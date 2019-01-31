Monthly Horoscope: Leo, February 2019

As the sun moves through Aquarius, things perk up in your relationships, bringing a brilliant opportunity to partner up, meet new people, and connect. But the start of February does have its drama: On February 1, Mars squares off with Pluto, bringing a big shake-up to your schedule and finding you dealing with some short tempers and big egos. Things are moving very quickly, and when Mars and Pluto, the two planets of war, clash, things get very heated—even in cool Aquarius season! Stay out of power struggles. Bring in a third party to help mediate; people are less likely to be conniving if someone is watching.

The vibe shifts when sweet Venus connects with electric Uranus on February 2—this freeing energy is romantic, but not suffocating. It’s adventurous, risk-taking, and non-judgmental—a wonderful occasion to fulfill your fantasies! February 3 finds Venus entering Capricorn, bringing a dash of romance to your everyday life…perhaps you’ll run into a cutie at the post office! You’re also in the mood to edit your closet or rethink your beauty routine—Venus in Capricorn does not skimp when it comes to skin care! Venus in Capricorn will also bring good vibes to your day job.

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Jupiter on February 3, bringing a big boost in communication between you and your partners. Watch for another boost in connection on February 7, when the sun connects with Jupiter (you know that an ego stroke can go a long way with people—now is your chance to really work that secret power!). Mercury is busy making plenty of helpful connections this month, so you’ll be receiving plenty of news from your partners and even your enemies—communication is just flowing! In the middle of all this Mercury movement is the new moon in Aquarius on February 4, bringing a new start in your relationships. On February 7, Mercury will connect with Mars, pushing conversations to move even more quickly, and on February 9, Mercury connects with Uranus—watch out for an unusual idea.

The whole vibe shifts on February 10, when Mercury enters dreamy, mysterious, and intuitive water sign Pisces, finding you connecting intellectually with your partners on an even deeper and more intimate level! Practically speaking, when Mercury enters Pisces, watch out for news and conversations about taxes, debts, and even inheritances. On February 13, Mars meets Uranus—again, watch out for sudden tempers! The timing is hectic for travel, so look out for surprises in your itinerary. The mood shifts on February 14 as Mars enters Taurus, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Mars will help you power through everything you’re going through at work, and find you connecting with plenty of energized and productive people.

Mars’s hasty actions this month may find you having some awkward conversations—however, when Venus and Neptune connect on February 17, this will give you a chance to smooth things over. The sun connects with Uranus and Venus meets with Saturn on February 18, which will be exciting for your partnerships, as new ideas will be discussed. There’s breathing room but also a strong sense of security, and you’re feeling like the new schedule you have created for yourself will support you in accomplishing your personal and professional goals.

Pisces season begins on February 18, and on February 19 we have a full moon (a super moon!) in Virgo—this is emotionally intense, and plenty of tears come! You have been in a fantasy world, but it’s time to face reality—however, this may not manifest so miserably. It could simply mean that a “honeymoon” period is over, but hard work—and true love—still endure and it’s just that now, you’re seeing things from a new perspective. Security is especially important to you now, and realizing that things are impermanent and life is fleeting will strike a very emotional cord for you even if everything is “fine.” This full moon is special because Mercury meets Neptune and connects with Saturn, meaning people will be empathetic listeners and there will be a sense of grounding in the atmosphere—helpful when you’re feeling emotional!

On February 22, Mercury squares off with Jupiter and Venus meets Pluto—things are exciting at work, as lots of details are shared, and especially on February 23, when Mercury connects with Pluto, you will find that you are being let in on the inside scoop. As usual with Jupiter, you do have to watch out for exaggerations, but you’re intuitive, Leo, so trust your gut! The sun connects with Mars on February 27, boosting your energy and finding you making some important changes—you’re ready to let go of the past for the sake of moving forward, especially professionally. Good luck this month Leo, and see you in March!