.

Improvisation and flexibility are strengths as Mars clashes with Neptune on December 28. You can be inspired to move in a way that is impressionistic or culturally relevant. You’re chasing after a shared dream!

Love planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, intensifying relationships on December 29. This can bring you a deeper understanding of your own psychological impulses and why you desire or need certain things in relationships.

Also on December 29, things lighten up as Venus changes signs, starting a new chapter in your social and creative lives. While you have acknowledged your fears, you’re quickly ready to move beyond them and follow what’s in your heart.

Morals and politics are emphasized as Jupiter retrograde ends on December 30, a day when the planet stands still in the sky. This can help you connect to your greater purpose, and how you want to give back to the world in this lifetime.

Good luck, Leo, see you in December!